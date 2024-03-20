PEC Concord Cafe Camp Joseph Robinson Bldg 1501A, PEC Warehouse
BREAKFAST CONCORD
BREAKFAST MEAL
- COMBO MEAL$3.75
- EMPLOYEE BREAKFAST$2.00
- Egg Combo - Military Scrambled$7.90
Scrambled Eggs (6 oz), Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), Hash Browns (3 oz) or Grits (3oz), Toast (2 slices)
- Egg Combo - Made to Order$8.85
Made to order Eggs Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), Hash Browns (3 oz) or Grits (3oz), Toast (2 slices)
- French Toast Meal$9.95
2 Texas Toast, Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), plus Fresh Fruit Cup (4 oz)
- Pancake Meal$9.75
2 Pancakes, Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), plus Fresh Fruit Cup (4 oz)
- Omelet BYO$11.75
2 Egg Omlet with your choice of all veggies, and choice of one breakfast meat (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), Hash Browns (3 oz) or Grits (3oz), Toast (2 slices)
- Cheese Omlette$10.75
2 Egg Omlet served with Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie Omlette$11.25
2 Egg Omlet with Onions, Jalapeno Peppers, Green Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms and Toast
- Biscuit Sandwich$5.95
Breakfast Meat (Sausage Patty or Bacon Strip, Egg, and Cheese on a Fresh baked Buttered Biscuit
- Crossaint Sandwich$6.95
Breakfast Meat (Sausage Patty or Bacon Strip, Egg, and Cheese on a fresh croissant
- Oatmeal Bar$3.75
Oatmeal Bar, Raisins, Brown Sugar, Butter, Cinnamon
- Biscuit Breakfast$1.45
Fresh baked Buttered Biscuit
- Bagel Breakfast$1.75
Plain Bagel w/ Jelly (2 packs) Butter (2 packs)
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$2.95
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese (two Cups), Butter, Jelly
- Cream Cheese PC - extra$0.60
one PC of Cream Cheese
BREAKFAST A-LA-CARTE
- Pancake Each$1.75
House Made Fresh Pancake
- French Toast Each$2.95
One Each - Texas Toast - Hand Battered and Made Fresh
- Hash Browns$2.75
Fresh made to order Grilled Hash Browns - 4.5 oz
- Grits$2.25
House grits served with butter
- Toast (White or Wheat) - 2 slices$0.75
Your choice of Toast served with Butterand Jelly
- Texas Toast - 1 slice$0.75
One Slice of Texas Style Toast with Butter and Jelly
- Bacon Country Style Strip$2.50
Country Style Strip Bacon 2 slices
- PRK Sg Patty (1 Patty)$1.50
House served Seasoned Pork Patty
- Turkey Links (3)$3.25
Healthy Choice Turkey Links served 3 per order
- Boiled Egg$1.00
Hard Boiled Fresh Egg
- Scrambled Eggs - Main Line$2.95
One Serving of Scrambled Eggs 6 oz
- Egg Made to Order - each$1.40
Egg served any Style
LUNCH-DINNER CONCORD
CHEF MEALS AND SIDES
- EMPLOYEE LUNCH$3.00
- Lunch Dinner Meal - 1 Meat$10.10
1 Meat, 2 sides, Dinner Roll, Fountain Drink
- Lunch Dinner - 2 Meats$13.50
2 Meats, 1 Veggie, 1 Starch, Dinner Roll, Fountain Drink
- Entrée only$5.90
One House made Entrée only
- Freedom Fries$2.80
Fresh Fried Freedom Fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.65
Fresh Fried Sweet Potatoes
- House Made Potato Chips$2.75
Fresh Fried Crispy Hous Chips
- Onion Rings$3.75
Add Chicken Breast to your Salad
- Lunch Dinner - Side$2.45
Vegetable or Starch
- Dinner Roll$0.65
Warm buttered Yeast Roll
GRILL
- Make Platter / Combo$3.75
Add Fries/Onions Rings/Sweet Pot Fries/Home made Chips and Soda
- Hamburger$6.35
Grilled Fresh 1/3 lb Beef Patty on a Bun
- Cheese Burger$6.75
Grilled Fresh 1/3 lb Beef Patty with Cheese
- Veggie Burger$8.30
Grilled Fresh Vegetable Burger on a bun
- Beyond Burger$9.55
Beyond Burger
- Chicken Strip 4$6.35
Fried Crispy Chicken Tenders
- Chicken Strip 6$9.20
Fried Crispy Chicken Tenders
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich on Seved on a toasted Bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.75
Fresh Fried Chicken Breast with your choice of bread
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Buffalo style Fresh Fried Chicken Breast with your choice of bread
- Gyro$8.40
Fresh Beef and Lamb served on a Pita
- Philly Chez steak$8.75
Grilled Beef Steak with Peppers and Onions and Mozzeralla Cheese
- Hamburger patty$3.90
Grilled Fresh 1/3 lb Beef Patty
- Bacon (3 pieces)$3.60
Three Slices of Country Bacon
DELI SANDWICHES
- Grill Cheese$5.35
Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Texas Toast
- BLT Sandwich$6.95
Three Slices of Country Bacon lettuce and Tomatoe on Toast
- Tuna Melt$5.95
Grilled Tuna Salad on choice of bread
- Turkey Sandwich$5.65
Turkey Sandwich Your Choice Fresh or Grilled
- Tuna Sandwich$5.65
Fresh Sliced Turkey Sandwich Your Choice of Bread
- Ham Sandwich$5.65
Fresh house sliced Deli Ham Sandwich Your Choice Bread
PIZZA SOUP SALAD
RETAIL DESSERT FRUIT ICEC
PRE-PACKAGED PRE-MADE
- Chobani Greek Yogurt$3.45
Your Choice of Chobani Yogut
- Yogurt - Yoplait$1.85
Your Choice Yoplait
- Cereal w/ 1/2 Pint Milk$2.85
Ceral with milk
- Cereal Bowl$1.85
Just Cereal
- Whole fresh Fruit$1.60
Choice of 1 whole fresh fruit
- Fresh cut Fruit - 5X5 Clamshell$5.25
Selections of Fresh Cut Fruit
- Chips - Bag - Assorted - 2oz$1.75
Assorted Bag of Chips
ICE CREAM
DESSERT
FRUIT - FRESH and CUT
BEVERAGE
Energy Drinks
- Protien Drink -Core Straw/Bannana$5.65
Protien enhanced Drink
- SB Frappacino$5.65
SB Frappacino
- SB Double Shot$5.65
SB Double Shot
- SB Nitro$5.65
SB Nitro
- Monster drink$3.45
Power Engery Drink
- Red Bull$3.95
Red Bull Power Drink
- AMP - 16 oz$5.65
AMP - 16 oz
- Mountain Dew Kickstart$3.45
Mountain Dew Kickstart - 16 oz
Milk
Water-Soda-Gatorade
- Fruit Juice Fountian$2.80
Selections of Fresh Cut Fruit
- Fountain Soda$2.25
Coke Fountain Soda
- 20 oz Bottle Soda$2.50
Bottled Coke or Pepsi
- 16oz Bottle Wtr - Aquifina$1.75
Pepsi water Drink
- Life Water - 1 Liter$2.50
Life Water - 1 Liter
- Bubbling Sparkling Water - 12 oz Can$1.45
Bubbling Sparkling Water - 12 oz Can
- Gatorade - 20oz$2.50
Pepsi Water Drink
