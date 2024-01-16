PEC Concord Cafe Camp Robinson
BREAKFAST CONCORD
BREAKFAST MEAL
- Egg Combo - Military Scrambled$7.90
Scrambled Eggs (6 oz), Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), Hash Browns (3 oz) or Grits (3oz), Toast (2 slices)
- Egg Combo - Made to Order$8.85
Made to order Eggs Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), Hash Browns (3 oz) or Grits (3oz), Toast (2 slices)
- French Toast Meal$9.95
2 Texas Toast, Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), plus Fresh Fruit Cup (4 oz)
- Pancake Meal$9.75
2 Pancakes, Choice of one (Bacon(2), Sausage Patty (2), Sausage Link (3), plus Fresh Fruit Cup (4 oz)
- BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$8.50
2 Egg Omelet w/ Cheddar Cheese Loaded w/ Your Choice of Toppings: Peppers, Spinach, Tomatoes, Mushroom, & Jalapeno Peppers.
- CHEESE OMELET$7.50
2 Egg Omelet w/ Shredded Cheddar Cheese
- VEGGIE OMELET$7.95
2 Egg Omelet w/ Cheddar Cheese loaded with Onion, Peppers, Spinach, Mushroom, & Jalapeno Peppers.
- Biscuit Sandwich$5.95
Breakfast Meat (Sausage Patty or Bacon Strip, Egg, and Cheese on a Fresh baked Buttered Biscuit
- Crossaint Sandwich$6.95
Breakfast Meat (Sausage Patty or Bacon Strip, Egg, and Cheese on a fresh croissant
- Oatmeal Bar$3.75
Oatmeal Bar, Raisins, Brown Sugar, Butter, Cinnamon
- Biscuit Breakfast$1.45
Fresh baked Buttered Biscuit
- Bagel Breakfast$1.75
Plain Bagel w/ Jelly (2 packs) Butter (2 packs)
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$2.95
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese (two Cups), Butter, Jelly
- Cream Cheese PC - extra$0.60
one PC of Cream Cheese
BREAKFAST A-LA-CARTE
- Pancake Each$1.75
House Made Fresh Pancake
- French Toast Each$2.95
One Each - Texas Toast - Hand Battered and Made Fresh
- Hash Browns$2.75
Fresh made to order Grilled Hash Browns - 4.5 oz
- Grits$2.25
House grits served with butter
- Toast (White or Wheat) - 2 slices$0.75
Your choice of Toast served with Butterand Jelly
- Texas Toast - 1 slice$0.75
One Slice of Texas Style Toast with Butter and Jelly
- Toast (White or Wheat)- 1 slice$0.45
1 slice of White or Wheat Toast.
- Bacon Country Style Strip-1$1.25
One Strip of Bacon
- PRK Sg Patty (1 Patty)$1.50
House served Seasoned Pork Patty
- Turkey Links (3)$3.25
Healthy Choice Turkey Links served 3 per order
- Boiled Egg$1.00
Hard Boiled Fresh Egg
- Scrambled Eggs - Main Line$2.95
One Serving of Scrambled Eggs 6 oz
- Egg Made to Order - each$1.40
Egg served any Style
RETAIL-DESSERT-FRUIT
PRE-PACKAGED PRE-MADE
- Chobani Greek Yogurt$3.45
Your Choice of Chobani Yogut
- Yogurt - Yoplait$1.85
Your Choice Yoplait
- Cereal w/ 1/2 Pint Milk$2.85
Ceral with milk
- Cereal Bowl$1.85
Just Cereal
- Whole fresh Fruit$1.60
Choice of 1 whole fresh fruit
- Fresh cut Fruit - 5X5 Clamshell$5.25
Selections of Fresh Cut Fruit
- Chips - Bag - Assorted - 2oz$1.75
Assorted Bag of Chips
ICE CREAM
DESSERT
FRUIT - FRESH and CUT
BEVERAGE
Energy Drinks
- Protien Drink -Core Straw/Bannana$5.65
Protien enhanced Drink
- SB Frappuccino$5.65
Starbucks Frappuccino
- SB Double Shot$5.65
SB Double Shot
- SB Nitro$5.65
SB Nitro
- Monster drink$3.45
Power Engery Drink
- Red Bull$3.95
Red Bull Power Drink
- AMP - 16 oz$5.65
AMP - 16 oz
- Mountain Dew Kickstart$3.45
Mountain Dew Kickstart - 16 oz
- Lipton Tea 20oz$2.50
Milk
Water-Soda-Gatorade
- Fruit Juice Fountian$2.80
Selections of Fresh Cut Fruit
- Fountain Soda$2.25
Coke Fountain Soda
- 20 oz Bottle Soda$2.50
Bottled Coke or Pepsi
- 12 oz Can Soda$1.45
- 16oz Bottle Wtr - Aquifina$1.75
Aquafina
- Life Water - 1 Liter$2.50
Life Water - 1 Liter
- Bubbling Sparkling Water - 12 oz Can$1.45
Bubbling Sparkling Water - 12 oz Can
- Gatorade - 20oz$2.50
Pepsi Water Drink