Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street 999 State Street
Smoothies
The Fat Tire
Kale, organic almond mylk, store made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup
Mountain Biker
Organic cocao, organic store made - almond mylk, organic store-made almond butter, banana, local maple syrup,
The Airline Trail
For chocolate peanut butter lovers! Homemade almond mylk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.
Whirlwind HIll
Cold Brew, cacao, almond mylk plant-based protein, dates, local maple syrup, almond butter, ground fairly and organic coffee grounds
NEWtella Smoothie
our house made Newtella made with organic cacao and hazelnuts, our house made nut mylk, banana and Durham Sugar house maple syrup. So good!
The Bunny Hop
Carrot, ginger, turmeric, banana, apple, lemon, coconut mylk, dates
Billy Oat
Oat Milk, Oats, Dates, Cinnamon, Tahini, Banana, Maple Syrup
Fuel your Ride
Beets, Pear, lemon, ginger, peanut butter, banana, Kale, Chia Seeds
Trolley Trail
Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Homemade Almond Mylk, Strawberries, Banana.
Acai you at the finish line
Acai, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, maple syrup
The Wheelie
Cold Pressed Apple Juice, Raspberries, banana, organic store-made almond mylk
The Main Mango
Mango, banana, coconut mylk, cardamom, lime, maple syrup
Beet you up the hill
Beet, pear, ginger, lemon, organic store made almond mylk, peaches. Topped with black seeds
The Beach Cruiser
Coconut milk, fresh squeezed orange juice, pineapple, banana, creme de coco, blue spirulina
Dragon today
Pitaya (dragon fruit), stevia lemonade, banana, pineapple, coconut milk
The Paleo-ton
Organic matcha, organic store made almond mylk, avocado, stevia, almond butter
Shoreline Greenway
Named after a Connecticut biking trail, we blend our sweet green juice (green apple, pineapple, cucumber, mint) with banana and avocado to make a sweet and silky smoothie!
Midnight 🕛 Ride
Our cold pressed Apple Juice with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries , banana, and activated charcoal
Cold Pressed Juice & Mylk (price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Organic Almond Mylk
Organic Almonds, Dates (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Beet Street
Beet, pear, ginger, lemon (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Carrot Zinger
Carrot, apple, lemon, ginger (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Celery Juice
Nothing but celery - great for digestion especially when consumed early in the morning. (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Chai
Black tea , oat milk; Cardamom, Cloves, black peppercorn, cinnamon, maple syrup
Healthy Green Juice
Kale, cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, ginger (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Refresh
Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Watermelon
Watermelon, Lime, Mint (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Apple Juice
Red and Green Apples with a little lemon. (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Lemonade with Spirulina
Stevia lemonade with spirulina
Orange Juice
Just Oranges! (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Ninja Shot
Ginger and Lemon and a tablespoon of cold pressed apple (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Sweetie Pie
Cantaloupe, Pear, Strawberries, Lemon, Ginger. (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Snap Juice
Apple with a generous amount of ginger and lemon! (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Sweet Green
Pineapple, green apple, cucumber, mint (Price includes a $1 bottle return deposit)
Four Pack Juice
pick 4 of your favorites and save a couple bucks too! (Price includes a $4 bottle return deposit)
Six Pack Juice
Get a six pack of your favorite juices, feel great tomorrow and save a few $$. (Price includes a $6 bottle return deposit)
Juice Cleanse
Includes a bottle Celery, Carrot Zinger, Beet Street, Snap, Healthy Green and Almond Mylk. (Price includes a $1 6bottle return deposit per bottle)
Signature Bowls
The Grand Tour 🚲
Acai Bowl (Acai, banana, pineapple and coconut milk ) topped with coconut, hemp flax granola , mango and almond butter
Vuelta 🚲
Strawberry Banana Bowl topped with strawberries, coconut, banana and newtella
Giro D’Italia 🚲
Acai Bowl topped with banana, strawberries, hemp flax granola and newtella
Cyclocross 🚲
Banana Coconut base made blue with spirulina (a natural -antioxidant food color) topped with pineapple, strawberries, banana and granola -
Criterium 🚲
Our Pitaya (dragon fruit) base topped with coconut, granola, Storemade 'newtella', and banana
Century 🚲
Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bowl with banana, cacao and peanut butter toped with chocolate chips, granola, banana and peanut butter
Make your own bowl
pick you favorite base, and four favorite toppings!
Oatmeal 🌾
Organic, certified gluten free oats topped with three of your favorites!
Chia Pudding With Two Toppings
Retail/Snacks
Almond Butter- 16 Oz
Organic, fair trade Almonds blended smooth as can be
Newtella - 16 oz
Organic Hazelnuts and Organic Fairly traded Cacao make this spread so good, and without palm oil.
Peanut Butter- 16 Oz
Peanuts, a little salt and a perfectly smooth blend.
8 Oz Newtella
8 Oz Peanut Butter
Almond Butter 8 Oz
Choc Chip Cookies (Vegan/gf)
Chocolate Almond Round
Vegan and Gluten Free Almond Butter, almonds, cocoa, oats, maple syrup
Brownies(vegan/GF)
Cashews
Equal Exchange Chocolate Bar
Organic and Fairly Traded Choose From Milk; coconut milk or caramel
Coffee Bag Retail Eq Ex
Coconut Balls (2 For $5)
Muffin
A great re-use of the shell of a coconut, these bowls are perfect for you at home smoothie bowls, oatmeal and more!
Large Granola
Flax Seed/Hemp Granola packaged to enjoy at home.
Hot Chocolate Retail🍫☕
Organic and Fairly traded make this hot chocolate guilt free.
Smoothie Cup
Kleen Kanteen water bottle with pedals logo
Mango Dried - Eq Ex
Tea (BOX) Retail Eq. Exchange☕🏕
Equal Exchange Box Tea Choose from Vanilla Rooibos (Herbal); Hibiscus ( Herbal); Green Tea; Chai; or English Breakfast
Small Chocolate Almond Round
Toasts (available gluten free)
Bagels with "Cream" Cheese (Plain, Everything or Sesame)
Espresso/Other Drinks
Pedal's Signature Latte/Cappuccino
Organic Espresso with your choice of store made almond mylk
Homemade Mocha Latte
Organic espresso with our house made almond mylk, organic cacao and coconut sugar
Americano
Cold Brew
Organic, Fairly Traded and brewed for 24 hours!
Espresso
Whipped Coffee (Iced)
Organic instant coffee whipped with coconut sugar and poured over iced oat milk.
Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte ( iced )
Vegan Hot Chocolate
Organic hot chocolate with oat milk
Hot tea
Alll organic, choose black, green, red, ginger or peppermint.
Hot Chai
Black Tea, Cardamom, Peppercorn, Cinnamon, Cloves, maple syrup and oat mylk.
Hot Cold-Pressed Cider
Hot Coffee
Organic and fairly traded