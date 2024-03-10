Mezquite Grill

$43.99

One half-dozen shrimp, carne asada [grilled steak], sausage, grilled chicken breast, onions and bell peppers; lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo included on the side with six corn or flour tortillas. Seved with rice & your choice of either charro or refried beans. ~ THE BEST DINNER FOR TWO~