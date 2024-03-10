Pedro's Tacos & Tequila Bar
Dinner
Appetizers
- A1. Choriqueso$11.49
Cheese & Mexican sausage; served with Pico de Gallo & tortillas
- A2. Chicken Wings$16.50
10 wings with sauce on the side
- A3. Stuffed Jalapeños$10.49
10 cheddar-stuffed jalapeños
- A4. Sampler Platter$15.99
Choice of nachos, quesadilla, with two stuffed jalapeños, wings, chicken flautas and two chicken tenders with a side of queso
- A5. Queso [Cheese] Dip$5.99
- A6. Guacamole Dip$5.99+
- A7. Bean Dip$8.99
- Ground Beef Empanadas$11.99
Three homemade seasoned ground beef empanadas served with queso cheese dip & our homemade pipian sauce
- A8. Carne Asada [STEAK] Nachos$15.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños on the side.
- A9. Carne [GROUND BEEF] Nachos$14.49
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños on the side.
- A10. De Pollo [CHICKEN] Nachos$15.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños on the side.
- A15. NACHOS LOCOS$18.99
With chicken, shrimp, steak, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & jalapeños with cheese dip on top
Bowls
- Avocado & Chicken Salad$16.50
Grilled chicken over romaine lettuce, spinach, avocado, cucumber, tomato & croutons
- Caesar Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, red onion & croutons
- Taco Salad$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole & sour cream
- Tortilla Soup$5.99
- Charro Bean Soup$5.99
- FIESTA FAJITA SALAD$16.99
Cooked with your choice of sizzling fajitas with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, with lettuce, guacamole, and our sour cream. Served in a taco bowl.
Kids Menu
- Taco Plate$5.99
Your choice of soft or hard shell ground beef taco with Mexican rice and refried beans or fries
- Enchilada Plate$5.99
Shredded chicken or ground beef enchilada topped with red sauce, served with Mexican rice and refried beans or fries
- Cheese Pizza$5.99
Ground beef covered with enchilada sauce, served with rice & beans
- Chicken Tenders$6.99
Three chicken tenders with fries or choice of Mexican rice and refried beans
- Quesadilla Plate$5.99
Shredded chicken or cheese served with rice & beans
- Cheeseburger Plate$6.99
Kid burger with your choice of fries or mexican rice and refried beans
Pedro's Menu
- Happy Plate$13.99
A bed of rice or french fries with your choice of meat, and cheese dip on top
- Plato Pedro's$13.99
One chili relleno, one beef tostada, one beef enchilada, one beef taco, one burrito & one flauta
- Tamales Dinner$16.99
Three tamales served with rice and your choice of soup or house salad
- Puff Taco$15.99
Large crunchy flour tortilla filled with beef, lettuce, tomato, topped with chili con carne & cheese
- Carne Asada Chilaquiles Rojos$17.99
Served with rice & beans, lettuce, sour cream & Pico de Gallo
- Pork Carnitas$18.99
Served with rice, charro beans, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & tortillas
- Quesadilla Plate$12.99
One quesadilla served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga$14.99
Fried burrito with lettuce, tomato, guacamole & sour cream topped with cheese sauce; served with rice & beans
- Seafood Chimichanga$19.99
Shrimp, crawfish, crab and baby spinach sautéed in a seafood creamy chipotle sauce; served with rice & refried beans
- Flautas Mexicanas$14.99
Four shredded beef or chicken flautas with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole
From The Grill
- Carne Asada$22.99
Served with rice & your choice of either charro or refried beans, flour tortillas & guacamole salad
- Pollo Asado$17.99
Grilled chicken breast; served with rice & refried beans & a guacamole salad
- Pollo Loco$18.99
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, bell peppers & onions; served with rice, cheese dip & steamed vegetables
- Fajitas al Pastor$18.99
Marinated pork strips in adobo sauce with pineapple & onions; served with rice & refried beans, guacamole salad, Pico de Gallo, sour cream & flour tortillas
- Mexican Burger$13.99
Half pound of 100% pure ground beef burger, topped with diced jalapeños, sliced avocado & monterrey jack cheese; served with steak fries
- Mezquite Grill$43.99
One half-dozen shrimp, carne asada [grilled steak], sausage, grilled chicken breast, onions and bell peppers; lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo included on the side with six corn or flour tortillas. Seved with rice & your choice of either charro or refried beans. ~ THE BEST DINNER FOR TWO~
- Fajitas$19.99
Your choice of meat, sizzling with onions & bell peppers; lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole included on the side with corn, flour or wheat tortillas. Served with rice & your choice of charro or refried beans. ~ A FAMILY FAVORITE ~
Seafood
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$20.99
Fresh shrimp slowly simmered in special spices & garlic sauce; served with Mexican rice, steamed vegetables & garlic bread
- Camarones a la Diabla$20.99
Fresh shrimp grilled in a spicy special diabla sauce served with Mexican rice, steamed vegetables & garlic bread
- Pescado & Camaron Plate$20.99
Fish & shrimp served with Mexican rice, steamed vegetables & cheese dip
- Cocktail de Camaron$19.99
Fresh boiled shrimp, served with our own special Del Mar cocktail sauce & Pico de Gallo
- Tostadas de Ceviche$19.99
Three crispy corn tortillas covered with chopped fish fillets or shrimp, mixed with Pico de Gallo & lime juice
Vegetarian Dishes
- 1V. Cheese Enchiladas$12.99
Three cheese enchiladas with rice & refried beans; served with a guacamole salad
- 2V. Vegetarian Fajitas$16.99
Grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, carrots with guacamole, sour cream & tortillas; served with rice & refried beans
- 3V. Veggie Quesadillas$12.99
Two cheese quesadillas filled with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers & onions
- 4V. Puff Taco
Large crunchy flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, topped with cheese sauce
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supreme$16.99
Combination of one chicken, one beef, one cheese & one bean enchilada topped with red sauce and cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.99
Four specialty prepared enchiladas with beef [may substitute chicken or cheese & onion] topped with red sauce and melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Enchiladas Dinner$13.99
Two beef or chicken enchiladas; served with rice & refried beans
- Enchiladas al Carbon$17.99
Three cheese enchiladas with your choice of meat; served with rice & beans, lettuce, sour cream & Pico de Gallo, topped with cheese dip & red/green salsa
- Seafood Enchiladas$18.99
Two fresh corn tortillas filled with a blend of mixed cheese and topped off with shrimp, crawfish and baby spinach sautéed in a seafood creamy chipotle sauce; served with rice & refried beans
Burritos
- Burrito Supreme$14.99
Flour tortilla rolled around beef, beans & cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole. Served with red burrito sauce and your choice of rice or beans.
- Burrito Grande$16.99
A flour tortilla rolled around stuffed with ground beef, rice, and refried beans. Topped with chili con carne & sour cream.
- Burrito Loco$19.99
Grilled chicken, steak & shrimp served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, sour cream & charro beans. Topped with cheese sauce.
- Burrito Seafood$20.99
Shrimp, crawfish, crab and baby spinach sautéed in a seafood creamy chipotle sauce; served with rice & refried beans
- Burrito Carne Asada$16.99
A flour tortilla rolled in beans and salsa verde cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
- Burrito Fajita$17.99
Large flour tortilla rolled with beans, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and your choice of meat topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & Pico de Gallo.
Desserts
- Flan$4.99
Mexican custard with vanilla and caramel flavoring
- Sopapillas$5.99
Deep fried flour tortillias, covered with cinnamon sugar and a side of honey
- Fried Ice Cream$4.99
Big scoop of ice cream in a crispy, flaky pastry filled with cinnamon sugar, topped with chocolate syrup
- Tres Leches$5.99
Ultra light white cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
- Banana Chimi Cheesecake$5.99
Lightly fried chimichanga cheesecake topped with chocolate syrup and caramel. Served with a side of ice cream
- Caramel Cheesecake$5.99
- Churros$5.99
Deep fried dough pastry sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of ice cream
A La Carte
- 1. Enchilada$3.99
Your choice - beef, chicken or cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce
- 2. Chile con Carne$5.99
Mexican style - small strips of steak cooked with our special sauce
- 3. Chile Relleno$4.99
Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and red sauce on top
- 4. Order of Tortillas$2.99
Three per order - flour, corn or wheat
- 5. Chalupa$4.99
Corn tortilla topped with beans, Pico de Gallo, lettuce, tomato & guacamole
- 6. Spanish Rice$3.49
- 7. Refried Beans$3.49
- 8. Tamale$3.25
- 9. Quesadilla$3.99
- 10. Beef Tostada$4.99
- 11. Flauta$3.99
Corn tortilla rolled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with guacamole
- 12. Burrito$6.99
One flour tortilla with beans and choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, with cheese and red sauce
- 13. Taco$3.75
Taco, hard or soft shell, with beef, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
- 14. Side Shrimp 6CT$10.95
- 15. Chips$1.95+
- 16. Side Salad$2.95
- Fries$2.95
- Charro Beans$4.95
Pedro's Quesadillas
Street Tacos
- Street Tacos$15.99
Three tacos served with charro beans, rice, cilantro & onions
- Beef Tacos$12.99
Three beef tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese
- Soft Chicken Tacos$12.99
Three Shredded Chicken tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese
- Fish or Shrimp Tacos$18.99
Three tacos with your choice of fish or shrimp; served with a house salad and rice or soup
Extras
Menú Tradicional
- 1. Caldo de Res$18.00
Traditional Mexican beef vegetable soup. Beef shanks with mixed vegetables all for a savory taste, served with rice and tortillas.
- 2. Pozole$18.00
Traditional Mexican stew. Hominy with meat, seasoned and garnished with cabbage, onion, radish, avocado, and oregano.
- 3. Albondigus$18.00
Traditional Mexican soup. Beef meat balls made with Chipotle sauce, served with rice and beans.
- 4. Tortas$13.95
- 5. Tacos$14.99
- 6. Quesabirria$17.95
- 7. Enfrijoladas$17.95
- 8. Chili Colorado$18.00
- 9. Esquite$7.95
- 10. Sopa de Fideo$7.95