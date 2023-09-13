Food Menu

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.49

Bean and Cheese only

Carnitas Burrito

$8.49

Guac and Pico

Carne Asada Burrito

$8.49

Guac and Pico

Al Pastor Burrito

$7.49

Guac and Pico

Combo Burrito

$8.49

Guac and Pico

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Guac and Pico

Chicken Fajita

$7.29

Guac and Pico

Rudy's Crazy Invention Burrito

$9.99

Steak, Pico, Guac, Beans, Cabbage, Dressing, Cheese

California Burrito

$9.69

Steak, French Fries, Cheese, Guac, Pico, Sour Cream

Surf & Turf Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Guac, Pico & Dressing

Fish Burrito

$7.69

Battered Cod, Cabbage, Pico & Dressing

Shrimp Burrito

$8.49

Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico & Dressing

Shrimp & Rice Burrito

$8.74

Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico & Dressing & Rice

Mistake Burrito

$8.49

Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Pico & Dressing

Fried Chicken Burrito

$7.29

Fried Chicken, Pico, Cabbage & Dressing

Veggie Burrito

$6.79

Beans, Rice, Cheese, Pico & Cabbage

Trestles Burrito

$9.99

6 shrimp, 1 fish, rice, dressing, guac, cheese and Pico

BRC+Meat Burrito

$9.69

Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito

$4.29

Beans, Rice and Cheese

Potato Burrito

$7.29

Hashbrowns, Dressing, Cabbage & Pico

Tacos

Fish Taco

$4.69

Battered Cod, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Fried Chicken Taco

$4.69

Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Potato Taco

$3.99

Hasbrown Potatoes, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Carne Asada Taco

$4.99

Carne Asada, Guac & Pico

Carnitas Taco

$4.79

Carnitas, Guac & Pico

Al Pastor Taco

$4.79

Al Pastor, Guac & Pico

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.79

Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.59

Chicken, Onions, Bell peppers, Guac & Pico

(3) Rolled Tacos - Beef

$4.49

Topped with Guac and cheese

(3) Rolled Tacos - Chicken

$4.49

Topped with Guac and cheese

(5) Rolled Tacos - Beef

$7.99

Topped with Guac and cheese

(5) Rolled Tacos - Chicken

$7.99

Topped with Guac and cheese

Street Tacos

$2.99

Cilantro & Onions

Other

Quesadilla (Cheese)

$3.69

Flour Tortillia & Cheese

Quesadilla (Meat)

$7.39

Flour Tortillia & Cheese, choice one meat

Carne Asada Fries

$9.99

Cheese, Guac, Sour Cream & Choice of meat

Low Carb Bowl

$7.59

Guac, Cheese, Pico and choice of meat

Super Nachos

$9.99

Steak, Cheese, Beans, Guac, Sour Cream, Pico

Tostada (Meat)

$6.99

Bean Tostada

$5.49

Sides

French Fries

$2.49

French Fries

Chips

$2.49

Corn Tortillia Chips

Chips & Pico

$2.49

Chips & Cheese

$5.59

Tortilla Chips & Shredded Cheese

Chips & Guac

$3.99

Tortilla Chips & 4 oz of Guac

12 oz Beans

$2.59

12 oz Beans with cheese

12 oz Rice

$2.59

12 oz Rice

Side of Guac 4 oz

$1.19

Side of Sour Cream 4 oz

$0.89

Side of Pico de Gio 4 oz

$0.69

Side of Dressing 4 oz

$0.89

Large Side of Guac 12 oz

$6.99

Large Side of Sour Cream 12 oz

$4.99

Large Side of Pico de Gio 12 oz

$4.99

Large Side of Dressing 12 oz

$4.99

Extra Red or Green 4 oz

$0.69

Large Side of Red or Green 12 oz

$4.99

Extra Salsa Packets (8)

$0.50

Cheese Fries

$7.99

French Fries & Shredded Cheese

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.89

2 Corn Tortilla

$0.99

Side Potato

$1.19

Dessert

Cookie

$2.00

Churro

$1.99

10" Churro

Clothing

Customer T-Shirt

$22.00

Employee T-Shirt

$13.00

Breakfast

Egg Burrito

$5.29

Eggs only

Egg and Beans Burrito

$5.49

Eggs and Beans Only

Steak, Eggs & Beans Burrito

$7.59

Eggs, Beans & Steak

Chorizo, Eggs & Beans Burrito

$7.59

Eggs, Beans & Chorizo

Carnitas, Eggs, & Beans Burrito

$7.59

Eggs, Beans & Carnitas

Bacon, Eggs & Beans Burrito

$7.59

Eggs, Beans & Bacon

Sausage, Eggs & Beans Burrito

$7.59

Eggs, Beans & Sausage

Ham, Eggs & Beans Burrito

$7.59

Eggs, Beans & Ham

Keto Bowl

$7.69

3 Eggs, Guac, Pico and choice of meat

Steak and Egg Quesadilla

$7.99

Eggs, Cheese & Steak

Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$6.29

Egg & Cheese

Coffee

$1.29

OJ 22 oz

$2.69

20 cent Coffee Special

$0.20

Combo Meals

Combos

#1 Burrito Combo Plate

$9.99

Choice of Burrito with rice and beans on the side

#2 Rolled Tacos Combo Plate

$6.99

3 Rolled Tacos w/ rice and beans combo plates

#3 One Taco Combo Plate

$6.99

Choice of one Taco w/ Rice and Beans on the side

#4 Two Taco Combo Plate

$10.99

Choose two tacos w/ rice and beans on the side

Make it a Fiesta Meal

$4.49

Add Large Drink, Chips, Rice and Beans

Make it a Combo

$1.99

Add Rice and Beans

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

22 oz

Diet Coke

$1.99

22 oz

Cherry Coke

$1.99

22 oz

Sprite

$1.99

22 oz

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

22 oz

Pink Lemonade

$1.99

22 oz

Orange Fanta

$1.99

22 oz

Root Beer

$1.99

22 oz

Vitamin Water XXX

$1.99

22 oz

Tea

$1.99

22 oz

Bottle Water

$1.99

16 oz

Coke 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Diet Coke 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Cherry Coke 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Sprite 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Dr. Pepper 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Pink Lemonade 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Orange Fanta 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Root Beer 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Vitamin Water XXX 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Tea 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Horchata

$2.29

22 oz

Jamaica

$2.29

22 oz

Orange Whip

$2.29

22 oz

Pina

$2.29

22 oz

Tamarindo

$2.29

22 oz

Horchata 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Jamaica 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Orange Whip 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Pina 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Tamarindo 32 oz

$2.59

32 oz

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Large Cup of Water

$0.79

Taco Tuesdays

Tacos (Tuesday)

Fish Taco

$2.34

Battered Cod, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Fried Chicken Taco

$2.34

Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Potato Taco

$1.99

Hasbrown Potatoes, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Carne Asada Taco

$2.49

Carne Asada, Guac & Pico

Carnitas Taco

$2.39

Carnitas, Guac & Pico

Al Pastor Taco

$2.39

Al Pastor, Guac & Pico

Shrimp Taco

$2.49

Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico

Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.49

Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico

Grilled Chicken Taco

$2.29

Chicken, Onions, Bell peppers, Guac & Pico

(3) Rolled Tacos - Beef

$2.29

Topped with Guac and cheese

(3) Rolled Tacos - Chicken

$2.29

Topped with Guac and cheese