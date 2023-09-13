Pedro's Tacos 656 Benet Rd
Food Menu
Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean and Cheese only
Carnitas Burrito
Guac and Pico
Carne Asada Burrito
Guac and Pico
Al Pastor Burrito
Guac and Pico
Combo Burrito
Guac and Pico
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Guac and Pico
Chicken Fajita
Guac and Pico
Rudy's Crazy Invention Burrito
Steak, Pico, Guac, Beans, Cabbage, Dressing, Cheese
California Burrito
Steak, French Fries, Cheese, Guac, Pico, Sour Cream
Surf & Turf Burrito
Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Guac, Pico & Dressing
Fish Burrito
Battered Cod, Cabbage, Pico & Dressing
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico & Dressing
Shrimp & Rice Burrito
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico & Dressing & Rice
Mistake Burrito
Grilled Shrimp, Rice, Pico & Dressing
Fried Chicken Burrito
Fried Chicken, Pico, Cabbage & Dressing
Veggie Burrito
Beans, Rice, Cheese, Pico & Cabbage
Trestles Burrito
6 shrimp, 1 fish, rice, dressing, guac, cheese and Pico
BRC+Meat Burrito
Bean Rice & Cheese Burrito
Beans, Rice and Cheese
Potato Burrito
Hashbrowns, Dressing, Cabbage & Pico
Tacos
Fish Taco
Battered Cod, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico
Fried Chicken Taco
Fried Chicken, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico
Potato Taco
Hasbrown Potatoes, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico
Carne Asada Taco
Carne Asada, Guac & Pico
Carnitas Taco
Carnitas, Guac & Pico
Al Pastor Taco
Al Pastor, Guac & Pico
Shrimp Taco
Grilled Shrimp, Cabbage, Dressing & Pico
Shredded Chicken Taco
Chicken Breast, Cheese, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico
Grilled Chicken Taco
Chicken, Onions, Bell peppers, Guac & Pico
(3) Rolled Tacos - Beef
Topped with Guac and cheese
(3) Rolled Tacos - Chicken
Topped with Guac and cheese
(5) Rolled Tacos - Beef
Topped with Guac and cheese
(5) Rolled Tacos - Chicken
Topped with Guac and cheese
Street Tacos
Cilantro & Onions
Other
Quesadilla (Cheese)
Flour Tortillia & Cheese
Quesadilla (Meat)
Flour Tortillia & Cheese, choice one meat
Carne Asada Fries
Cheese, Guac, Sour Cream & Choice of meat
Low Carb Bowl
Guac, Cheese, Pico and choice of meat
Super Nachos
Steak, Cheese, Beans, Guac, Sour Cream, Pico
Tostada (Meat)
Bean Tostada
Sides
French Fries
French Fries
Chips
Corn Tortillia Chips
Chips & Pico
Chips & Cheese
Tortilla Chips & Shredded Cheese
Chips & Guac
Tortilla Chips & 4 oz of Guac
12 oz Beans
12 oz Beans with cheese
12 oz Rice
12 oz Rice
Side of Guac 4 oz
Side of Sour Cream 4 oz
Side of Pico de Gio 4 oz
Side of Dressing 4 oz
Large Side of Guac 12 oz
Large Side of Sour Cream 12 oz
Large Side of Pico de Gio 12 oz
Large Side of Dressing 12 oz
Extra Red or Green 4 oz
Large Side of Red or Green 12 oz
Extra Salsa Packets (8)
Cheese Fries
French Fries & Shredded Cheese
1 Flour Tortilla
2 Corn Tortilla
Side Potato
Breakfast
Egg Burrito
Eggs only
Egg and Beans Burrito
Eggs and Beans Only
Steak, Eggs & Beans Burrito
Eggs, Beans & Steak
Chorizo, Eggs & Beans Burrito
Eggs, Beans & Chorizo
Carnitas, Eggs, & Beans Burrito
Eggs, Beans & Carnitas
Bacon, Eggs & Beans Burrito
Eggs, Beans & Bacon
Sausage, Eggs & Beans Burrito
Eggs, Beans & Sausage
Ham, Eggs & Beans Burrito
Eggs, Beans & Ham
Keto Bowl
3 Eggs, Guac, Pico and choice of meat
Steak and Egg Quesadilla
Eggs, Cheese & Steak
Egg & Cheese Quesadilla
Egg & Cheese
Coffee
OJ 22 oz
20 cent Coffee Special
Combo Meals
Combos
#1 Burrito Combo Plate
Choice of Burrito with rice and beans on the side
#2 Rolled Tacos Combo Plate
3 Rolled Tacos w/ rice and beans combo plates
#3 One Taco Combo Plate
Choice of one Taco w/ Rice and Beans on the side
#4 Two Taco Combo Plate
Choose two tacos w/ rice and beans on the side
Make it a Fiesta Meal
Add Large Drink, Chips, Rice and Beans
Make it a Combo
Add Rice and Beans
Drinks
Coke
22 oz
Diet Coke
22 oz
Cherry Coke
22 oz
Sprite
22 oz
Dr. Pepper
22 oz
Pink Lemonade
22 oz
Orange Fanta
22 oz
Root Beer
22 oz
Vitamin Water XXX
22 oz
Tea
22 oz
Bottle Water
16 oz
Coke 32 oz
32 oz
Diet Coke 32 oz
32 oz
Cherry Coke 32 oz
32 oz
Sprite 32 oz
32 oz
Dr. Pepper 32 oz
32 oz
Pink Lemonade 32 oz
32 oz
Orange Fanta 32 oz
32 oz
Root Beer 32 oz
32 oz
Vitamin Water XXX 32 oz
32 oz
Tea 32 oz
32 oz
Horchata
22 oz
Jamaica
22 oz
Orange Whip
22 oz
Pina
22 oz
Tamarindo
22 oz
Horchata 32 oz
32 oz
Jamaica 32 oz
32 oz
Orange Whip 32 oz
32 oz
Pina 32 oz
32 oz
Tamarindo 32 oz
32 oz
Mexican Coke
Large Cup of Water
Taco Tuesdays
