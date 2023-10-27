Peekay's Bar & Bistro 2420 14th street
Food
Burger
$13.00
Ground Mullet
$15.00
Catfish Plate
$15.00
Fried Shrimp Plate
$14.00
Shrimp on the Bun
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
Burger Plate
$13.00
Solo Burger
$8.00
Fried Ribs
$14.00
Grilled Pork Chop
$12.00
Fried Pork Chop
$12.00
Porkchop Sandwhich
$8.00
4pc Wings
$13.00
6pc Wings
$17.00
8pc Wings
$20.00
Fries
$3.00
Gumbo Bowl
$10.00
Drinks
Non-Alch
Alcohol
BEER
$3.00
cosmo
$8.00
Double Well
$10.00
Green Tea
$7.00
Hennessy Margarita
$13.00
Liquid Marijuana
$10.00
Long Island
$10.00
Margarita
$10.00
Patron Margarita
$13.00
Premium Double
$13.00
Premium Single
$10.00
Red Snapper
$8.00
Redbull
$4.00
Sex on Beach
$8.00
Single Well
$8.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Walk Me Down
$10.00
White Tea
$7.00
Wine
$5.00
Wine Cooler
$3.00
Peekay's Bar & Bistro 2420 14th street Location and Ordering Hours
(985) 570-4734
Open now • Closes at 11PM