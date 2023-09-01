Seasonal Promo

Fall 2023 Promos

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$5.30+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Pumpkin Oat Latte

Pumpkin Oat Latte

$6.10+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.30+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Iced Pumpkin Oat Latte

Iced Pumpkin Oat Latte

$6.10+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

$5.30+

Satisfying without sacrificing. The same as our Vanilla Latte, but the syrup is sugar-free.

Iced Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

Iced Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

$5.30+

Sugar-free Vanilla syrup delivers the same balanced sweetness as the original with fewer calories.

Havana Cappuccino

Havana Cappuccino

$5.25+

Bold espresso swirled with sweetened condensed milk, topped with steamy creamed milk and topped with a warm cinnamon kick.

Iced Havana Cappuccino

Iced Havana Cappuccino

$5.25+

Rich espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and cold milk poured over ice and fresh foam. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.

Coffee

Hot Coffee - Drip

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.10+

Fresh brewed coffee of the day.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Steamed milk, foam & fresh brewed coffee of the day.

Peet's-To-Go Hot Coffee (8 12-oz cups)

Peet's-To-Go Hot Coffee (8 12-oz cups)

$29.95

10-Cup Kit with your selection of a fresh brewed coffee of the day.

Drip Coffee - Refill

$1.10

Hot Espresso Beverages

Espresso

Espresso

$2.70+

Our beans are deep roasted, our shots are hand-pulled. Taste the finest, freshly ground espresso shot in town.

Americano

Americano

$3.70+

Italian espresso gets the American treatment; hot water fills the cup for a rich alternative drip coffee.

Caffe Macchiato

Caffe Macchiato

$3.10+

Hand pulled espresso topped with a dollop of perfectly steamed foam

Caffe Con Panna

Caffe Con Panna

$3.20

Rich espresso topped with lush whipped cream

Cafe Cortado

Cafe Cortado

$3.10+

We cut a hand-pulled shot of rich espresso forte with and equal amount of smooth steamed milk.

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.70+

Silky steamed milk & rich espresso finished with a layer of foam.

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$5.30+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

$5.30+

Satisfying without sacrificing. The same as our Vanilla Latte, but the syrup is sugar-free.

Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$5.30+

Sweet caramel sauce, deep roasted espresso & freshly steamed milk.

Hazelnut Latte

Hazelnut Latte

$5.30+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Sugar-Free Hazelnut Latte

Sugar-Free Hazelnut Latte

$5.30+

Satisfying without sacrificing. The same as our Vanilla Latte, but the syrup is sugar-free.

Espresso Chai Latte

Espresso Chai Latte

$5.85+

Classic chai tea with warm spices & a shot of espresso.

Golden Caffe Latte

Golden Caffe Latte

$5.60+

Hand-pulled Espresso with a touch of turmeric, honey, ginger and steamed with milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.60+

Our rish espresso artfully marbled with freshly micro-foamed milk

Golden Cappuccino

Golden Cappuccino

$5.60+

A classic cappuccino reimagined with the zesty mix of turmeric, ginger, and honey.

Havana Cappuccino

Havana Cappuccino

$5.25+

Bold espresso swirled with sweetened condensed milk, topped with steamy creamed milk and topped with a warm cinnamon kick.

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$5.10+

Rich & creamy house-made chocolate sauce paired with Espresso Forte & steamed milk

Dark Chocolate Mocha

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.60+

Dark chocolate & dutch cocoa topped with whipped cream.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.60+

Sweet indulgence of white chocolate blended with espresso.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.35+

Rich buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and a hint of vanilla.

Latte Macchiato

Latte Macchiato

$4.70+

Sweet, concentrated ristretto shots are poured through creamy foam into freshly steamed milk.

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

$5.30+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Pumpkin Oat Latte

Pumpkin Oat Latte

$6.10+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.30

Silky steamed milk & rich espresso finished with a layer of foam.

Cold Coffee - Cold Brew & Nitro Brew

Baridi Cold Brew (On Tap)

Baridi Cold Brew (On Tap)

$4.20+

Baridi cold brew delivers a sweet, smooth and refreshing iced coffee without acidity or bitterness.

Nitro Cold Brew (On Tap)

Nitro Cold Brew (On Tap)

$4.85+

Our signature, bright Baridi cold brew infused with nitrogen for a foamy head and a velvety cascade.

Peet's-To-Go Cold Brew (8 12-oz cups)

Peet's-To-Go Cold Brew (8 12-oz cups)

$34.00

10-Cup Kit with our Baridi Cold brew.

Decaf Iced Coffee

Decaf Iced Coffee

$3.05+

Brewed fresh daily and ice-chilled for full flavor without the buzz.

The Black Tie

The Black Tie

$4.65+

Layered sweetened condensed milk, cold brew iced coffee, chicory infused simple syrup and a float of half & half.

Coconut Black Tie

Coconut Black Tie

$4.65+

Layered sweetened condensed milk, cold brew iced coffee, coconut syrup and a float of half & half.

Cold Brew Oat Latte

Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.20+

Sweetened oat milk blended to frothy perfection and topped with our double strength Baridi Cold Brew.

Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte

Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.80+

The sweetness of brown sugar with a layer of creamy oat milk and a float of our signature Baridi Cold Brew.

Chocolate Cold Brew Oat Latte

Chocolate Cold Brew Oat Latte

$6.00+

Golden honey syrup in creamy oat milk lightens up our deep dark cold brew.

Honey Cold Brew Oat Latte

Honey Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.80+

Golden honey syrup in creamy oat milk lightens up our deep dark cold brew.

Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte

Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.90+

Cinnamon sugar and creamy oat milk blended together and topped with Baridi Cold Brew.

Cold Coffee - Iced Espresso Beverages

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$2.70+

Our beans are deep roasted, our shots are hand-pulled. Taste the finest freshly iced,espresso shot in town.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.70+

Fresh, rich shots of Espresso Forte are poured with iced and cold water for a refreshing pick-me-up.

Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.70+

Cold milk & freshly pulled espresso create this delicious symphony, poured over iced and fresh foam.

Iced Vanilla Latte

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.30+

Madagascar Vanilla takes a refreshing turn with cold milk and freshly pulled espresso, poured fresh foam.

Iced Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

Iced Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte

$5.30+

Sugar-free Vanilla syrup delivers the same balanced sweetness as the original with fewer calories.

Iced Caramel Latte

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.30+

Give your straw something to search for with caramel swirls added to cold milk, rich espresso and fresh foam.

Iced Hazelnut Latte

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.30+

Madagascar Vanilla takes a refreshing turn with cold milk and freshly pulled espresso, poured fresh foam.

Iced Sugar-Free Hazelnut Latte

Iced Sugar-Free Hazelnut Latte

$5.30+

Sugar-free Vanilla syrup delivers the same balanced sweetness as the original with fewer calories.

Iced Espresso Chai Latte

Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$5.85+

Classic chai tea with warm spices & a shot of espresso, poured over iced with fresh chilled foam and milk.

Iced Golden Caffe Latte

Iced Golden Caffe Latte

$5.60+

Iced Espresso with a touch of turmeric, honey, ginger and topped with creamy milk foam

Iced Cappuccino

Iced Cappuccino

$4.60+

Fresh, chilled milk foam, rich espresso and cold milk over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.35+

Rich buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and a hint of vanilla over ice.

Iced Latte Macchiato

Iced Latte Macchiato

$4.70+

Sweet, concentrated ristretto shots are poured through creamy foam and fresh cold milk.

Iced Havana Cappuccino

Iced Havana Cappuccino

$5.25+

Rich espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and cold milk poured over ice and fresh foam. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.

Iced Golden Cappuccino

Iced Golden Cappuccino

$5.60+

Iced Espresso Cappuccino with a touch of turmeric, honey, ginger and mixed with velvety milk foam.

Iced Caffe Mocha

Iced Caffe Mocha

$5.10+

Rich espresso and our house-made chocolate sauce are pulled, then poured over cold milk, foam and ice.

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.60+

Dark chocolate & dutch cocoa Iced, topped with whipped cream.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.60+

Decadent white chocolate blended with espresso, foam and cold milk.

Iced Pumpkin Latte

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.30+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Iced Pumpkin Oat Latte

Iced Pumpkin Oat Latte

$6.10+

The mocha's friendly opposite. Steamed with milk, poured into espresso with Vanilla syrup & finished with a layer of foam.

Frappes

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$5.30+

Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew and our housemade chocolate sauce are whipped with milk, ice and subtle sweetness until creamy. Topped with whipped cream.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$5.30+

Rich caramel makes a subtly sweet compliment to cold brew coffee in this creamy refreshing treat. Finished with whipped cream.

Chocolate & Caramel Swirl Frappe

Chocolate & Caramel Swirl Frappe

$5.30+

A rich combination of creamy caramel, rich chocolate and cold brewed coffee, dolloped with whipped cream and decadently swirled.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$5.30+

Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew and our housemade chocolate sauce are whipped with milk, ice and subtle sweetness until creamy. Topped with whipped cream.

Coffee Frappe

Coffee Frappe

$5.30+

Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew whipped with milk, ice and subtle sweetness to deliver real, coffee-forward refreshment. Topped with whipped cream.

Espresso Frappe

Espresso Frappe

$5.30+

Seriously bold refreshment: make your Frappe extra buzzworthy with shots of freshly pulled espresso topped with whipped cream.

Matcha Frappe

Matcha Frappe

$5.30+

Creamy Japanese matcha blended with ice and milk, then topped with real whipped cream.

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$5.30+

Sweet and spicy chai blended with ice and milk, then topped with real whipped cream.

Coffee-Free Caramel Frappe

$5.30+

Caramel depth without the caffeine. A subtly sweet treat topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Coffee-Free Vanilla Frappe

$5.30+

Madagascar vanilla syrup blended with cold milk and iced, then topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Coffee-Free Chocolate Frappe

$5.30+

Our house-made chocolate sauce is blended with cold milk and iced, then topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Coffee-Free Strawberry Frappe

$5.30+

Caramel depth without the caffeine. A subtly sweet treat topped with a cloud of whipped cream.

Other Beverages; Peet's

Peet's Mocha Iced Espresso, 10oz

Peet's Mocha Iced Espresso, 10oz

$2.30
Peet's Black & White Iced Espresso, 10oz

Peet's Black & White Iced Espresso, 10oz

$2.30
Peet's Vanilla Iced Espresso, 10oz

Peet's Vanilla Iced Espresso, 10oz

$2.30
Peet's Caramel Macchiato Iced Espresso, 10oz

Peet's Caramel Macchiato Iced Espresso, 10oz

$2.30

Tea

Hot Tea

Small Hot Brewed Tea

Small Hot Brewed Tea

$3.05

Hot Tea, 1 tea bag.

Large Hot Brewed Tea

Large Hot Brewed Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea, 2 tea bags.

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.95+

Our own blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, with steamed milk.

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.15+

Authentic Japanese Matcha is delicately steamed with milk.

Tea Latte

Tea Latte

$4.55+

Hot Tea, 1 tea bag.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.20+

Refreshing Mighty Leaf iced tea.

Iced Tea Lemonade

Iced Tea Lemonade

$3.95+

Your choice of iced tea mixed with sweet, tangy lemonade

Berry Hibiscus Tea Shaker

Berry Hibiscus Tea Shaker

$5.65+

Wildberry Hibiscus tea, with real strawberry puree and sweet slices of strawberry. Hand-shaken with lemonade for extra refreshment. Caffeine free.

Citrus Hibiscus Tea Shaker

Citrus Hibiscus Tea Shaker

$5.65+

Wildberry Hibiscus tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice and a slice of lemon. Caffeine free.

Strawberry Lemon Black Tea Shaker

Strawberry Lemon Black Tea Shaker

$5.65+

Mighty Leaf Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with strawberries, lemonade and real strawberry puree.

Yuzu Citrus Black Tea Shaker

Yuzu Citrus Black Tea Shaker

$5.65+

Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice and a slice of lemon.

Pineapple Citrus Green Tea Shaker

Pineapple Citrus Green Tea Shaker

$5.65+

Green Tea Tropical, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice and a slice of lemon.

Tropical Berry Green Tea Shaker

Tropical Berry Green Tea Shaker

$5.65+

Green Tea Tropical hand shaking with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree ice and real strawberries.

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.15+

Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea and milk over iced

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$4.95+

Our own blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, poured over ice with fresh chilled milk foam.

Peet's-To-Go Iced Tea (8 12-oz cups)

Peet's-To-Go Iced Tea (8 12-oz cups)

$29.95

10-Cup Kit with your selection of a fresh brewed iced tea.

Iced Tea - Refill

$1.10

Food

Food; Baked Goods

Bagel, Cinnamon Raisin

Bagel, Cinnamon Raisin

$2.70
Bagel, Plain

Bagel, Plain

$2.70
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.35

Freshly baked almond croissant

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Freshly baked butter croissant

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Freshly baked chocolate croissant

Cannele

Cannele

$1.55

A caramelized, crispy yet chewy outside and a sweet custard inside pastry.

Coffee Cake, Chocolate

$3.25

Freshly baked coffee cake with chocolate filling

Coffee Cake, Raspberry

$3.25

Freshly baked coffee cake with raspberry filling

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.65

Freshly baked cheese danish

Muffin, Apple

Muffin, Apple

$3.50

Freshly baked apple muffin

Muffin, Blueberry

Muffin, Blueberry

$3.50

Freshly baked blueberry muffin

Muffin, Double Chocolate

Muffin, Double Chocolate

$3.50

Freshly baked double chocolate muffin

Muffin, Nutella

Muffin, Nutella

$3.50

Freshly baked nutella muffin

Muffin, Pumpkin

Muffin, Pumpkin

$3.50

Freshly baked blueberry muffin

Pistachio Roll

Pistachio Roll

$3.96

Freshly baked pistachio roll

Cranberry Scone

$2.40

Freshly baked cranberry scone

Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Freshly baked pecan chocolate chip cookie

Frosted Sugar Cookie

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Frosted Sugar Cookie

Food; Grab 'n Go

Madeleine

$1.15
Pesto Pasta Salad

Pesto Pasta Salad

$6.95
Vegan Potato Salad

Vegan Potato Salad

$6.95

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Black Cherry

$1.75

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Blueberry

$1.75

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Peach

$1.75

Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Strawberry

$1.75

Sargento Balanced Break Sharp Cheddar, Nuts & Fruit

$1.95

Sargento Balanced Break White Cheddar, Fruit & Fruit

$1.95

Food; Snacks

Premium Nut Trail Mix 3oz

$3.95

Fruit & Nut Trail Mix 3oz

$3.95

Kind Bar Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt

$2.50

Kind Bar Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

$2.50

Sencha Moroccan Mints

$2.40

Semifreddi's Almond Biscotti

$1.95

Semifreddi's Chocolate Biscotti

$1.95

Marich Chocolate Cashew 2.3oz

$4.95

Marich Chocolate Covered Blueberries 2.1oz

$4.95

Kind Bar Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Almond

$2.50

Food; Warm Food

Quiche, Florentine

Quiche, Florentine

$6.75

Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bechamel Sauce & Cheese

Quiche, Italian

Quiche, Italian

$6.75

Tomatoes, Pesto & Mozzarella

Quiche, Ratatouille

Quiche, Ratatouille

$6.75

Mixed vegetables & Monterey Jack Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Egg, bacon and cheese freshly made on ciabatta bread.

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich

$6.25

Egg, Ham and Cheese freshly made on a butter croissant

Potato, Egg & Cheese Wrap

Potato, Egg & Cheese Wrap

$5.75

Eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese wrapped in a white tortilla.

Egg White, Spinach & Feta Wrap

Egg White, Spinach & Feta Wrap

$5.75

Spinach and egg whites with feta cheese wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Egg White, Spinach & Feta Keto Bite

Egg White, Spinach & Feta Keto Bite

$4.25
Egg & Cheddar Keto Bites

Egg & Cheddar Keto Bites

$4.25

Sous vide cooked egg bites with cheddar cheese.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.99

Whole-grain, steel-cut oats with flax seed make for a nutritious morning. Served with almonds, blueberries & brown sugar.

Food; Catering

Peet's-To-Go Cold Brew (8 12-oz cups)

Peet's-To-Go Cold Brew (8 12-oz cups)

$34.00

10-Cup Kit with our Baridi Cold brew.

Peet's-To-Go Hot Coffee (8 12-oz cups)

Peet's-To-Go Hot Coffee (8 12-oz cups)

$29.95

10-Cup Kit with your selection of a fresh brewed coffee of the day.

Peet's-To-Go Iced Tea (8 12-oz cups)

Peet's-To-Go Iced Tea (8 12-oz cups)

$29.95

10-Cup Kit with your selection of a fresh brewed iced tea.

Dozen Muffins

$28.50

Dozen Assorted Baked Goods

$35.00

35 Cup Cambro - Drip Coffee

$89.00

50 Cup Coffee Cambro

$125.00

Brew At Home

Brew at Home; Ground Coffee

Peet's Single Origin Sumatra Ground 10.5oz

$12.45

Earthy, Hebarl, Caramel, Full Body

Peet's Single Origin Colombia Ground 10.5oz

$11.75

Caramel, Toasted Nut, Citrus

Peet's Major Dickason Ground 10.5oz

$12.45

Earth, Spice, Everything

Peet's Decaf House Blend Ground 10.5oz

$12.45

Spice, Citrus, Toast

Peet's French Roast Ground 10.5oz

$12.45

Dark Chocolate, Smoke, Burnt Sugar

Peet's House Blend Ground 10.5oz

$12.45

Spice, Citrus, Toast

Peet's Cafe Domingo Ground 10.5oz

$12.45

Toast, Toffee, Nougat

Peet's Italian Roast Ground 10.5oz

$12.45

Fumo, Biscotto, Caramello

Peet's Luminoso Breakfast Blend Ground 10.510.5oz

$11.75

Passionflower, Stone Fruit, Cacao

Peet's Yosemite Dos Sierras Ground 10.510.5oz

$13.75

Apricot, Toasted Almond, Milk Chocolate

Las Hermanas Ground 10.5oz

$13.25

Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Toasted Nut

Brew at Home; Whole Beans

Peet's Espresso Forte Whole Bean 16OZ

$18.95

Chocolate Truffle, Lemon Curd, Hazelnut

Peet's House Blend Whole Bean 16OZ

$17.95

Spice, Citrus, Toast

Peet's Decaf House Blend Whole Bean 16OZ

$17.95

Spice, Citrus, Toast

Peet's Major Dickason Whole Bean 16OZ

$18.95

Earth, Spice, Everything

Peet's Cafe Domingo Whole Bean 16OZ

$18.95

Toast, Toffee, Nougat

Peet's Luminoso Breakfast Blend Whole Bean 16OZ

$17.95

Passionflower, Stone Fruit, Cacao

Brew at Home; Hot Tea

African Nectar Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Honey, Tropical Fruit, Hibiscus

Chamomile CItrus Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Chamomile, Citrus, Floral

Green Tea Tropical Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Tropical Fruit, Guava, Vegetal

Masala Chai Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Warming Spices, Pepper, Aromatic

Organic Breakfast Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Malt, Citrus, Toasty

Organic Ceremonial Matcha

$24.99

Fresh, Sweet, Grassy

Organic Earl Grey Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Black Tea, Bergamot

Organic Green Dragon Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Earth, Chestnuts, Butter

Organic Mint Melange Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Sweet Mint, Fresh Herb, Bright Tang

Organic Turmeric Ginger Tea Pouches (12 CT)

$8.99

Earthy Turmeric, Spicy Ginger, Warming Cardamom

Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea Pouches (15 CT)

$8.99

Tart Hibiscus, Elderberry, Summer Berries

Brew at Home; KCUP Pods

Peet's Luminoso Breakfast Blend KCUP 10CT

$9.99

Passionflower, Stone Fruit, Cacao

Peet's Major Dickason KCUP 10CT

$9.99

Earth, Spice, Everything

Peet's House Blend KCUP 10CT

$9.99

Spice, Citrus, Toast

Peet's Decaf House KCUP 10CT

$9.99

Spice, Citrus, Toast

Peet's Cafe Domingo KCUP 10CT

$9.99

Toast, Toffee, Nougat

Peet's French Roast KCUP 10CT

$9.99

Dark Chocolate, Smoke, Burnt Sugar

Retail & Others

Other Beverages

Whole Milk, 12oz

$2.25

Chocolate Milk, 12oz

$2.25

Apple Juice, 10oz

$2.25

Cranberry Juice, 15.2oz

$2.25

Orange Juice, 10oz

$2.25

Fiji Water, 500ML

$2.50

Glaceau Smartwater, 20oz

$2.45

Naked Juice, Strawberry Banana, 10oz

$2.30

Naked Juice, Mighty Mango, 10oz

$2.30

Naked Juice, Berry Blast, 10oz

$2.30

Naked Juice, Blue Machine, 10oz

$2.30

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water, 16.9oz

$3.49

S. Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate Mineral Water 11.5oz

$2.60

S. Pellegrino Blood Orange & Black Raspberry Mineral Water 11.5oz

$2.60

S. Pellegrino Tangerine & Wild Strawberry Mineral Water 11.5oz

$2.60

S. Pellegrino Lemon Mineral Water 11.5oz

$2.60

S. Pellegrino Tangerine Strawberry Mineral Water 11.5oz

$2.60

S. Pellegrino Orange Pomegranate Mineral Water 11.5oz

$2.60

S. Pellegrino Orange Mineral Water 11.5oz

$2.60

S. Pellegrino Peach Clementine Water 11.5oz

$2.60

Cranberry Grape Juice, 15.2 oz

$2.25

Cocoa & Steamers

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Our house-made chocolate sauce blending with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.

Steamed Milk

$3.15+

Freshly steamed milk is topped with our signature rich creamy foam.

Steamed Vanilla Milk

$3.75+

Freshly steamed milk is topped with our signature rich creamy foam.

Cocoas, Milk & Steamers

Cocoa & Steamers

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Our house-made chocolate sauce blending with steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.

Steamed Milk

$3.15+

Freshly steamed milk is topped with our signature rich creamy foam.

Steamed Vanilla Milk

$3.75+

Freshly steamed milk is topped with our signature rich creamy foam.

Cup of Milk

$2.55+

Freshly steamed milk is topped with our signature rich creamy foam.