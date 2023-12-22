Ketch 17 Johnson Pier
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Monterey White Pepper Calamari$15.95
Monterey crispy calamari, citrus-cider sauce
- Jumbo Onion Rings$13.95
onions rings,blue cheese depping
- Ceviche Stuffed Avocado$15.95
lime cured shrimp, avocado, tortilla
- Steamed Clams$18.95
Manila Clams, sausage, lemon butter
- Miyagi Oysters$19.95
oyster/bloody mary shots
- Crispy Baby Artichokes$13.95
crispy artichokes, tomato sauce
- Lemon Garlic Fries$8.95
Salads
- House Caesar Salad$9.95
Spring mix, house dressing
- Blue Cheese Bacon Salad$13.95
Iceberg, bacon, blue cheese
- Joanne Salad$13.95
Romaine, seeds, olive-garlic vinager
- Ahi Tuna Salad$19.95
Rare Ahi, sesame dressing,Jalapenos
- Chicken Fried Chicken Cobb$18.95
Crispy chicken, eggs,ancho remoulade
- Ceasar Salad$13.95
Chopped romaine, garlic croutons
Sandwiches & Daily Plates
- Crispy Calamari Sandwich$18.95
Lettuces, tomato, Cajun Fries
- Prime Rib Sandwich$21.95
sliced prime rib, la bamba bread
- Dungeness Crab$21.95
lemon butter, potato chips
- Ketch Burger$17.95
caramelized onions, cheese
- Grilled Salmon$25.95
corned beef,thousend island
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$18.95
grilled onions, avocado, bamba bread
- Fish & Chips$18.95
Beer batter, slaw, tartar sauce
- Quesadilla of the Day$15.95
red pepper tortilla, jack and cheddar
- Hop Dogma Seafood Combo$22.95
Seafood Stew with garlic bread
- Local Fleet Fish Tacos$18.95
pineapple-habanero jelly, mango salsa
- Double smoked bacon meatloaf$18.95
mashed potatoes, mix vegetables
- Surf & Turf$34.95
grilled prawns, NY steak
- Pork Chop$25.95
peach-cranberry chutney, mashed potatoe
Pastas
Sides
Kids Menu
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Starters
- Chef French Toast$15.95
cream cheese, vanilla whipped cream, candied pecans, grilled peaches, Jettywave Bourbon maple syrup
- Strawberry Banana French Toast$15.95
Jettywave Bourbon maple syrup, vanilla whipped cream
- Meyer Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$12.95
Blueberry compote, whipped cream, lemon zest
- Acai Bowl$10.95
Plain yogurt, chia seeds, fresh fruit, coconut, toasted almonds, granola,
- Oatmeal & Fruit$10.95
Steel oatmeal, brown sugar, raisins, milk, toasted almonds
- Biscuit Basket for the Table$11.95
Served with agave-smoked jalapeno whipped butter, cheddar, seasonal house jam
Benedict
- Ketch Prime Rib$21.95
Thin-sliced on an English muffin,Hollandaise, house griddle potatoes
- Mushroom Avocado$16.95
English muffin, eggs, Hollandaise
- Joanne Dungeness Crab$19.95
English muffin, tomato, house griddle potatoes, Hollandaise
- Mezcal Cured Salmon$18.95
English muffin, 3-day cured thin-sliced salmon, chive Hollandaise, goat cheese
- Cajun Garlic Shrimp$17.95
Tomato, watercress, Hollandaise, goat cheese,
Egg Plate
- Avocado Toast$14.95
avocado, tomato concasse, poached eggs,
- Huevos Rancheros$18.95
Refried black beans, Fritos, Portuguese sausage, cotija cheese, ranchero salsa, sliced avocado
- Skirt Steak, Chilaquiles and Eggs$24.95
Grilled skirt steak, two eggs any style, house grilled potatoes, Argentinean ketchup
- Seven-Day Brisket Hash$19.95
Corned beef, two eggs any style, roasted poblanos, potatoes, green chile salsa
- Breakfast Quesadilla$16.95
Flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, potatoes, Portuguese sausage, jack & cheddar cheese served with New Mexico green hatch tomatillo salsa and guacamole
Omelette
Breakfast Drinks
Breakfast Sides
- Double Smoked Bacon$5.95
Bacon
- Double Smoked Sausage$5.95
Sausage
- Double Smoked Shrimp$5.95
Shrimp
- Two Eggs Any Style$4.95
Eggs
- Pancakes$3.95
Pancakes
- Avocado$3.95
Avocado
- Cheese$3.95
choice of cheese
- Side of Bacon$2.95
- Side Home Potato Fries$3.95
- Side Hash Browns$3.95
- Side Fruit$4.00
- Side English Muffin$2.00
- Side Sourdough Toast$2.95
- Side Wheat Toast$2.95
- Side White Toast$2.95
- Side of Gluten Free Bread$3.95
- Side of Cheese$2.95
- Side of Jalapeños$1.95
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.95
- Coke Zero$3.95
- Diet Coke$3.95
- Ginger Beer$6.00
- Lemonade$3.95
- Orange Fanta$3.95
- Sprite$3.95
- Tonic$3.95
- Orange Juice$3.95
- Apple Juice$3.95
- Cranberry Juice$3.95
- Milk$2.95
- Chocolate Milk$5.95
- Ice Tea$4.95
- Soda Water$2.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.95
- Small Sparkling Water$3.95
- Large Sparkling Water$7.95
- Still Water$7.95
- Shirley Temple$3.95
- Roy Roger$3.95
- Boyland Bottle Root Beer$5.95
- Fresh Pressed Orange Juice$7.95
Employees Menu
Employee's Meal
Night Of Lights
Special Menu
- Margarita$13.00