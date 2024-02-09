Pelican Restaurant Lake Worth 610 lake ave
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Pelican$18.00
Scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, tomatoes, East Indian spices, curry, feta cheese, chutney, and naan
- Eggs Nissa$18.00
Pakistani scrambled eggs with ginger, garlic, curry, and naan
- Avo Toast$15.00
Sourdough, poached egg, chili crisp, sesame seeds, and radishes
- Southern$18.00
Homemade biscuit and gravy, hash browns, bacon or sausage, grits, and 2 eggs your way
- Aussie$21.00
Bacon, sausage, ham, 2 eggs your way, baked beans, grilled paneer cheese, home fries or hash browns, toast, and grilled tomatoes
- Power$16.00
Scrambled egg white, chicken breast, tomatoes, spinach and mushrooms, home fries, and multi-grain toast
- Benedict$18.00
English muffin, ham, hollandaise, pasture-raised poached eggs, and fine herbs
- Nova Lox$19.00
Smoked salmon, poached egg, dill, avocado, pickled red onion, hollandaise, and everything bagel
- The Basic$9.00
Two eggs your way, home fries or hash browns and toast
Omelets
- Omelet$12.00
Choice of: tomatoes, onion, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, sausage, bacon, Cheddar, feta, Swiss, or American
- Keema$18.00
Curry, tomatoes, feta cheese, and naan
- Aloo Gobi$20.00
Cauliflower, potatoes, ginger and garlic paste, feta cheese, and cilantro
- Palak Paneer$18.00
Spinach, Indian spices, and naan
Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken$13.00
Naan, spicy aioli, dill pickles, Cheddar cheese, iceberg lettuce, and naan
- Bagel$14.00
Everything bagel, lox, cream cheese, shaved cucumbers, red onions, and avocado slices
- Biscuit$13.00
Bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, aged Cheddar cheese, and hash brown
- Petty Melt$17.00
Brisket burger, fried egg, Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, spicy aioli, and french fries
- NYC$9.00
Kaiser roll, bacon or sausage, scrambled egg, and Cheddar cheese
Extra Sides
- Bread$2.50
- Biscuit*$2.50
- Brioche$2.50
- Sourdough$2.50
- Bagel*$2.50
- Naan$2.50
- Gluten-Free Bread$2.50
- Anson Mills Grits$4.00
- Egg$2.50
- Fruit$5.00
- Home Fries$3.00
- Hash Browns$5.00
- Sliced Tomato$2.00
- Green Veggies$6.00
- Sautéed Spinach$5.00
- Bacon$4.50
- Sausage$4.50
- Ham$4.50
- Vegan Eggs$5.00
- Impossible$5.00
- Homemade Chicken Sausage$6.00
- Keto Bread$3.50
- Biscuit & Gravy$7.00
- Pancake$5.00
- Corned Beef Hash$6.00
Soups & Salads
- Super Green Salad$12.00
Arugula, baby kale, asparagus, avocados, green chutney dressing, feta, and sunflower seeds
- Roasted Beets$13.00
Lime, dates and cardamom vinaigrette, and caramelized pecans
- Wedge Salad$9.00
Tomato, bacon, avocado, pickled onion, blue cheese, buttermilk dressing, and croutons
- Chicken Dumpling Soup$13.00
Homemade broth and fine herbs
Pancakes I Waffle
Brunch
- Open Face Breakfast Tortilla$15.00
Sierra Madre tortillas, fried chicken, avocado, jalapeño and radishes, and sunny side egg
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Key west shrimp, Anson mills grits, roasted peppers, and poached egg
- Nihari$26.00
Stewed Indian curry, 48 hours marinated and served with poached egg, home fries or basmati, and naan bread
- Tikka Masala$16.00
Curry masala served with yellow dal, basmati rice, and naan
- Vindaloo$26.00
Tamarind marinate and raita served with basmati rice and naan
- Steak & Egg$35.00
Grilled NY strip, french fries or home fries, bearnaise sauce, and arugula salad
Sweets
- Brix$12.00
House made granola, orange blossom yogurt, seasonal fruit, and strawberry-cardamon coulis
- Coconut Chia$10.00
House-made cashew milk, rich maple, coconut flakes, mango, and hemp seeds
- Banoffee French Toast$16.00
Dulce de leche, brulee bananas, and cinnamon whipped cream
- Classic French Toast$12.00
Nutella, candied pecans, and maple syrup