Pengo Laguna Hills 25292 McIntyre St, Ste R
Pengo Drink
- Deep Blue Beauty$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Raspberry, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Deep Red Heart$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Fresh Strawberry, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Mango Madness$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Fresh Mango, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Kiwi Kick$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Fresh Kiwi, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Pineapple-C$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Fresh Pineapple, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Passion Sunset$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Passion Fruit, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Kiss Of Dragon$7.95
Hand-Crafted with Fresh Dragon Fruit, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Blackberry Breeze$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Blackberry, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
- Peach It Up$6.95
Hand-Crafted with Fresh Peach, Lime, Mint, Chia Seeds, and Sparkling Water
Smoothie & Slush
- Strawberry Banana$6.50
Strawberry and Banana Smoothie (Contains dairy)
- Mango Tango$6.50
Mango Smoothie (Contains dairy)
- Tropical Twister$6.50
Strawberry, Mango, and Pineapple Smoothie (Contains dairy)
- Lychee Lemonade$6.50
Lemonade slush with lychee fruit
- Watermelon Cooler$6.50
Watermelon slush
- Mangonada$6.50
Mango Smoothie with Tajin & Chamoy
- Avocado Dreamy$6.50
Avocado Smoothie
- Avocado Smash$7.50
- Watermelon Chiller$7.00
Watermelon Slush with mint & lime
Premium Milkshake
Premium Fruit Tea
- Lychee Peach Tea$6.50
Hand-crafted Lychee fruit with black tea
- Oolong Fruit Tea$6.50
Premium Oolong Tea with your choice of fruit
- Strawberry Cloud Slush$6.50
Premium Oolong Tea Blended with Strawberries. Served with Sea Salt Cream and Strawberry Bits (Contains Dairy)
- Mango Cloud Slush$6.50
Premium Oolong Tea Blended with Mango. Served with Sea Salt Cream and Mango Bits (Contains Dairy)
- Heaven Bliss Tea$6.50
Premium Oolong Tea Served with Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple, and Passion Fruit
Crème Brûlée Series
Milk Tea
- Crème Brûlée Milk Tea$6.75
(Contains Dairy)
- House Special Milk Tea$5.75
(Contains Dairy)
- Thai Milk Tea$5.75
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.75
(Lactose Free)
- Taro Milk Tea$5.75
(Lactose Free)
- Thai Green Milk Tea$5.75
(Lactose Free)
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$5.75
(Lactose Free)
- Signature Honey Boba Milk$6.75
- Black Sesame Milk Tea$6.75
House Special Milk Tea with Black Sesame