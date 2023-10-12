Food

Starters

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

House fried chips, mild and spicy salsa

Guacamole Chips And Salsa

$12.00

House fried chips , house made Guac, Mild and spicy

Ceviche

$10.00

White Fish,Mango, cilantro, tomatoe and onion

Beer Battered Fries

$6.00

Beer Battered fries

Taquitos

$10.00

4 piece, chicken tinga, rolled and fried in flour tortilla

Sandwiches

Hamburguesa

$10.00

Smashburger, brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sando

$10.00

House dipped and fried chicken, slaw, brioche

Birria

Birria Stew

$12.00

Chili braised beef stew

Quesabirrias

$12.00

3 piece, braised beef, mexican cheese melted in a flour tortilla

Taco

Birria Taco

$4.00

Chili braised short rib

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Marinated and grilled steak

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Slow roasted pork

Cauliflower Taco

$3.50

Roasted cauliflower

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Stewed and shredded chicken

Fish Taco

$4.00

Baja style, beer battered and fried white fish

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Shrimp grilled with lemon, garlic and arbol

Burrito

Bean Burrito

$8.00

Birria Burrito

$13.00

Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro

Carnitas Burrito

$12.00

Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro

Cauliflower Burrito

$12.00

Rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro

Fish Burrito

$13.00

Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro

Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro

Quesadillas

Birria Quesadilla

$4.50

Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$4.50

Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Carnitas Quesadilla

$4.00

Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Cauliflower Quesadilla

$4.00

Jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$4.00

Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Fish Quesadilla

$4.50

Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Kids Quesadilla

$2.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$4.50

Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa

Sides

Rice 8oz

$4.00

Rice 16oz

$7.00

Beans 8oz

$4.00

Beans 16oz

$7.00

Salsa 2oz

$3.00

Salsa 4oz

$5.00

Salsa 8oz

$9.00

NA Bev

NA Beverages

Horchata

$6.00

Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Soda

Water

$2.50