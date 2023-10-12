Tip Top Taco
Food
Starters
Chips And Salsa
House fried chips, mild and spicy salsa
Guacamole Chips And Salsa
House fried chips , house made Guac, Mild and spicy
Ceviche
White Fish,Mango, cilantro, tomatoe and onion
Beer Battered Fries
Beer Battered fries
Taquitos
4 piece, chicken tinga, rolled and fried in flour tortilla
Sandwiches
Birria
Taco
Birria Taco
Chili braised short rib
Carne Asada Taco
Marinated and grilled steak
Carnitas Taco
Slow roasted pork
Cauliflower Taco
Roasted cauliflower
Chicken Taco
Stewed and shredded chicken
Fish Taco
Baja style, beer battered and fried white fish
Shrimp Taco
Shrimp grilled with lemon, garlic and arbol
Burrito
Bean Burrito
Birria Burrito
Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro
Carne Asada Burrito
Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro
Carnitas Burrito
Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro
Cauliflower Burrito
Rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro
Chicken Burrito
Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro
Fish Burrito
Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro
Shrimp Burrito
Meat, rice, black beans, jack cheese, red and green salsa, onion, lime slaw, roasted corn, sour cream and cilantro
Quesadillas
Birria Quesadilla
Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Carne Asada Quesadilla
Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Carnitas Quesadilla
Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Cauliflower Quesadilla
Jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Fish Quesadilla
Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Kids Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Meat, jack cheese, onion, cilantro, and salsa