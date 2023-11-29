Thanksgiving Pie

$30.00 Out of stock

Dazzle your Thanksgiving loved ones with something different… An Ice Cream Pie from The Penny! Cinnamon Graham Cracker Crust filled with Spiced Pumpkin Ice Cream, Rich Caramel topped with lightly sweetened Creme Fraiche and toasted hazelnuts. Pre-ordered pies available for pickup beginning Monday 11/13. Please specify your desired pickup date and time during the checkout process.