Pepe's Mexican Cafe
Breakfast Tacos
- 6" Tortilla) Pepe's Special (Regular
Frijoles, egg & potato, cheese (queso or taco cheese) and one meat (chorizo, bacon or breakfast sausage)$2.99
- 8" Tortilla) Pepe's Special (Large
Frijoles, egg & potato, cheese (queso or taco cheese) and one meat (chorizo, bacon or breakfast sausage)$4.29
- 6" Tortilla) Basic Breakfast Taco (Regular
Frijoles, egg & potato$1.99
- 8" Tortilla) Basic Breakfast Taco (Large
Frijoles, egg & potato$2.99
Salads
- Taco Salad
Beans, beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, black olives, sour cream$7.59
- Guacamole Salad
Lettuce, guacamole, tomato and bag of chips$5.89
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Beans, lettuce, chicken, cheese, tomato, black olives, sour cream$8.99
- Fiesta Salad
Beans, beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato, black olives, guacamole$9.69
- Lo-carb Steak Fajita Salad
Lettuce, steak fajita, cheese, black olives, tomatoes, chipotle ranch dressing$10.89
Burritos
- Regular Burrito
Beans, chili, cheese, onion$2.19
- Beef Burrito
Beef, chili, cheese, onion$4.39
- Combo Burrito
Beans, beef, chili, cheese, onion$5.49
- Super Burrito
Beans, beef, chili, sour cream, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, black olives$5.89
- Bandito Burritos
12" tortilla with beans, rice, choice of meat, chili, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo$9.49
- Regular Nachos
Queso, beans, jalapenos (chips on the side)$4.89
- Nacho Grande
Beans, beef, queso, sour cream, tomato, onion, black olives, and jalapeno. Served in a taco bowl, with chips$7.99
- Deluxe Nacho Platter
Beans, beef, queso, sour cream, tomato, onion, black olives, and jalapeno. Served on top of chips$8.19
- Snack Nachos
Half a bag of chips, covered with queso and topped with jalapenos$2.99
Pepe's Dinners
- Enchilada Dinner
Two cheese, enchiladas, smothered with homemade chili, beans, rice, and chips$9.99
- Mexican Dinner
Two cheese enchiladas smothered with chili plus a taco, with beans, rice and chips$10.99
- Pepe's Deluxe Dinner
Two cheese enchiladas smothered with chili; a taco, chili con queso, and guacamole. Served with beans, rice, and chips$11.69
- Tamale Dinner
Two tamales smothered in chili with cheese, beans, rice, and chips$9.99
- Steak Fajitas Dinner
Two steak fajitas, served with beans, rice and chips$13.99
- Chicken Fajita Dinner
Two chicken fajitas, beans, rice, and chips$13.49
- Golden Taco Dinner
Two golden tacos, beans, rice, and chips$10.79
- Taco Dinner
3 tacos (crispy or soft), beans, rice, and chips$9.69
- Quesadilla Dinners
Two quesadillas of your choice, with pico de gallo, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, and chips$7.59
Specialties
- Chile Con Queso
A bowl of our famous chili con queso served with a bag of chips$3.99
- Taco Burger
Invented here. One of several items we're famous for. Taco meat, chili, lettuce and cheese, if you like$3.89
- Frito Pie
A traditional Texas favorite. Fritos, chili, cheese and onions$3.49
- Queso Pie
Fritos, ground beef, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Also invented here!$5.49
- Cup Chili
Our homemade chili. Same recipe for over 43 years$3.29
- Bowl Chili
Our homemade chili. Same recipe for over 43 years$5.99
- Chili with Beans
Our famous tortilla soup$3.49
- Chips and Hot Sauce
This is the original, addictive, and highly-prized pepe's hot sauce!! 8 ounces, served with a bag of chips$3.49
- Hot Sauce Only
8 oz$1.59
- Chips and Green Sauce
Our famous tortilla soup$5.19
- Green Sauce Only$3.69
- Cheese Enchilada
Melted cheese in a soft corn tortilla, with a little chili, cheese, and onions on top$1.89
- Mexican Rice
Another traditional favorite served as an 8-ounce side$1.69
- Single Tamales$1.59
- 1 Dozen Tamales$14.99