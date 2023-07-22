Popular Items

Pane with Garlic Butter

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread with Garlic Butter

Lunch Steak Tips

$17.99

Roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine sauce

Angel Hair Ashley with Chicken

$22.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, grilled chicken

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Aquafina Bottle

$2.50

Brisk Iced Tea Bottle

$3.25

Bubly Can

$4.00

2 Liter Soda

$4.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Lunch and Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Bleu cheese, celery sticks

Coxinha Chicken Croquettes

$15.99

Pulled chicken blended with garlic, herbs, and spices, in fried savory dough, and garlic aioli for dipping

Double Down Beer Cheese Dip

$14.99

Made with Double Down White Rabbit Pale Ale. Served with soft pretzel sticks and truffle potato chips

Ohio Pork Nachos

$15.99

Homemade kettle chips, bbq pulled pork, black bean corn salsa, Monterey jack, cilantro sour cream

Pane with EVOO

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread with Olive Oil

Pane with Garlic Butter

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread with Garlic Butter

Risotto Balls

$14.99

Risotto with 4 cheese blend & prosciutto, marinara

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$14.99

Satay chicken strips, crispy Asian noodles, carrots, bell peppers, Boston lettuce wraps, 3 spicy Thai sauces

Tomato Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$15.99

Grilled Tuscan bread topped with warm tomato, basil, garlic, and goat cheese. Finished with balsamic glaze

Tuscan Calamari

$15.99

Lightly breaded, tossed with sautéed cherry peppers, tomatoes, black olives, side of marinara

Utensils

Salads + Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00
Cup Lobster Corn Chowder

$6.00
Bowl Lobster Corn Chowder

$7.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, shaved asiago, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

1/2 Chicken Avocado Salad

$10.99

Grilled avocado, diced chicken, fresh mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, shaved asparagus, crispy baby greens, basil champagne vinaigrette

1/2 El Morocco

$7.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pita chips, lemon-mint dressing

1/2 Nouveau

$10.99

Little Leaf greens, arugula, fresh mango, strawberry, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, and spicy almonds in white balsamic-raspberry vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar

$14.99

Romaine, shaved asiago, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Avocado Salad

$17.99

Grilled avocado, diced chicken, fresh mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, shaved asparagus, crispy baby greens, basil champagne vinaigrette

EL Morocco

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pita chips, lemon-mint dressing

House Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

Nouveau Bora

$17.99

Little Leaf greens, arugula, fresh mango, strawberry, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, and spicy almonds in white balsamic-raspberry vinaigrette

Utensils

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.99

House smoked brisket, Tuscan bread, Vermont cheddar, American cheese, caramelized onion, garlic aioli

Double Down Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Pretzel encrusted chicken, Double Down Atomic Man DIPA infused pimento cheese, arugula, avocado, tomato, mustard aioli, toasted rustic bread

Nashville Fried Chicken

$15.99

Spicy buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, pickles, lettuce, ranch dressing, brioche bun

The Ragin' Cajun

$16.99

Crispy cajun haddock , Double Down pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, tartar sauce, brioche

Turkey Club

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, American cheese, garlic mayo, Tuscan bread

Utensils

Burgers

Whiskey Burger

$17.99

Gouda, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Jameson BBQ sauce, brioche

Smash Burger

$16.99

Two 4oz smashed beef patties topped with American cheese, crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, buttered potato bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

$18.99

Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

Cheese Burger

$16.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

Prime Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

West Coast Burger

$17.99

Utensils

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Baked Haddock

$17.99

Baked haddock filet, cracker crumbs, lemon-caper sauce, mashed potato, vegetable

Lunch Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl

$16.99

Grilled shrimp atop chilled tri-color quinoa, avocado, black bean-corn salsa, tomato, scallions, mango, chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette

Lunch Caprese Salmon

$17.99

Pan-seared salmon, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze and cheese risotto

Lunch Chicken & Broccoli

$14.99

Sautéed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, oil & garlic penne

Lunch Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Lunch Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese. Side of linguine marinara.

Lunch Crispy Chicken Fontina

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, garlic lemon cream sauce, fontina cheese, oil & garlic linguini

Lunch Fish and Chips

$16.99

Atlantic haddock, Double Down Subconscious Haze IPA batter, house-made coleslaw, tartar sauce and French fries

Lunch Penne Carbonara

$15.99

Sauteed chicken, peas, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce with penne

Lunch Sebastian's Pizzaiola

$15.99

Pan-seared chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, oregano, tomato, and prosciutto in a white wine butter sauce with spinach ravioli

Lunch Pretzel Chicken

$16.99

Pretzel-encrusted chicken breast, dijon aioli, bacon-cheddar potato croquette, green beans

Lunch Prosecco Seafood

$18.99

Sauteed scallops, lobster, and shrimp with grilled asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and onion in a prosecco-lobster cream sauce tossed with linguine. Sprinkled with asiago cheese

Lunch Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Cheese tortellini, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Lunch Steak Tips

$17.99

Roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine sauce

Lunch Tortellini Matthew

$16.99

Sautéed chicken filets, spinach, cheese tortellini, peppercorn tomato cream sauce

Utensils

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Fingers Platter

$18.99

Breaded chicken filets over french fries

Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese

$19.99

Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, panko breadcrumb topping

Angel Hair Ashley

$18.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce

Angel Hair Ashley with Chicken

$22.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, grilled chicken

Angel Hair Ashley with Scallops

$26.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, pan-seared scallops

Angel Hair Ashley with Shrimp

$22.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, grilled shrimp

Baked Haddock

$23.99

Baked haddock filet, cracker crumbs, lemon-caper sauce, mashed potato, vegetable

Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl

$23.99

Grilled shrimp atop chilled tri-color quinoa, avocado, black bean-corn salsa, tomato, scallions, mango, chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$23.99

Shell pasta, Buffalo chicken, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, bleu cheese breadcrumb topping

Caprese Salmon

$27.99

Pan-seared salmon, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze and cheese risotto

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$22.99

Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Chicken & Broccoli

$21.99

Sautéed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, oil & garlic penne

Chicken Calabria

$20.99

Breaded, sauteed chicken filets, cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, olive oil, tuscan angel hair

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Sauteed chicken filets, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, linguine

Chicken Parmesan

$23.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese. Side of linguine marinara.

Chicken Picatta

$21.99

Sauteed chicken filets, lemon-white wine butter sauce, capers, mushrooms, linguine

Double Down Fish & Chips

$22.99

Atlantic haddock, Double Down Subconscious Haze IPA batter, house-made coleslaw, tartar sauce and French fries

Crispy Chicken Fontina

$23.99

Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, garlic lemon cream sauce, fontina cheese, oil & garlic linguini

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.99

Lobster meat, Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, panko breadcrumb topping

Pecan Salmon

$26.99

Maple mustard glazed salmon, pecan crumb, mashed potatoes, bacon-Brussels sprouts

Penne Carbonara

$22.99

Sauteed chicken, peas, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce with penne

Pasta Marinara

$15.99
Pistachio Haddock

$24.99

Pistachio topped haddock, zucchini noodles, green beans, lemon caper sauce

Pork Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheese sauce, house-made barbecued pulled pork, jalepeno crumb topping

Pot Roast

$24.99

Slowly braised beef pot roast served with a rich gravy, root vegetables and mashed potatoes

Pretzel Chicken

$22.99

Pretzel-encrusted chicken breast, dijon aioli, bacon-cheddar potato croquette, green beans

Prosecco Seafood

$28.99

Sauteed scallops, lobster, and shrimp with grilled asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and onion in a prosecco-lobster cream sauce tossed with linguine. Sprinkled with asiago cheese

Seafood Risotto

$27.99

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, roasted roma tomato broth, champagne risotto

Sebastian's Chicken Pizzaiola

$24.99

Pan-seared chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, oregano, tomato, and prosciutto in a white wine butter sauce with spinach ravioli

Steak Tips

$25.99

Roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine sauce

Tips & Newberg

$27.99

Shrimp, scallop & haddock in a lobster infused sherry cream sauce, melted mozzarella, steak tips, mashed potato & vegetable

Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Cheese tortellini, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Tortellini Matthew

$22.99

Sautéed chicken filets, spinach, cheese tortellini, peppercorn tomato cream sauce

Utensils

Sides

Pane with EVOO

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread

Pane with Garlic Butter

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread with Garlic Butter

Side of Asparagus

$7.00

Side of Bacon Brusel

$7.00

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

Side of Cheese Risotto

$7.00

Side of Chips

$7.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$7.00

Side of French Fries

$7.00

Side of G-Bread

$7.00

Side of Green Beans

$7.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side of Mashed

$7.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes and Veg

$7.00

Side of Onion Rings

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Side of Pot Croquet

$7.00

Side of Rice

$7.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side of Tortellini Marinara

$7.00

Side of Truffle Tots

$7.00

Side of Vegetables

$7.00

Side of Zuc. Noodles

$7.00

Utensils

Desserts

Cheesecake Roulade

$8.00

Banana caramel cheesecake rolled in pastry dough, deep-fried then dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel. Scoop of cinnamon ice cream.

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Warm chocolate ganache with Oreo cookie crust, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle

Dish Cinnamon

$4.00

Dish Vanilla

$3.00

Gluten Free Lava Cake

$8.00

Gluten free chocolate cake with liquid molten chocolate center. Vanilla ice cream.

Utensils

Kids Menu

Choc Chip Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Kid Mac+ Cheese

$7.00

Kid Finger

$8.00

Kid Grill Chs

$8.00

Kid Penne Butter & Cheese

$6.00

Kid ChzBurg

$10.00

Kid Penne with Marinara

$6.00

Thin-Crust Pizza

Thin Crust Pizza

Plain Cheese Pizza

$18.99

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$20.99

Kid Pizza

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.99

Ipanema Pizza

$22.99

Bacon, chicken, ham, corn, olives, red onion, four-cheese blend

Margherita Pizza

$20.99

Stewed tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, four-cheese blend

Park Ave Pizza

$22.99

Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, red bell peppers, caramelized onion, four-cheese blend

Pesto Caprese Pizza

$22.99

Pesto, prosciutto, tomato, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction

Pizza AllaVodka

$22.99

Cherry peppers, vodka sauce, buffalo mozzarella, breaded chicken, four-cheese blend

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99

Veggie Pizza

$22.99

Half Specialty Pizza