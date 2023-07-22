Peppercorn's Grille and Tavern 455 Park Ave
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Lunch and Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Bleu cheese, celery sticks
Coxinha Chicken Croquettes
Pulled chicken blended with garlic, herbs, and spices, in fried savory dough, and garlic aioli for dipping
Double Down Beer Cheese Dip
Made with Double Down White Rabbit Pale Ale. Served with soft pretzel sticks and truffle potato chips
Ohio Pork Nachos
Homemade kettle chips, bbq pulled pork, black bean corn salsa, Monterey jack, cilantro sour cream
Pane with EVOO
House baked Tuscan bread with Olive Oil
Pane with Garlic Butter
House baked Tuscan bread with Garlic Butter
Risotto Balls
Risotto with 4 cheese blend & prosciutto, marinara
Thai Lettuce Wraps
Satay chicken strips, crispy Asian noodles, carrots, bell peppers, Boston lettuce wraps, 3 spicy Thai sauces
Tomato Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Grilled Tuscan bread topped with warm tomato, basil, garlic, and goat cheese. Finished with balsamic glaze
Tuscan Calamari
Lightly breaded, tossed with sautéed cherry peppers, tomatoes, black olives, side of marinara
Utensils
Salads + Soup
French Onion Soup
Cup Lobster Corn Chowder
Bowl Lobster Corn Chowder
1/2 Caesar
Romaine, shaved asiago, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
1/2 Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled avocado, diced chicken, fresh mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, shaved asparagus, crispy baby greens, basil champagne vinaigrette
1/2 El Morocco
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pita chips, lemon-mint dressing
1/2 Nouveau
Little Leaf greens, arugula, fresh mango, strawberry, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, and spicy almonds in white balsamic-raspberry vinaigrette
Side Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic croutons, choice of dressing
Caesar
Romaine, shaved asiago, garlic croutons, caesar dressing
Chicken Avocado Salad
Grilled avocado, diced chicken, fresh mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, shaved asparagus, crispy baby greens, basil champagne vinaigrette
EL Morocco
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pita chips, lemon-mint dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic croutons, choice of dressing
Nouveau Bora
Little Leaf greens, arugula, fresh mango, strawberry, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, and spicy almonds in white balsamic-raspberry vinaigrette
Utensils
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese
House smoked brisket, Tuscan bread, Vermont cheddar, American cheese, caramelized onion, garlic aioli
Double Down Chicken Sandwich
Pretzel encrusted chicken, Double Down Atomic Man DIPA infused pimento cheese, arugula, avocado, tomato, mustard aioli, toasted rustic bread
Nashville Fried Chicken
Spicy buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, pickles, lettuce, ranch dressing, brioche bun
The Ragin' Cajun
Crispy cajun haddock , Double Down pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, tartar sauce, brioche
Turkey Club
Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, American cheese, garlic mayo, Tuscan bread
Utensils
Burgers
Whiskey Burger
Gouda, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Jameson BBQ sauce, brioche
Smash Burger
Two 4oz smashed beef patties topped with American cheese, crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, buttered potato bun
Bacon Cheese Burger
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche
Cheese Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche
Prime Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche
West Coast Burger
Utensils
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Baked Haddock
Baked haddock filet, cracker crumbs, lemon-caper sauce, mashed potato, vegetable
Lunch Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl
Grilled shrimp atop chilled tri-color quinoa, avocado, black bean-corn salsa, tomato, scallions, mango, chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette
Lunch Caprese Salmon
Pan-seared salmon, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze and cheese risotto
Lunch Chicken & Broccoli
Sautéed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, oil & garlic penne
Lunch Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper
Lunch Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese. Side of linguine marinara.
Lunch Crispy Chicken Fontina
Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, garlic lemon cream sauce, fontina cheese, oil & garlic linguini
Lunch Fish and Chips
Atlantic haddock, Double Down Subconscious Haze IPA batter, house-made coleslaw, tartar sauce and French fries
Lunch Penne Carbonara
Sauteed chicken, peas, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce with penne
Lunch Sebastian's Pizzaiola
Pan-seared chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, oregano, tomato, and prosciutto in a white wine butter sauce with spinach ravioli
Lunch Pretzel Chicken
Pretzel-encrusted chicken breast, dijon aioli, bacon-cheddar potato croquette, green beans
Lunch Prosecco Seafood
Sauteed scallops, lobster, and shrimp with grilled asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and onion in a prosecco-lobster cream sauce tossed with linguine. Sprinkled with asiago cheese
Lunch Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo
Cheese tortellini, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper
Lunch Steak Tips
Roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine sauce
Lunch Tortellini Matthew
Sautéed chicken filets, spinach, cheese tortellini, peppercorn tomato cream sauce
Utensils
Dinner Entrees
Chicken Fingers Platter
Breaded chicken filets over french fries
Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese
Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, panko breadcrumb topping
Angel Hair Ashley
Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce
Angel Hair Ashley with Chicken
Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, grilled chicken
Angel Hair Ashley with Scallops
Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, pan-seared scallops
Angel Hair Ashley with Shrimp
Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, grilled shrimp
Baked Haddock
Baked haddock filet, cracker crumbs, lemon-caper sauce, mashed potato, vegetable
Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl
Grilled shrimp atop chilled tri-color quinoa, avocado, black bean-corn salsa, tomato, scallions, mango, chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
Shell pasta, Buffalo chicken, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, bleu cheese breadcrumb topping
Caprese Salmon
Pan-seared salmon, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze and cheese risotto
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper
Chicken & Broccoli
Sautéed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, oil & garlic penne
Chicken Calabria
Breaded, sauteed chicken filets, cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, olive oil, tuscan angel hair
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken filets, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, linguine
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese. Side of linguine marinara.
Chicken Picatta
Sauteed chicken filets, lemon-white wine butter sauce, capers, mushrooms, linguine
Double Down Fish & Chips
Atlantic haddock, Double Down Subconscious Haze IPA batter, house-made coleslaw, tartar sauce and French fries
Crispy Chicken Fontina
Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, garlic lemon cream sauce, fontina cheese, oil & garlic linguini
Lobster Mac & Cheese
Lobster meat, Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, panko breadcrumb topping
Pecan Salmon
Maple mustard glazed salmon, pecan crumb, mashed potatoes, bacon-Brussels sprouts
Penne Carbonara
Sauteed chicken, peas, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce with penne
Pasta Marinara
Pistachio Haddock
Pistachio topped haddock, zucchini noodles, green beans, lemon caper sauce
Pork Mac & Cheese
Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheese sauce, house-made barbecued pulled pork, jalepeno crumb topping
Pot Roast
Slowly braised beef pot roast served with a rich gravy, root vegetables and mashed potatoes
Pretzel Chicken
Pretzel-encrusted chicken breast, dijon aioli, bacon-cheddar potato croquette, green beans
Prosecco Seafood
Sauteed scallops, lobster, and shrimp with grilled asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and onion in a prosecco-lobster cream sauce tossed with linguine. Sprinkled with asiago cheese
Seafood Risotto
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, roasted roma tomato broth, champagne risotto
Sebastian's Chicken Pizzaiola
Pan-seared chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, oregano, tomato, and prosciutto in a white wine butter sauce with spinach ravioli
Steak Tips
Roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine sauce
Tips & Newberg
Shrimp, scallop & haddock in a lobster infused sherry cream sauce, melted mozzarella, steak tips, mashed potato & vegetable
Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo
Cheese tortellini, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper
Tortellini Matthew
Sautéed chicken filets, spinach, cheese tortellini, peppercorn tomato cream sauce
Utensils
Sides
Pane with EVOO
House baked Tuscan bread
Pane with Garlic Butter
House baked Tuscan bread with Garlic Butter
Side of Asparagus
Side of Bacon Brusel
Side of Broccoli
Side of Cheese Risotto
Side of Chips
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of French Fries
Side of G-Bread
Side of Green Beans
Side of Mac & Cheese
Side of Mashed
Side of Mashed Potatoes and Veg
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Pasta
Side of Pot Croquet
Side of Rice
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Tortellini Marinara
Side of Truffle Tots
Side of Vegetables
Side of Zuc. Noodles
Utensils
Desserts
Cheesecake Roulade
Banana caramel cheesecake rolled in pastry dough, deep-fried then dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel. Scoop of cinnamon ice cream.
Chocolate Decadence
Warm chocolate ganache with Oreo cookie crust, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle
Dish Cinnamon
Dish Vanilla
Gluten Free Lava Cake
Gluten free chocolate cake with liquid molten chocolate center. Vanilla ice cream.
Utensils
Kids Menu
Thin-Crust Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza
Plain Cheese Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Kid Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ipanema Pizza
Bacon, chicken, ham, corn, olives, red onion, four-cheese blend
Margherita Pizza
Stewed tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil, four-cheese blend
Park Ave Pizza
Sausage, meatball, pepperoni, red bell peppers, caramelized onion, four-cheese blend
Pesto Caprese Pizza
Pesto, prosciutto, tomato, buffalo mozzarella, balsamic reduction
Pizza AllaVodka
Cherry peppers, vodka sauce, buffalo mozzarella, breaded chicken, four-cheese blend