Peppers Cedar Falls 620 East 18th Street
Full Menu
Appetizers
(5) Chicken Strips and Fries
(8) Chicken Strips and Fries
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Just like our buffalo chicken wings with a zing. Fresh chicken, hot wing sauce, a creamy blend of cheeses, and tricolored tortilla chips for dipping
Buffalo Wings
Jumbo wings tossed in Pepper's own buffalo hot sauce or hot-honey BBQ. Served with homemade bleu cheese or homemade ranch
Cheese Curds
Half pound of battered and fried Muenster cheese curds. Served with marinara sauce for dipping
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Strips (5)
Our signature freshly-breaded chicken tenders are fried golden brown and served with homemade honey mustard sauce
Chicken Strips (8)
Our signature freshly-breaded chicken tenders are fried golden brown and served with homemade honey mustard sauce
Chimi Sticks
Pepper's Mexican shredded beef wrapped in an egg roll with cheese then lightly fried. Served with sour cream and salsa
Fish and Chips
Half pound of hand-breaded Alaskan pollock served with Pepper's famous seasoned fries
Mozzarella Breadsticks
Oven-baked breadsticks stuffed with mozzarella and brushed with garlic butter and Parmesan. Served with marinara
Mushrooms
Hand-breaded fresh mushrooms with homemade ranch
Onion Rings
Sweet yellow onions hand-cut and breaded, served with homemade ranch
Pepper Jack Sticks
A Pepper's original. Hand-cut Pepper Jack cheese, breaded and lightly fried. Served with marinara or homemade ranch dressing
Pepper's Fried Pickle Chips
Heaping helping of hand-breaded pickle chips seasoned and fried golden brown
Pepper's Nachos
Tricolored tortilla chips topped with creamy cheese sauce, seasoned beef, tomato, lettuce, black olives, and freshly-cut green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa
Pepper's Sampler Platter
A giant party platter of our hand-breaded chicken tenders, Pepper Jack sticks, Southwestern eggroll, and chime sticks. Served on a bed of seasoned fries with homemade ranch dressing, marinara, and salsa
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Chicken with onions, black beans, peppers, corn, and Pepper Jack cheese rolled in an egg roll skin and fried golden brown
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
A rich blend of cheeses, spinach, and artichoke hearts oven-baked to perfection. Served with tricolored tortilla chips
Strips and Shrimps
Freshly breaded chicken tenders and jumbo shrimp lightly fried and loaded with Pepper's famous seasoned fries. Served with cocktail sauce and homemade honey mustard sauce
Tator Skins
Fresh potato skins coated with a blend of Parmesan, bacon bits, and green onions. Served with sour cream and cheese sauce
Nacho Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Salads
Steak Cobb
Fresh greens with marinated steak with crisp bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, diced egg, tomato, black olives, and fresh mushrooms
Cajun Chicken Cobb
Fresh greens with char-grilled Cajun chicken breast with crisp bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, diced egg, tomato, black olives, and fresh mushrooms
Club House
Fresh greens topped with ham, turkey, Cheddar cheese, bacon, cucumber, red onion, sliced egg, and tomato
Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Tender Salad
Grilled Buffalo Salad
Buffalo Tender Salad
Santa Fe Chicken
Chicken tenders, bell peppers, and onions sautéed in Pepper's own Santa Fe sauce with homemade ranch dressing. All are served in a crisp tortilla shell
Tostada
Seasoned beef over fresh greens, Cheddar-Jack cheese, tomato, and green onion. Served in a crisp tortilla shell with salsa and sour cream
Strawberry Pecan Chicken Salad
Fresh greens with fresh strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, and grilled chicken breast. Try it with our fat-free raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Garden Salad
Fresh greens with cucumber, sliced egg, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and Cheddar-Jack cheese. Served with a warm breadstick and honey butter
Build Your Own Pasta
Burgers
Barnyard Burger
Pretzel House
Crisp bacon, sautéed onions, and homemade beer cheese on a pretzel roll
Hall of Fame
Pepperoni, ham, sautéed onions, bacon, and beer cheese sauce
Cowboy Burger
Hickory burger with pulled pork
Patty Melt
Grilled onions and American and swiss cheese on marble rye
Black and Bleu
Cajun spices, crisp bacon, pepper jack, and homemade bleu cheese dressing
Hickory Bacon
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried red onion rings
Swiss Mushroom
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Jack Daniels
Topped with crisp bacon, swiss cheese, crispy red onions, and homemade jack Daniels sauce
Bacon Cheese
Crisp bacon and American cheese
All American
Classic half-pounder
Sandwiches and Wraps
Pepper's Stack
Grilled sliced turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese piled on toasted ciabatta bread
Pork Tenderloin
Pepper's famous tenderloin sandwich. Grilled or hand-breaded
Chicken Breast
Grilled or hand-breaded, served with pepper's own honey mustard sauce
Chicken Supreme
Grilled or hand-breaded chicken breast covered with crisp bacon, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing
Buffalo Sandwich
Grilled or hand-breaded, dipped in pepper's buffalo hot sauce or hot honey-bbq with bleu cheese and lettuce
Atlantic Cod
North Atlantic cod fillet grilled or hand-breaded and fried golden brown
Beef Cheese Steak
Sliced steak or chicken sautéed with fresh onions and topped with American cheese
Buffalo Wrap
Breaded or grilled chicken tenders in buffalo hot sauce or hot-honey BBQ, cheese, lettuce, and homemade ranch in a jalapeño\-cheddar wrap
Chicken Cheese Steak
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Char-grilled chicken tenders with Cajun seasoning. Topped with homemade southwestern ranch, pepper jack, tomatoes, and lettuce in a jalapeño\-cheddar wrap
Fire-Grilled Favorites
Peppers Sirloin
10 oz. Hand-cut sirloin
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Loin
Hand-cut pork loin, marinated, bacon-wrapped, and char-grilled to perfection
Blackened Tilapia
A delicious pan-seared tilapia fillet
Pepper's Signature Ribeye
12 oz. A Cedar Valley favorite
Barbeque Ribs
One pound of meaty and slow-cooked pork ribs, glazed with Pepper's own barbeque sauce
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
Pepper's Platters
Smothered Chicken
Fire-grilled chicken breast loaded with sautéed bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted pepper Jack cheese
Teriyaki Chicken
Bacon-wrapped and drizzled with our special teriyaki glaze
Hand-Breaded Shrimp
Served with cocktail sauce
Hawaiian Chicken
Large marinated chicken breast char-grilled and topped with a delicious homemade citrus glaze and grilled pineapple
Children's Menu
Sides
Cheesy-Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Sautéed Vegetables
Steamed Vegetables
Cottage Cheese
Rice Pilaf
Homemade Chips
Breadsticks
Potato Salad
Hash Browns
Fries
Unseasoned Fries
Side Salad WM
Side Salad AA
Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Cup of Day
Bowl of Day
Cup of Beef
Bowl of Beef
1/2 Onion Ring
1/2 Tator Skin
Apple Sauce
Smiley Fries
Desserts
Turtle Cake
A very rich and moist chocolate cake topped with creamy caramel, chopped pecans, and whipped cream
Brownie Sundae
A warm and moist brownie topped with ice cream, whipped cream, and a cherry, then drizzled with chocolate syrup
Ice Cream Sundae
Two healthy scoops of real vanilla ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce whipped cream and a cherry
Root Beer Float
A scoop of rich vanilla ice cream in a 25 oz frosty mug of root beer with whipped cream
Junior Chocolate Sundae
Grasshopper
Saturday Specials
Prime Rib & Grilled Shrimp
10 Oz Main Event Prime Rib
Friday and Saturday only. Slow-roasted beef served with au jus
14 Oz Main Event Prime Rib
Friday and Saturday only. Slow-roasted beef served with au jus