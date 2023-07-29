Full Menu

Appetizers

Empanadas De Cangrejo

$13.00

Crabmeat and pico de gallo, lightly fried served with guacamole

Flautas

$14.00

Shredded chicken or spicy chipotle pork, corn tortillas, deep-fried. Topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, homemade guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco

Small Fresh Guacamole

$7.00

Large Fresh Guacamole

$13.00

Small Homemade Queso Dip

$8.00

Large Homemade Queso Dip

$15.00

Refill Chips n Salsa

$2.00

Nachos

Camarón Nachos

$18.00

Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, queso sauce, and sliced avocado

Clásico Nachos

$14.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, sour cream, jalapeños, and tomatoes

Quesadillas

Mexicana Quesadilla

$17.00

Char-grilled chicken or steak, sautéed poblano peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella

Mexicana Vegetarian Quesadilla

$14.00

Spinach, sautéed poblano peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and mozzarella

Hawaiana Quesadilla

$18.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella, special homemade and pineapple sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

House Specials

Sizzling Fajitas

$20.00

Sautéed onion, poblano pepper. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade guacamole, flour or corn tortillas, rice, your choice of black or refried beans

Double Sizzling Fajitas

$36.00

Sautéed onion, poblano pepper. Served with pico de gallo, sour cream, homemade guacamole, flour or corn tortillas, rice, your choice of black or refried beans

Camarones a La Diabla

$23.00

Juicy shrimp sauteed in our homemade spicy sauce, perfect for spicy lovers. Served with poblano rice and beans

Carnitas

$19.00

Carnitas homemade michoacan style braised pork tips served with rice, beans, fresh salad and tortillas

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Three soft corn tortillas, shredded chicken, green tomatillo salsa topped with sour cream, queso fresco, fresh sliced avocado, pickled red onion

Enchiladas De Mole

$16.00

Corn tortillas, shredded chicken, sautéed onion, melted cheese. Topped with mole sauce, queso fresco, tortilla strips, sesame seeds, and sour cream

Taco Salad

$17.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with mozzarella, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, homemade queso, homemade guacamole

Taco Salad Fajita

$19.00

Camarones Al Cilantro

$23.00

Juicy grilled shrimp, red and green bell peppers, onions, cilantro glaze. Served with poblano rice and cilantro slaw

Carne Asada

$22.00

Char-grilled fillet of steak, green onion, deep-fried jalapeño. Served with rice, beans, fresh salad, tortillas

Mariachi Loco

$24.00

Fresh grilled fish. Topped with juicy shrimp, sautéed onion, tomatoes, cilantro, spicy jalapeños, poblano rice, black beans

Happy Trio

$27.00

Freshly caught grilled fish, jumbo scallop, shrimp, Veracruz red sauce, poblano rice, and vegetables

Pollo Lemón

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, citrus marinade, lime cream sauce, topped with mozzarella, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, choose two sides

Chile Relleno

$15.00

Roasted poblano chile, breaded and fried, cheese, salsa roja, rice, beans

Peppers Chingon

$27.00

Arroz con Pollo

$19.00

Pollo Bandido

$19.00

Char-grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed mushrooms, queso. Served with rice and beans

Popeye

$19.00

Azteca

$11.00

Mixed greens, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and sour cream

Mexican Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

3 pcs. Homemade michoacan style braised pork tips with pico de gallo, and jalapeños

Al Pastor Tacos

$17.00

3 pcs. Hand cut pork marinated in special blend of spices. Topped with cilantro, onions, pineapple and our signature adobo sauce

Quesa Birria Tacos

$18.00

3 pcs. Corn tortilla, authentic birria, cilantro, red onion, cheese, consome

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.00

Shrimp. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle-lime sauce

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Grilled fish. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, creamy chipotle-lime sauce

Surf and Turf Tacos

$20.00

Char-grilled steak and shrimp, fresh avocado, mozzarella cheese, and sriracha mayo

Asada Tacos

$19.00

Burritos and Chimichangas

Seafood Burrito

$20.00

Freshly caught grilled fish, grilled shrimp, scallops, pico de gallo, guacamole. Topped with queso, guajillo salsa. Served with rice, French fries

California Burrito

$19.00

Extra large burrito, grilled steak or chicken, rice, refried beans, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella, fresh guacamole. Topped with homemade ranchero, queso sauce

Chimi Lovers

$19.00

3 different chimichangas, juicy shrimp, beef, shredded chicken, topped with queso sauce. Served with rice and beans

Chimi Tradicional

$16.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, flour tortilla, deep fried, topped with queso sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole. Served with rice and beans

Combinations

Two Items

$15.00

Each combination is served with rice and beans. Try supreme topping! Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole +3

Three Items

$17.00

Each combination is served with rice and beans. Try supreme topping! Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole +3

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$6.99

Choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Choice of beef or chicken. Served with rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Served with rice and beans

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Served with French fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Served with French fries

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.99

Served with French fries

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Desserts

Traditional Flan

$8.00

Authentic Churros

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Sides

White Poblano Rice

$3.49

Mexican Rice

$3.49

Black Beans

$3.49

Refried Beans

$3.49

Mixed Vegetables

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Side Salad

$3.49

Chipotle Coleslaw

$3.49

Fresh Sliced Avocado

$3.49

Guacamole

$1.99

Sour Cream

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Jalapeños

$1.99

Spicy Salsa

$1.99

Corn Tortillas

$1.99

3 pcs

Flour Tortillas

$1.99

3 pcs

Refill Chips n Salsa

$2.00

Shredded cheese

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

A la carte

Tostada A La Carte

$5.50

Tamal A La Carte

$6.50

Taco A La Carte

$4.00

Burrito A La Carte

$7.50

Chimichanga A La Carte

$8.00

Quesadilla A La Carte

$7.50

Enchilada A La Carte

$4.50

Chile Relleno A La Carte

$6.50

Taco Tuesday

$3.00

Mariachi Bowls

Veggie Mariachi Bowl

$11.00

Mixed Lettuce / black beans / boiled egg / mushrooms / tomatoes / corn / carrot / zucchini / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco

Chicken Mariachi Bowl

$12.00

Poblano rice / grilled chicken / mixed lettuce / black beans / carrot / zucchini / corn / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco

Steak Mariachi Bowl

$14.00

Poblano rice / grilled steak / mixed lettuce / black beans / carrot / zucchini / corn / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco

Shrimp Mariachi Bowl

$14.00

Poblano rice / grilled shrimp / mixed lettuce / black beans / carrot / zucchini / corn / red and yellow pepper / slice avocado / queso fresco

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Mr Pibb

$3.25

Perrier

$4.25

Pink Lemonade

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.49

Sprite

$3.25

Margaritas

Pepper's Flights

Fiesta Flight

$30.00

Tequila monte alban 100% agave, fresh lime juice, Gran marnier, choice of housemade flavor mix

El Fuego Mex

$35.00

Jalapeño, mango habanero, smoked ancho pepper, and jefa poblana. (4) on the rocks

Premium Jumboritas

La Reyna

$20.00

Premium silver tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, organic agave nectar, mini Gran marnier bottle

Coro-rita 20

$20.00

Pepper's margarita with coronita beer

Casanova

$20.00

Reposado tequila, house mix with fresh lime, mini prosecco bottle, and choice of flavor

Margaritas

Pepper's Rita

$10.00

Monte alban tequila, triple sec, lime, house mix, and agave

Jefe

$13.00

Premium tequila silver, premium mix, grand marnier, lime, and agave

Skinny

$12.00

Premium tequila silver, fresh lime juice, and organic agave nectar

Jalapeño

$12.00

Chili infused monte alban reposado tequila, muddled jalapeño, lime, mint, orange liqueur, and organic agave nectar

Tropical

$12.00

Coconut tequila, fresh orange and pineapple juice, cointreau and grenadine

Blood Orange

$11.00

Premium tequila silver, patrón citronge, blood orange liqueur

Spicy Pina-rita

$14.00

Fermented pineapple, habanero mixed with reposado tequila, and contreau

Spicy Paloma

$12.00

Ancho Reyes, fresh lime, sea salt, and grapefruit soda

Swirl Margarta

$14.00

A refreshing mix of our premium frozen margarita and pepper's housemade sangria

Azteca Old Fashioned

$14.00

Choice of don Julio reposado or monte lobos mezcal, simple syrup, angostura bitters, and orange bitters

Margarita Pitcher

Top Pitcher Marg

$38.00

House Pitcher Marg

$30.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

DBL Well Vodka

$10.50

DBL Absolut

$11.50

DBL Titos

$12.50

DBL Grey Goose

$12.50

DBL Ketel One

$12.50

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Nolet's

$10.00

Tanqueray Ten

$11.00

Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.50

DBL Hendricks

$13.50

DBL Tanqueray

$12.50

DBL Nolet's

$13.50

DBL Tanqueray Ten

$14.50

DBL Gin

$10.50

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Zacapa

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.50

DBL Malibu

$11.50

DBL Zacapa

$12.50

DBL Rum

$10.50

Tequila

1800 Ane

$8.75

1800 Crys

$14.00

1800 Milenio

$40.00

1800 Rep

$7.75

1800 Silver

$6.75

7 Leguas Ane

$12.00

7 Leguas Rep

$10.00

7 Leguas Silver

$8.00

Avion 44

$37.00

Avion Anejo

$12.00

Avion Reposado

$10.00

Avion Silver

$9.00

Casa Dragones

$40.00

Casa Noble Ane

$11.25

Casa Noble Crys

$7.25

Casa Noble Marques

$30.00

Casa Noble Rep

$9.25

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanc

$9.00

Casamigos Repos

$11.00

Cenote Anejo

$13.00

Cenote Blanco

$9.00

Cenote Reposado

$11.00

Centenario Ley

$60.00

Chinaco an

$9.75

Chinaco Rep

$7.25

Chinaco Sil

$5.75

Cincoro Ane

$27.00

Cincoro Bla

$17.00

Cincoro Rep

$20.00

Clase Azul Ane

$45.00

Clase Azul Plat

$13.00

Clase Azul Rep

$35.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Corazon Rep

$9.00

Cuervo Reserva

$28.00

DeLeon Anejo

$70.00

DeLeon Diamante

$19.00

DeLeon Reposado

$21.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Ane

$10.50

Don Julio Blanc

$7.75

Don Julio Rep

$8.75

Herradura Ane

$11.00

Herradura Rep

$10.00

Herradura Sil

$9.00

Herradura Sup

$65.00

Maestro Dobel

$10.00

Mezcal Clase Azul

$55.00

Mezcal Jolgorio

$25.00

Mezcal Los Amantes Rep

$12.00

Mezcal Montelobos Jov

$9.00

Milagro Ane

$8.99

Milagro Rep

$7.99

Milagro Silver

$5.75

Ocho Ane

$10.00

Ocho Plata

$8.00

Ocho Rep

$9.00

Partida Ane

$9.75

Partida Blanco

$7.75

Partida Rep

$8.75

Patron Alto

$25.00

Patron Ane

$9.99

Patron Burdeos

$75.00

Patron Rep

$8.75

Patron Silver

$7.75

Tres G Ane

$8.99

Tres G Plata

$6.99

Tres G Rep

$7.99

Well Tequila

$5.99

DBL Well Tequila

$9.49

DBL Avion 44

$40.50

DBL Avion Silver

$12.50

DBL Avion Reposado

$13.50

DBL Avion Anejo

$15.50

DBL Casa Dragones

$43.50

DBL Casamigos Blanc

$12.50

DBL Casamigos Repos

$14.50

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$15.50

DBL Casa Noble Crys

$10.75

DBL Casa Noble Rep

$12.75

DBL Casa Noble Ane

$14.75

DBL Casa Noble Marques

$33.50

DBL Clase Azul Plat

$16.50

DBL Clase Azul Rep

$38.50

DBL Clase Azul Ane

$48.50

DBL Cincoro Bla

$20.50

DBL Cincoro Rep

$23.50

DBL Cincoro Ane

$30.50

DBL Chinaco Sil

$9.25

DBL Chinaco Rep

$10.75

DBL Chinaco an

$13.25

DBL Corazon Blanco

$10.50

DBL Corazon Rep

$12.50

DBL DeLeon Diamante

$22.50

DBL DeLeon Reposado

$24.50

DBL DeLeon Anejo

$73.50

DBL Cenote Blanco

$12.50

DBL Cenote Reposado

$14.50

DBL Cenote Anejo

$16.50

DBL Don Julio Blanc

$11.25

DBL Don Julio Rep

$12.25

DBL Don Julio Ane

$14.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$18.50

DBL Don Julio 1942

$38.50

DBL Centenario Ley

$63.50

DBL Herradura Rep

$13.50

DBL Herradura Ane

$14.50

DBL Herradura Sil

$12.50

DBL Herradura Sup

$68.50

DBL Cuervo Reserva

$31.50

DBL Maestro Dobel

$13.50

DBL Milagro Silver

$9.25

DBL Milagro Rep

$11.49

DBL Milagro Ane

$12.49

DBL Ocho Plata

$11.50

DBL Ocho Rep

$12.50

DBL Ocho Ane

$13.50

DBL Patron Silver

$11.25

DBL Patron Rep

$12.25

DBL Patron Ane

$13.49

DBL Patron Burdeos

$78.50

DBL Patron Alto

$28.50

DBL Partida Blanco

$11.25

DBL Partida Rep

$12.25

DBL Partida Ane

$13.25

DBL Tres G Plata

$10.49

DBL Tres G Rep

$11.49

DBL Tres G Ane

$12.49

DBL 1800 Silver

$10.25

DBL 1800 Rep

$11.25

DBL 1800 Ane

$12.25

DBL 1800 Crys

$17.50

DBL 1800 Milenio

$43.50

DBL 7 Leguas Silver

$11.50

DBL 7 Leguas Rep

$13.50

DBL 7 Leguas Ane

$15.50

DBL Mezcal Los Amantes Rep

$15.50

DBL Mezcal Montelobos Jov

$12.50

DBL Mezcal Jolgorio

$28.50

DBL Mezcal Clase Azul

$58.50

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Woodford

$8.00

Bourbon

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Angels Envy

$12.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.50

DBL Jim Beam

$12.50

DBL Knob Creek

$12.50

DBL Makers Mark

$11.50

DBL Crown Royal

$12.50

DBL Jameson

$12.50

DBL Fireball

$9.50

DBL Woodford

$11.50

DBL Bourbon

$10.50

DBL Whiskey

$10.50

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$36.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Platinum

$17.00

Buchanans 12

$7.00

Chivas

$9.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Well Scotch

$7.00

Macallan 12

$9.00

Macallan 15

$15.00

Macallan 18

$33.00

Highland 12

$8.00

Highland 15

$12.00

Highland 18

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$11.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$39.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Green

$11.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Gold

DBL Johnnie Walker Platinum

$20.50

DBL Buchanans 12

$10.50

DBL Chivas

$12.50

DBL Glenlivet

$12.50

DBL Scotch

$10.50

DBL Macallan 12

$12.50

DBL Macallan 15

$18.50

DBL Macallan 18

$36.50

DBL Highland 12

$11.50

DBL Highland 15

$15.50

DBL Highland 18

$23.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Baileys

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Kahula

$7.00

Banana Liquor

$2.00

Grand Mariner

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Godiva

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

DryVermouth

$6.00

Sw Vermouth

$7.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

DBL Baileys

$10.50

DBL Frangelico

$10.50

DBL Amaretto Sour

$10.50

DBL Kahula

$10.50

DBL Banana Liquor

$5.50

DBL Grand Mariner

$11.50

DBL Jagermeister

$10.50

DBL Godiva

$11.50

DBL Campari

$10.50

DBL DryVermouth

$9.50

DBL Sw Vermouth

$10.50

DBL Triple Sec

$9.50

Beer

Draft

DR XX Lager

$4.50

DR Dos Equis Amber

$4.50

DR Mocama IPA

$4.50

DR Seasonal Beer

$4.50

Imported Beer

Victoria

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Tecate Light

$6.00

Domestic Beer

Non Alcoholic Becks

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Wine

Red

Bottle Cabernet Intercept

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, CA

Glass Cabernet Intercept

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles, CA

Bottle Malbec Padrillos

$27.00

Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

Glass Malbec Padrillos

$9.00

Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

Bottle Merlot Alexander Valley

$30.00

Merlot Sonoma valley, ca

Glass Merlot Alexander Valley

$10.00

Merlot Sonoma valley, ca

White

Glass Pinot Grigio Ca' Bolani

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Gambellara, Italy

Glass Chardonnay Harken

$9.00

Chardonnay California

Glass Sauv Blanc Oyster Bay

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Glass Moscato Ruffino

$9.00

Moscato d'asti. Italian

Glass Prosecco

$10.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio Ca' Bolani

$27.00

Pinot Grigio Gambellara, Italy

Bottle Chardonnay Harken

$27.00

Chardonnay California

Bottle Sauv Blanc Oyster Bay

$27.00

Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand

Bottle Moscato Ruffino

$27.00

Moscato d'asti. Italian

Sangria

Pepper's Sangria

$11.00

Fruity, refreshing, Spanish cocktail, and red (merlot) or white(Chablis)

Pepper's Sangria Pitcher

$34.00

Fruity, refreshing, Spanish cocktail, and red (merlot) or white(Chablis)

Cocktails

Baileys Coffee

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Collins

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dry Manhattan

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Screw Driver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$12.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00