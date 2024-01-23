Per Lei Café 202 Wagaraw Road Suite 300
Drinks Menu
Coffees
- Coffee$3.25+
Your classic cup of coffee
- Cold Brew$4.50
- Espresso$3.25
Our standard double shot, otherwise known as a doppio.
- Americano$3.50
Our standard espresso layered over hot water - just shy of boiling.
- Macchiato$3.75
Our standard espresso ever so slightly marked with steamed milk.
- Cortado$4.00
Cut in half, equal parts espresso and steamed milk.
- Flat White$4.50
Our standard espresso with a smooth steamed milk layer and a tiny bit of foam.
- Cappucino$4.50+
The classic - our standard espresso, steamed milk, and a nice foam layer.
- Latte$4.75+
More milk than a cappuccino, this is as light as it gets.
- Mocha$5.25+
Our latte’s chocolate relative, equal parts espresso and chocolate along with steamed milk.
Tea
- Amber Assam$3.25
Rich black tea directly sourced from the Chota Tingrai tea estate in Assam, India.
- Marrakesh$3.25
Amber Assam black tea paired with single-origin mint.
- Supertwists$3.25
A whole leaf green tea directly sourced from the Chota Tingrai tea estate in Assam, India.
- Rising Green$3.25
Supertwist green tea paired with lemongrass, mint & ginger.
- Flirt$3.25
Single-origin hibiscus petals paired with sweet licorice root, mint and chamomile.
- The Fields$3.25
Chamomile blossoms paired with mint, sweet Indian fennel and dried elderflower.
- Chai Latte$5.00
Brewed in small-batches with single origin & direct trade spices. Ground fresh and slow steeped. Notes of organic black tea, cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and black peppercorn in every sip.
- Matcha Latte$5.00
This matcha comes from a blend of tea leaves sourced from several small plot farms in Uji, Kyoto. The tea leaves are selected and stone-milled by a fourth generation tea producer.
Specialty
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
This comforting classic is the perfect companion when you crave something warm, soothing, and sweet
- Tiramisu Latte$6.25
The specialty; espresso, milk, cocoa powder, raw sugar, vanilla extract, topped with a biscotti cookie
- Matcha-chata$6.25
Matcha meets Horchata; matcha, oat milk, cinnamon, honey, and vanilla extract
- Banana Chai Latte$6.25
Banana puree, chai, and nutmeg come together for some serious monkey business
- Cardamom Rose Latte$6.25
Perfectly pink; our cardamom rose tea latte comes with a dusting of ground rose petals
- Hibiscus Green Tea Lemonade$6.25
Two layers that are equally refreshing; half hibiscus tea, half lemonade
- Affogato$7.50
A classic Italian dessert, espresso poured over vanilla gelato.
Smoothies Shakes
Beverages
- Boylan Black Cherry$2.50
- Boylan Cane Cola$2.50
- Boylan Ginger Ale$2.50
- Boylan Sparkling Lemonade$2.50
- Celcius Kiwi Guava$3.00
- Celcius Lemon Lime$3.00
- Celcius Mango Passion$3.00
- Celcius Orange$3.00
- Celcius Wild Berry$3.00
- Once Upon A Coconut$3.00
- Essentia 500 mL$2.75
- Liquid Death Mountain$3.00
- Liquid Death Sparkling$3.00
- Natalie's Lemonade$4.00
- Natalie's Orange Juice$4.00
- Poland Spring$2.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
Food Menu
Lite Bites
Sandwiches
- Caprese$12.00
This classic vegetarian sandwich comes with mozzarella, tomato, arugula, served with pesto and a balsamic glaze.
- Chicken Parm$14.00
A twist on a classic; our chicken parm comes with vodka & marinara sauce, pesto, mozzarella, parmigiano, and fresh basil.
- Prosciutto E Ruccola$15.00
A delicious combination of sweet & savory; prosciutto, burrata, fig jam, shaved parmigiano, basil, extra virgin olive oil and a balsamic glaze.
- The Jam$12.00
- The Prosciutto Jam$16.00
- Meatball$13.00
Not your grandfather’s meatball sub; loaded with vodka & marinara sauce, pesto, roasted peppers & onions, arugula, basil, provolone and mozzarella.
- Spicy Aubergine$14.00
A more daring vegetarian sandwich; breaded eggplant in a vodka sauce with a smoky & spicy twist, along with parmesan, mozzarella, and fresh basil.
- The Vegan$15.00
Our completely vegan option; olive tapenade, roasted eggplant, marinated artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, violife smoky provolone cheese, garlic, arugula.