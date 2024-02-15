Pera Newyork pizza 5162 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Appetizers
Mozeralla Sticks
Loaded French Fries
DRiNKS
2 ltr drink
MONSTER SLICE
Neapolitan Pizza Slice
PASTAS
Chicken Parmesean
Baked Ziti with meatballs
Baked Spaghetti with meatballs
Baked Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Baked Ziti Alfredo
Baked ziti
Baked Spagetti
Penne Ala Vodka
SALADS
Greek Salad -- (Lettuce, onions, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata Olives, and feta with greek dressing)
Garden Salad --(Lettuce, onions, tomato, cucumber, and black olives)
Caesar Salad --(Lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese serve with caesar dressing)
Antipasto Salad --(Lettuce, onions, tomato, cucumber, Turkey ham, Beef pepperoni, and cheese.
Chef Salad --(Lettuce, onions, tomato, cucumber, black olives, turkey ham, turkey, and cheese.
Jumbo Salad --(Lettuce, onion, tomato, cucumber, black olives, and pepperoncini mozzarella cheese)
SPECiALiTY PiZZA
Supreme Pizza --(Beef pepperoni, Beef sausage,Ground beef,Green pepper,Mushrooms,Black olives)
BBQ Pizza -- (Chicken Bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese)
VEGGIE PIZZA -- (Spinach, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms)
ALL MEAT PIZZA --(Beef pepperoni, Beef sausage, ground beef ,Turkey ham)
White Pizza --(Fresh garlic, ricotta and mozzarella)
Buffalo Chicken Pizza --(Buffalo ranch sauce, chicken, onion and green pepper)
Mediterranean Pizza -- (Feta, gyro meat, onions, tomatoes and black olives.
Hawaiian Pizza --(Turkey Ham, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese)
Spinach Pizza -- (Fresh spinach, garlic, and mozzarella cheese)
Basil Garlic Pizza --(Basil, garlic, and mozzarella cheese)
Turkish Pizza --(Steak, green pepper, onion, tomato and cheese)
CALZONES
Cheese,Ricotta cheese
Build Your Own Pizza
10" Small Cheese Pizza
12" Medium Cheese Pizza
16" Large Cheese Pizza
18" X Large Cheese Pizza
Coupons
2 Monster slices and can drink
- 2 Monster slices and drink$7.99
- First slice
- Second slice
- beef pepperoni$1.00
- bell peppers$1.00
- beef Sausage$1.00
- tomatoes$1.00
- banana peppers$1.00
- pineapple$1.00
- ground beef$1.00
- beef bacon$1.00
- onions$1.00
- mushrooms$1.00
- spinach$1.00
- Ham Turkey$1.00
- feta$1.00
- garlic$1.00
- extra cheese$1.00
- garlic$1.00
- basil
- jalapenos$1.00
4 chicken wings +1 monster slice and can drink
- 4 chicken wings +1 monster slice and can drink$7.99
- add Beef pepperoni$1.00
- bell peppers$1.00
- Beef sausage$1.00
- black olives$1.00
- jalapenos$1.00
- tomatoes$1.00
- banana peppers$1.00
- pineapple$1.00
- ground beef$1.00
- beef bacon$1.00
- onions$1.00
- mushrooms$1.00
- spinach$1.00
- Ham Turkey$1.00
- feta$1.00
- garlic$1.00
- extra cheese$1.00
- Ranch
- blue cheese
- extra ranch$0.75
- extra blue cheese$0.75
- hot
- mild
- bbq
- lemon ppaer
- teriyaki
Monster slice + side salad and can drink
- Monster slice + side salad and can drink$7.99
- add Beef pepperoni$1.00
- bell peppers$1.00
- Beef sausage$1.00
- black olives$1.00
- jalapenos$1.00
- tomatoes$1.00
- banana peppers$1.00
- pineapple$1.00
- ground beef$1.00
- beef bacon$1.00
- onions$1.00
- mushrooms$1.00
- spinach$1.00
- Ham Turkey$1.00
- feta$1.00
- garlic$1.00
- extra cheese$1.00
- salad dressing
- ranch
- blue cheese
- italian
- balsamic
(470) 239-8028
Closed • Opens Thursday at 10:30AM