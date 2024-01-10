** Perennial on Lockwood
Food Menu
Starters
- Bar Nuts$7.00
roasted + spiced cashews
- Chicken Wings$18.00
buttonwood farms wings, spicy garlic black pepper dry rub, herb buttermilk.
- Marinated Olives$8.00
citrus + herbs
- Onion Rings$12.00
housemade battered onion rings served with a sweet + tangy campfire sauce
- PEI Mussels$16.00
white wine broth, lemon butter, aleppo, pepper, pickled beet + watermelon radish salad
- Rainbow Carrots$14.00
garlic honey, bourbon, rosemary + toasted pistachios
- Side Fries$7.00
garlic aioli
- Abraxas Chili Cheese Fries$14.00
marcoot cheese curds, abraxas chili, peppers + onion
- Whipped Quark$15.00
- White Bean Dip$15.00
marcona almonds, chives, passenger chili crisp, pretzel crostini, fresh vegetables
Soup/Salads
- BLT Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, lardons, grated egg, herb buttermilk dressing
- House Salad$12.00
mixed greens, radish, carrot, asiago, pepitas, pretzel bread crumb + perennial vinaigrette
- Kale Salad$14.00
kale, local apples, pickled shallots, candied almonds, cheddar crisp, maple-apple cider vinaigrette
- Soup of the Day$10.00
Please call to inquire about current offering
Sandwiches/Entrees
- Beer Battered Fish$24.00
daily catch with fries, cole slaw, dill pickle aioli
- Chicago Dog$15.00
beef + duck fat hot dog from duck inn (chicago, il), dragged through the garden with sport peppers, pickled green tomato, yellow mustard, diced onion, celery salt + pickle on a poppy seed bun
- Chicken Pot Pie$22.00
buttonwood farms chicken, root vegetables, puff pastry
- Chicken Sandwich$17.00
crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce, bibb lettuce, gribiche, sesame bun
- Chopped Cheese$15.00
ground beef, american cheese, pickled peppers, shredded lettuce, hoagie roll
- Claire's Grilled Cheese$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar, onion-thyme jam, companion sourdough
- Cubano Sandwich$18.00
mojo pork, black forest ham, yellow mustard, pickle, gruyere + fries
- Fish Reuben$17.00
daily catch, whiskey remoulade, fontina, sauerkraut, union loafers sourdough
- LW Burger$18.00
creekstone farms ground beef, pickled red onion, , dijonnaise, bibb lettuce, potato bun choice of pub, american or gruyere cheese
- Steak Frites$36.00
12oz NY Strip, herb compound butter, fries + garlic aioli
- Sweet Potato Curry$18.00
sweet potatoes, red bell pepper, yellow curry, coconut milk, with white rice + cilantro
Kids Menu
- Kids Cheeseburger$10.00
single patty cheeseburger served with fries, fruit + a cookie
- Kids Chicken Fingers$10.00
(3 piece chicken fingers) served with fries, fruit + a cookie
- Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
served with fries, fruit + a cookie
- Kids Hamburger$10.00
single patty hamburger served with fries, fruit + a cookie
- Kids Noodle - Butter$10.00
served with fries or green salad
- Kids Noodles - Cheesy$10.00
served with fries, fruit + a cookie
- Kids Noodles - Red$10.00
Beer/Wine
Retail
- Beer Advent Calendar$75.00
- Code September 4pk$12.00
- Crowler
32oz of our draft beers
- ESB 4pk$12.00
- Gold Tooth 4pk$12.00Out of stock
- Heavy Air 4pk$12.00Out of stock
- Hommel 4pk$12.00
- Intentionally Indulgent 2pk$16.00
- Midwest Gold 4pk$12.00
- petit dejuener 4pk$12.00
- Pils 4pk$12.00
Dry Hopped Pilsner
- Poolside Breeze 4pk$12.00
- Saison De Lis 4pk$12.00
- SDR 4pk$12.00
- So Indo Yuz 4pk$12.00
- Southside Blonde 4pk$12.00
- Utmost Classic 4pk$12.00
- Vis A Vis TOGO$8.00
- Waska 4pk$12.00