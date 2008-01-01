Perfect Pair Sips & Boards 1500 Rivery BLVD Suite 2125
Full Drink Menu
Liquor
- Tito's$8.00
- Haku$9.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Belvedere$11.00
- Tito's DBL$16.00
- Haku DBL$18.00
- Grey Goose DBL$20.00
- Belvedere DBL$22.00
- Ford's$8.00
- Dripping Springs Artisan$9.00
- Waterloo Antique$10.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- The Botanist$11.00
- Ford's DBL$16.00
- Dripping Springs Artisan DBL$18.00
- Waterloo Antique DBL$20.00
- Hendricks DBL$22.00
- Plymouth Navy Strength DBL$22.00
- Siddiqui White$8.00
- Siddiqui Brown$9.00
- Appleton 8yr$10.00
- Ron Zacapa 23$16.00
- Siddiqui White DBL$16.00
- Siddiqui Brown DBL$18.00
- Appleton 8yr DBL$20.00
- Ron Zacapa 23 DBL$32.00
- Socorro Blanco$9.00
- Socorro Reposado$10.00
- Don Fulano Blanco$14.00
- Don Fulano Reposado$17.00
- Don Fulano Anejo$22.00
- Montelobos Mezcal$12.00
- Socorro Blanco DBL$18.00
- Socorro Reposado DBL$20.00
- Don Fulano Blanco DBL$28.00
- Don Fulano Reposado DBL$34.00
- Don Fulano Anejo DBL$44.00
- Komos Reposado Rosa DBL$60.00
- Montelobos Mezcal DBL$24.00
- Sazerac Rye$9.00
- High West Double Rye$11.00
- Angel's Envy Rye$20.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback$14.00
- Bushmill's 10yr$11.00
- Redbreast 12yr$17.00
- Sazerac Rye DBL$18.00
- High West Double Rye DBL$22.00
- Angel's Envy Rye DBL$40.00
- Whistlepig Piggyback DBL$28.00
- Monkey Shoulder$12.00
- Macallan 12yr$22.00
- Balvenie 12yr$20.00
- Laphroaig 10yr$18.00
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Treaty Oak Ghost Hill$13.00
- Angel's Envy$14.00
- Blanton's$16.00
- Weller (Rotating)$16.00
- Old Forester 1920$16.00
- Monkey Shoulder DBL$24.00
- Macallan 12yr DBL$44.00
- Balvenie 12yr DBL$40.00
- Laphroaig 10yr DBL$36.00
- Maker's Mark DBL$18.00
- Buffalo Trace DBL$20.00
- Treaty Oak Ghost Hill DBL$26.00
- Angel's Envy DBL$28.00
- Blanton's DBL$32.00
- Weller (Rotating) DBL$32.00
- Old Forester 1920 DBL$32.00
- Licor 43$9.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse, Yellow$15.00
- Chartreuse, Green$15.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$12.00
- St. George Absinthe$16.00
- Grand Brulot Coffee$11.00
- Clement Creole Shrub$10.00
- Ferrand Dry Curacao$10.00
- Del Isola Limoncino$8.00
- Carpano Antica$11.00
- Cocchi Torino$8.00
- Lillet Blanc$8.00
- Dolin Dry Vermouth$6.00
- Amaretto Fratelli$8.00
- Amaro Nonino$14.00
- St Germain$11.00
- Vecchio Amaro Capo$9.00
- Caffo Grappa Italiano$10.00
- Licor 43 DBL$18.00
- Aperol DBL$16.00
- Campari DBL$16.00
- Chartreuse, Yellow DBL$30.00
- Chartreuse, Green DBL$30.00
- Luxardo Maraschino DBL$24.00
- St. George Absinthe DBL$32.00
- Grand Brulot Coffee DBL$20.00
- Clement Creole Shrub DBL$20.00
- Ferrand Dry Curacao DBL$20.00
- Del Isola Limoncino DBL$16.00
- Carpano Antica DBL$22.00
- Cocchi Torino DBL$16.00
- Lillet Blanc DBL$16.00
- Dolin Dry Vermouth DBL$12.00
- Amaretto Fratelli DBL$16.00
- Amaro Nonino DBL$28.00
- St Germain DBL$22.00
- Vecchio Amaro Capo DBL$18.00
- Caffo Grappa Italiano DBL$20.00
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Wine by Glass
- Hess Cabernet Sauvignon$18.00
- Eco Terreno Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
- Quest Red Blend$15.00
- Annabella Pinot Noir$13.00
- El Enemigo Malbec$15.00Out of stock
- Grand Marchand Bordeaux$12.00
- Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
- Speri Ripasso$15.00
- Rombauer Zin$18.00
- Artadi Tempranillo$20.00
- Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc$15.00
- Yealands Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Mer Soleil Chardonnay$15.00
- Poets Leap Reisling$13.00
- La Spinetta Moscato$17.00
- Livon Pinot Grigio$12.00
- Bodkin Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
- Dom Chardonnay$15.00
- Raymond R Sauv Blanc$10.00
- Prisma Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
- Roses Rose'$14.00
- 101 Bubbles$12.00
- iCastilli Prosecco$11.00
- Fidora Prosecco Rose$13.00
- Les Glories Brut$15.00
Wine by Bottle
- Palafox Pionero Red Blend BTL$60.00Out of stock
- Zapata Cabernet Franc BTL$62.00
- Revena Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$260.00
- Stonestreet Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$85.00
- Don Melchor Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$225.00
- Priest Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$230.00
- Turnbull Black Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$240.00
- Turnbull Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$210.00
- Suisun Petite Sirah BTL$120.00
- Terlano Pinot Nero BTL$102.00
- Heritage Red Blend BTL$150.00
- Speri La Roverina BTL$60.00
- Ballentine Zinfandel BTL$93.00
- Barbaresco BTL$117.00
- Bordeaux Haut Medoc BTL$147.00
- Peju Merlot BTL$144.00
- Sextant Pinot Noir BTL$61.00
- Disciples Red Blend BTL$124.00
- Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$108.00
- White Clay Blend BTL$60.00
- Fevre Chardonnay BTL$80.00
- Luli Chardonnay BTL$65.00
- Schloss Reisling BTL$75.00
- Caves Sancerre BTL$67.00
- Quattro Theory Sauvignon Blanc BTL$80.00
- Auntsfield Sauvignon Blanc BTL$54.00
- Raventos Sparkling Rose BTL$51.00
- Laurant Perrier Brut BTL$150.00
Drinks
Dinner Main Menu
Allergies
Full Board
- Rustic Full$175.00Out of stock
Taste of Italy! Italian sausage meatballs, pork belly with jus, fried artichokes, roasted beets and burrata with balsamic reduction and crispy copa, pickled peppers and onions, seasonal vegetables, lemon aioli and romesco, fresh garlic bread
- Big Texas Full$245.00
Explore Texas! 32 oz. Tomahawk ribeye with black garlic chimchurri, potatoes pave, BBQ quail, smoked sausage, brazos cheddar mac & cheese, cornbread, seasonal vegebables, with a tancy BBQ sauce
- La Familia Full$175.00
Experience South of the Border! Pollo asado, marinated skirt steak, carnitas, chile relleno, charro beans, fresh tortillas, peppers and onions, queso, salsa and dips
- OPA! Full$185.00Out of stock
Celebrate Mediterranean cuisine! Chicken and beef Kebab, falafel, stuffed grape leaves, fried cauliflower, baby squash, tzatziki, babafanoush, roasted sesame ginger sauce and fresh made naan bread
Half Board
- Rustic Half$70.00Out of stock
Taste of Italy! Italian sausage meatballs, pork belly with jus, fried artichokes, roasted beets and burrata with balsamic reduction and crispy copa, pickled peppers and onions, seasonal vegetables, lemon aioli and romesco, fresh garlic bread
- Big Texas Half$90.00
Explore Texas! 32 oz. Tomahawk ribeye with black garlic chimchurri, potatoes pave, BBQ quail, smoked sausage, brazos cheddar mac & cheese, cornbread, seasonal vegebables, with a tancy BBQ sauce
- La Familia Half$65.00
Experience South of the Border! Pollo asado, marinated skirt steak, carnitas, chile relleno, charro beans, fresh tortillas, peppers and onions, queso, salsa and dips
- OPA! Half$75.00
Celebrate Mediterranean cuisine! Chicken and beef Kebab, falafel, stuffed grape leaves, fried cauliflower, baby squash, tzatziki, babafanoush, roasted sesame ginger sauce and fresh made naan bread
Small Bites
- Traditional$35.00
Array of meats and cheeses, pickled vegetables, fruit, jams, mustards and grilled bread
- Savor$26.00
Grilled wild mushroom tart with creme fraiche, arugula with a balsamic glaze
- Mezze$24.00
Five falafel balls, hummus, whipped feta, cucumber and tomato salad, dips
- Indulge$55.00
Soy glazed lamb chops, forbidden black rice cakes, carrot ginger puree, wasabi mayo