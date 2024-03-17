Perfecto Pizza - Unit 1 3651 Sycamore School Rd ste 100
Full Menu
Signature Pizzas
- MD Chicken Alfredo Spinach and Tomato (Voted best in DFW)$9.99
- MD Pesto Roma (Voted most Unique in DFW)$9.99
- MD Supreme$9.99
- MD BBQ Chicken$9.99
- MD Buffalo Chicken (Voted Best in DFW)$9.99
- MD 4 Meats$9.99
- MD Veggie Pizza$9.99
- MD Margarita$9.99
- MD Pepperoni 3 Ways(Voted Most Tasty in DFW)$9.99
- MD White 5 Cheese$9.99
- MD Carnivoro (Voted BEST in DFW)$12.99
- LG Chicken Alfredo Spinach and Tomato (Voted best in DFW)$12.99
- LG Pesto Roma (Voted most Unique in DFW)$12.99
- LG Supreme$12.99
- LG BBQ Chicken$12.99
- LG Buffalo Chicken (Voted Best in DFW)$12.99
- LG 4 Meats$12.99
- LG Veggie Pizza$12.99
- LG Margarita$12.99
- LG Pepperoni 3 Ways(Voted Most Tasty in DFW)$12.99
- LG White 5 Cheese$12.99
- LG Carnivoro (Voted BEST in DFW)$15.99
- XL Chicken Alfredo Spinach and Tomato (Voted best in DFW)$16.99
- XL Pesto Roma (Voted most Unique in DFW)$16.99
- XL Supreme$16.99
- XL BBQ Chicken$16.99
- XL Buffalo Chicken (Voted Best in DFW)$16.99
- XL 4 Meats$16.99
- XL Veggie Pizza$16.99
- XL Margarita$16.99
- XL Pepperoni 3 Ways(Voted Most Tasty in DFW)$16.99
- XL White 5 Cheese$16.99
- XL Carnivoro (Voted BEST in DFW)$19.99
- Perfecto's Double Decker Pizza 16" ONLY$28.99
Signature red sauce, Mozzarella, Provolone, Beef, Ham, Fresh Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Jalapenos, topped with another layer of dough, baked, then topped with all the same ingredients and baked again.
Oven Baked Subs
- Meatball Sub$0+
Italian hoagie roll dressed with garlic butter parmesan and herbs, our house made meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, sliced provolone, herbs.
- Italian Sub$0+
Italian hoagie roll dressed with garlic butter parmesan and herbs, deli pepperoni, ham, salami, sliced provolone, lettuce, tomato, our house italian dressing, herbs.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$0+
Italian hoagie roll dressed with garlic butter parmesan and herbs, our marinated chicken, buffalo sauce, sliced provolone, red onion, ranch, herbs.
Pastas
- House Lasagna (Limited Availability, Made Daily, IT'S THAT GOOD)$9.99
Baked fresh everyday, layers of sauce, meat, cheeses, dressed with our signature pasta sauce, pesto, and our house creamy alfredo served with garlic bread.
- Spaghetti with Meatball$7.99
Fresh cooked pasta, with our signature pasta sauce, and 1 Baseball Size meatball, parmesan, served with garlic bread.
- Chicken Alfredo$8.99
Fettuccini pasta, our creamy housemade alfredo, with our marinated chicken, parmesan, herbs, served with garlic bread.
- Oven Baked Chicken Riggies (Utica NY Style)$8.99
Fresh cooked pasta, with our signatue pink sauce, chicken, secret seasonins, parmesan, mozarella, provolone.
- Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce$8.99
- Oven Baked Rigatoni$8.99
Calzones & Stromboli
- Calzone (Correct NY Style)$7.99
Our 12" dough stuffed and folded in half with mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, ham, baked golden brown dressed with garlic butter, parmesan, herbs. Served with marinara.
- Stromboli$7.99
Calssic italian made, fresh dough stuffed with our fresh signature red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, beef, bell pepper, onions, black olives, herbs.
- BYO Calzone$8.99
Our 12" dough stuffed and folded in half with mozzarella, provolone, ricotta, YOUR choice of any 2 toppings, baked golden brown dressed with garlic butter, parmesan, herbs. Served with marinara.
Appetizers
- Garlic Cheese Bread$5.99
Enough to share, or not, dressed with garlic butter, herbs, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone, served with marinara $5.99
- World Famous Pepperoni Rolls
Our fresh dough stuffed with mozzarella, provolone, and pepperoni, dressed with garlic butter herbs and parmewsan, served with marinara or ranch.
- 6 Jumbo Wings$6.99
Huge fresh wings, marinated in house, tossed in your favorite sauce, served with ranch.
- 12 Jumbo Wings$13.49
- 24 Jumbo Wings$25.99
- Garlic Bread Sticks$2.99
Our fresh dough cut into 8 pieces and baked fluffy and golden brown dressed in garlic butter, herbs, and parmesan served with marinara.
Fresh Cut Salads
- Caprese$7.99
Fresh sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and fresh pesto.
- House Salad$2.99
Fresh cut green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar and croutons.
- Antipasto$6.99
Fresh cut green leaf lettuce, black olives, red onions, salami, provolone, served with house oil & red wine vinegar.
Desserts
Sides
- 1 Giant Meatball with Sauce$2.79
Made in House old school style.
- Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.99+
Tangy!
- BBQ Sauce$0.99+
Our House made BBQ
- Buffalo Sauce$0.99+
Not too Hot, Not too Mild
- Extra Chicken$2.99
Served in a Light Garlic Butter
- Garlic Butter$0.99+
Great for Dipping
- Housemade Ranch$0.99+
Made fresh in House
- Oil & Red Wine Vinegar$0.99+
Yes we make this too!
- Our House Italian Dressing$0.99+
Made fresh daily
- Pasta Sauce$0.99+
Served Warm
- Pizza Sauce$0.99+
Made fresh daily
- Sliced Italian Sausage with Sauce$2.79
Served in Our Fresh Made Pasta Sauce
- Spicy Rancy$0.99+
- Ghost Pepper$0.99+
BYO Pizza
Catering Menu
Catering
- Catering Full Tray of House Made Lasagna$110.00
Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Half Tray of House Made Lasagna$62.00
Serves Approximately 6 Served w/12 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Spaghetti with Our House Made Meatballs$95.00
Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Spaghetti with Our Houyse Made Pasta Sauce$45.00
Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$100.00
Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Fettuccini Alfredo$60.00
Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Chicken Riggies Utica NY Style$100.00
Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Fettuccini Alfredo with Shrimp$168.00
Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering Fettuccini Alfredo with Seafood Mix$194.00
Served with Shrimp, Crab and Lobster. Serves Approximately 12 Served w/24 Garlic Breadticks
- Catering House Salad$33.00
Serves approximately 12 With Choice of 2 Dressings
- Catering Antipasto Salad$75.00
Serves approximately 12 With Olive Oil & Red wine Vinaigrette
- Catering Caprese Salad$95.00
Serves Approximately 12 With Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Catering World Famous Pepperoni Rolls$35.00
24 Pieces Served With Marinara or Ranch
- Catering Wings
Served with House Made Ranch Or Bleu Cheese Celery and Carrots
- Catering Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks
Served with Marinara
- Catering Garlic Cheese Bread$23.00
Serves Approximately 12-15
- Catering Drinks
Ice Cold!
- Catering Bottled Water$1.50
Ice Cold!
- Catering Desserts
Per Person
- Catering Signature Pizzas LG 14"
Signature Pizza's, Minimum 5 Pizza's
- Catering Cheese ONLY LG 14"
Cheese ONLY, Minimum 5 Pizza's
- Catering BYO Pizzas LG 14"$9.00
1 Topping Each, Minimum 5 Pizza's