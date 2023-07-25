Periwinkle Kitchen & Juice Bar Kiawah
Day Menu
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Waffles
Waffle Me Happy with a house made lemon poppyseed waffle served with berry compote , a dollop of whipped cream and a seasonal fruit medley.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
Country Ham Biscuit
Grab & GO
Alfredo Sauce
BeachGO Cup
Burrata (Plain)
Burrata (Truffle)
Charcuterie Sampler
Charcuterie Tray
Charred Broccolini
Cheddar - Horseradish
Chicken Salad - Pimiento
Chicken Salad - Traditional
A delightful mix of tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and creamy dressing, creating a flavorful and satisfying chicken salad perfect for sandwiches.
Chicken Salad - Waldorf
Daily Salad Special
Duck Sausage
Eggs - Dozen
Fiorucci Prosciutto
Goat Cheese - fig & honey
Granola
Greek Roasted Vegetables
Heartfelt Cinnamon Rolls
Enjoy a classic treat with a swirl of cinnamon and a generous cream cheese icing.
LunchGO Cheese/Crackers
LunchGO Chicken Salad Wrap
LunchGO Salad Trio
LunchGO Sliders
Marinara Sauce
Mom's Macaroni & Cheese
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with our creamy macaroni and cheese, featuring al dente pasta smothered in our secret PK cheese blend that will melt in your mouth.
Pimiento/Cracker SnackGO
PK Grain Bowl
Pork Salami
Protein - Chicken
Protein - Salmon
Roasted Vegetable Medley
String Cheese
Tri-Color Quinoa w/ Roasted Vegetables & Sherry Vinaigrette
Whipped Feta
White Cheddar Pimiento Cheese
Soups
Heirloom Tomato Bisque
Heirloom tomato bisque, infused with fresh basil and the velvety richness of Ran Lew cream, creating a luscious and indulgent soup that celebrates the essence of summer
Lemon Tortellini Soup
Watermelon Gazpacho
Chilled coastal favorite that captures the essence of summer with its delightful combination of juicy watermelon, zesty jalapeño, ripe tomatoes, and aromatic cilantro. Vegan friendly.
Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Savor the taste of summer with our grilled chicken caprese sandwich, featuring citrus-brined grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, fragrant basil pesto, all nestled on toasted focaccia bread.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
A fiery twist on a classic sandwich, featuring juicy fried chicken thighs brined in our own PK Pickle Pepper juice and served with house made dill pickle and Duke’s mayo on fresh brioche.
Smashburger
Dive into a juicy 6 oz patty perfectly topped with grilled onions, melted American cheese, house made pickles and our signature PK sauce on a buttery brioche bun.
Salads
BLT Tortellini Salad
A delightful spin on the classic BLT sandwich with thick-cut smoked bacon, ripe tomatoes, and crisp romaine lettuce, all perfectly combined with cheese tortellini and drizzled with a sweet and tangy dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a homemade vegan dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, and a hint of zesty lemon, creating a classic and timeless Caesar salad. For those seeking a heartier meal, you can add a protein option of your choice, creating a well-rounded and light dining experience.
Escabeche Shrimp Salad
Local escabeche shrimp salad, with medley of carrots, onions, and celery, served in a crisp bib lettuce cup with house aioli.
Protein Garden
Waldorf Salad
A delightful combination of tender roasted chicken, crisp apples, crunchy celery, and sweet grapes. tossed in a creamy dressing, creating a refreshing and satisfying salad.
Snacks
Biltong - Original
Biltong - Spicy
Cheese Straws - Veggie
Chips - BBQ
Chips - Salt & Vinegar
Chips - Sea Salt
Chips - Voodoo
Flatbread Crackers
Granola
Hummus
Creamy and velvety hummus, crafted from perfectly blended chickpeas, tahini, and aromatic spices create a delightful Middle Eastern dip.
Kind Bars
Olives
Pimiento/Cracker SnackGO
Potato Cracker Thins
String Cheese
Smoked Salmon
Charcuterie Board
Pickles
Dinner Menu
Entrees
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken gyro with house-made tzatziki and hummus, served alongside a refreshing multi-grain side salad featuring crisp cucumbers, tomatoes, a medley of fresh herbs, and briny olives.
