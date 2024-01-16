PERK UP KITCHEN 3809 West Old Shakopee Road
Featured Items
- Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, spinach, pesto and choice of bacon, sausage or ham on toasty ciabatta. Served with breakfast potatoes. Add avocado +$2, impossible sausage +2$16.00
- Chicken and Waffles
Fried chicken tenders on a cornbread waffle with spicy honey. Served with two eggs any style$18.00
- Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, bruschetta tomatoes, avocado, cheese and ranch in a tortilla$16.00
Breakfast
Eggs And
- Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast$15.00
- Biscuits and Gravy
Two eggs any style served alongside a homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.$17.00
- Avocado Toast
Toasted ciabatta or whole grain, avocado, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, jalapeno vinaigrette. Served with greens. Add egg +$2, add feta +$1$15.00
- Breakfast Skillet
Breakfast potatoes, sausage, scrambled eggs, roasted red peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with toast. Add avocado + $2$17.00
- Chicken and Waffles
Fried chicken tenders on a cornbread waffle with spicy honey. Served with two eggs any style$18.00
- Perkarito
Eggs, cheddar, potatoes, onion, red pepper, jalapeno, vinaigrette, chives in a tomato tortilla.$18.00
- Deviled Eggs$14.00
- Huevos Rancheros$15.00
Sides
- Seasonal Yogurt Parfait$8.00
- Oatmeal$8.00
- Fruit Bowl$5.00
- Mixed Greens$4.00
- Side Eggs$4.00
- Toast - White$2.00
- Toast - Whole Grain$2.00
- Toast - Garlic Ciabatta$3.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit$3.00
- Breakfast Potatoes
Breakfast potatoes, french fries, sweet potato fries$4.00
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Bacon$4.00
- Sausage Patty$4.00
- Sausage Links$4.00
- Ham$4.00
- Turkey Sausage$5.00
- Impossible Sausage$5.00
- Solo Pancake$4.00
- Toast- Gluten Free$2.00
- Solo Ricotta Lemon Pancake$5.50
- Solo Cinnamon Pecan Pancake$5.50
- Solo Cocoa Pancake$5.50
- GF ALLERGY Solo Pancake$4.00
Frittatas
Pancakes
- Classic Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup. Add bananas, berries, or chocolate chips +$2$14.00
- Ricotta Lemon Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes with raspberry syrup, lemon curd and powdered sugar$16.00
- Cinnamon Pecan Pancakes
Three cinnamon pancakes with chai butter, maple syrup and candied pecans$16.00
- Chocolate + Cream Pancakes
Three chocolate pancakes, chocolate custard and whipped cream$16.00
- GF Classic Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup. Add bananas, berries, or chocolate chips +$2$15.00
- GF ALLERGY Classic Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup. Add bananas, berries, or chocolate chips +$2$15.00
Bakery
- Toasted Stuffed Pastry$5.00
- Banana Bread$5.00
- Cinnamon Roll$6.00
- Seasonal Flavor Scone$5.00
- Warm Berry Crisp$8.00
- Brownie$6.00
- Muffin$5.00
- GF Blueberry Muffin$5.00
- GF Pumpkin Muffin$5.00
- GF Chocolate Donut$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Breakfast Bar$3.00
- GF Lemon Poppyseed Muffin$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- GF Raspberry Lemon Muffin$5.00
- GF Vanilla Donut$3.00
- Lemon Bar$5.00
- GF Choc Zucchini$5.00
- Caramel Roll$6.00OUT OF STOCK
French Toast
- Classic French Toast
Brioche, maple syrup, whipped butter and whipped cream$14.00
- The Granny
Topped with granny smith apples, grand marnier, caramel and granola$16.00
- Go Bananas
Homemade banana bread, brûléed bananas, maple syrup and whipped cream$16.00
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Homemade cinnamon roll, maple cream cheese spread, and maple syrup$16.00
Waffles
Extras
- Side Perk Sauce$0.50
- Side Chipotle Aioli$0.50
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Marinara$0.50
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Jalapeno Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side Maple Vinaigrette$0.50
- Add Avocado$2.00
- Side Blue Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.75
- Side Sausage Gravy$2.50
- Side French Dressing$0.50
- Side of Lemon Curd$1.00
- Side of Whipped Cream$1.00
- Side of Raspberry Syrup$1.00
- Side of Chocolate Cream$1.00
- Side Peanut Butter$0.50
- Side Preserves$0.50
- Side Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- Side Goat Cheese$1.00
- Side Feta Cheese$1.00
- Side 3 Cheese Blend$1.00
- Side American Cheese$1.00
- Side Provolone Cheese$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$0.50
- Side Salsa$0.50
- Side Berries$1.50
- Side Pineapple Pico$0.50
- Side Guacamole$1.50
Lunch Online/Delivery
Shareable Bites
- Bruschetta
Tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil, balsamic glaze and Parmesan. Served with toasted ciabatta$15.00
- Black Bean Hummus Dip
Topped with chili crisp. Served with tortilla chips and cucumber slices$13.00
- Meatballs App
Homemade meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella and marinara. Served with toasted ciabatta$16.00
- Fries & Dip
French fries or sweet potato fries with perk sauce and chipotle aioli$9.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichokes, garlic and cheese. Served with tortilla chips.$15.00
- Deviled Eggs$14.00
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs, fresh mozzarella, marinara and pesto on ciabatta hoagie$17.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone and marinara on ciabatta$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Join The Club
Chicken, ham, bacon, Cheddar, provolone, tomato, lettuce and chipotle aioli on whole grain toast$16.00
- Black Bean Hummus Wrap
Black bean hummus, avocado, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, greens, everything bagel seasoning in a tortilla$13.00
- Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, bruschetta tomatoes, avocado, cheese and ranch in a tortilla$16.00
- Grilled Cheese
American, gruyere, gouda, fontina, tomato and pesto on whole grain. Add ham or bacon + $2$13.00
Salad & Soup
- Perk Up House Salad
Mixed greens, feta, walnuts, craisins, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds with maple vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken + $4$12.00
- Goat Cheese & Pear Salad
Goat cheese, black and scarlet kale, fig, basil and candied pecans with balsamic vinaigrette$15.00
- Ceasar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, ciabatta croutons and caesar dressing. Add chicken + $4$12.00
- Chef Salad
Mixed greens, romaine, chicken, ham, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato and cucumber. Dressing choices: poppyseed, balsamic vinaigrette, Italian, ranch$18.00
- Wedge Salad
Baby iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, chives, bacon croutons and homemade bleu cheese dressing$14.00
- Pot Pie$9.00
- Creamy Tomato Soup$7.00
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Coffee$5.00
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Decaf Coffee$5.00
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Guava Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Jinx Heatwave$5.50
- Jinx Raspberry Lemonade$5.50
- Jinx Ruby Punch$5.50
- Kid Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Kid Juice$2.00
- Kid Milk$2.00
- Kid Soda$2.00
- Lemonade$3.50
- Mello Yello$3.50
- Milk$2.50
- No Bev
- Oat Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Tomato Juice$4.00
Mocktails
