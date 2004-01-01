PERK UP KITCHEN LLC 3809 West Old Shakopee Road
Food
Shareable Bites
- Bruschetta$15.00
Tomatoes, red onion, garlic, basil, balsamic glaze and Parmesan. Served with toasted ciabatta
- Black Bean Hummus Dip$13.00
Topped with chili crisp. Served with toasted naan and cucumber slices
- Meatballs App$16.00
Homemade meatballs, ricotta, mozzarella and marinara. Served with toasted ciabatta
- Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Roasted and crispy. Served with pickled red onion, walnuts and Parmesan
- Fries & Dip$9.00
French fries or sweet potato fries with perk sauce and chipotle aioli
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$15.00
Spinach, artichokes, garlic and cheese. Served with toasted naan
Sandwiches
- Meatball Sandwich$17.00
Homemade meatballs, fresh mozzarella, marinara and pesto on ciabatta hoagie
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$17.00Out of stock
Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone and marinara on ciabatta
- Join The Club$16.00
Chicken, ham, bacon, Cheddar, provolone, tomato, lettuce and chipotle aioli on whole grain toast
- Black Bean Hummus Wrap$13.00
Black bean hummus, avocado, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, greens, everything bagel seasoning in a tortilla
- Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy chicken, bruschetta tomatoes, avocado, cheese and ranch in a tortilla
- Grilled Cheese$13.00
American, gruyere, gouda, fontina, tomato and pesto on whole grain. Add ham or bacon + $2
Salad & Soup
- Perk Up House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, feta, walnuts, craisins, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds with poppyseed dressing. Add chicken + $4
- Goat Cheese & Pear Salad$15.00
Goat cheese, black and scarlet kale, fig, basil and candied pecans with balsamic vinaigrette
- Sweet Potato Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, wheat berry white bean blend, pickled red onion, fontina frika with chili parmesan dressing. Add chicken + $4
- Ceasar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, ciabatta croutons and caesar dressing. Add chicken + $4
- Chef Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, romaine, chicken, ham, bacon, cheese, avocado, tomato and cucumber. Dressing choices: poppyseed, balsamic vinaigrette, Italian, ranch
- Pot Pie$9.00
- Creamy Tomato Soup$7.00
Eggs And
- Classic Breakfast$15.00
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage or ham. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast
- Breakfast Sandwich$15.00
Egg, cheese, spinach, pesto and choice of bacon, sausage or ham on toasty ciabatta. Served with breakfast potatoes. Add avocado +$2, impossible sausage +2
- Biscuits and Gravy$17.00
Two eggs any style served alongside a homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.
- Avocado Toast$15.00
Toasted ciabatta or whole grain, avocado, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, jalapeno vinaigrette. Served with greens. Add egg +$2, add feta +$1
- Breakfast Skillet$17.00
Breakfast potatoes, sausage, eggs, roasted red peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with toast. Add avocado + $2
- Chicken and Waffles$18.00
Fried chicken tenders on a cornbread waffle with spicy honey. Served with two eggs any style
Sides
- Seasonal Yogurt Parfait$8.00
- Oatmeal$8.00
- Fruit Bowl$5.00
- Mixed Greens$4.00
- Side Eggs$4.00
- Toast - White$2.00
- Toast - Whole Grain$2.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Buttermilk Biscuit$3.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$4.00
Breakfast potatoes, french fries, sweet potato fries
- Side French Fries$4.00
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Bacon$4.00
- Sausage Patty$4.00
- Sausage Links$4.00
- Ham$4.00
- Impossible Sausage$5.00
- Pancake$4.00
Frittatas
Benedicts
- Classic Benedict$15.00Out of stock
Poached egg, ham, hollandaise on an English muffin
- Sausage and Pepper Benedict$15.00Out of stock
Poached egg, sausage, green pepper, onion, hollandaise on an English muffin
- The California Benedict$15.00Out of stock
Poached egg, tomato, avocado, hollandaise, pesto on a mushroom cap or English muffin
Breakfast Charcuterie
Pancakes
- Classic Pancakes$14.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup. Add bananas, berries, or chocolate chips +$2
- Ricotta Lemon Pancakes$16.00
Three buttermilk pancakes with raspberry syrup, lemon curd and powdered sugar
- Cinnamon Pecan Pancakes$16.00
Three cinnamon pancakes with chai butter, maple syrup and candied pecans
- Chocolate Cream Pancakes$16.00
Three chocolate pancakes, chocolate custard and whipped cream
- GF Classic Pancakes$17.00
Three buttermilk pancakes, maple syrup. Add bananas, berries, or chocolate chips +$2
Bakery
French Toast
- Classic French Toast$14.00
Brioche, maple syrup, whipped butter and whipped cream
- The Granny$16.00
Topped with granny smith apples, grand marnier, caramel and granola
- Go Bananas$16.00
Homemade banana bread, brûléed bananas, maple syrup and whipped cream
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$16.00
Homemade cinnamon roll, maple cream cheese spread, and maple syrup
Waffles
Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Mello Yello$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Milk$2.50
- Oat Milk$2.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Tomato Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Jinx Heatwave$5.50
- Jinx Raspberry Lemonade$5.50
- Jinx Ruby Punch$5.50
- Kid Soda$2.00
- Kid Milk$2.00
- Kid Juice$2.00
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- B52$8.00
- Bailey's & Coffee$8.00
- Black Russian$9.00
- Blood Orange Margarita$9.00
- Bloody Mary$9.00
- Cold Brew Old Fashioned$10.00
- Colorado Bulldog$10.00
- Espresso Martini$11.00
- Grand Apple Martini$11.00
- Irish Coffee$7.00
- Kahlua Coffee$7.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$10.00
- Long Beach Tea$10.00
- Long Island Tea$10.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Martini$10.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Nutty Russian$9.00
- Old Fashioned$11.00
- Red Sangria$10.00
- Buttercream Bliss$9.00
- Sex on the Beach$9.00
- Spiced Cranberry Margarita$10.00
- Take Me To Waikiki$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- The Leener$9.00
- The Oscar Party$11.00
- Vodka Guava Ginger$10.00
- White Russian$9.00
Mocktails
Liquor
- Effen Blood Orange$7.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- New Amsterdam$6.00
- Tito's$8.00
- Beefeater$6.00
- Hendrick's$9.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- RumHaven$7.00
- 21 Seeds$8.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver$7.00
- Angel's Envy$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.00
- Bulleit Rye$8.00
- Bushmills$7.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Jack Daniels$8.00
- Johnny Walker Black$9.00
- Johnny Walker Red$8.00
- E & J$6.00
- 5 Liqueur$7.00
- Triple Sec$6.00
- Amaretto Disaronno$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$6.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$6.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$6.00
- Chambord$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Cointreau$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Bailey's$8.00
- Frangelico$8.00
Wine
Beer
- Coors Light$7.00
- Miller Lite$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple$7.00
- High Noon Black Cherry$7.00
- White Claw Raspberry$7.00
- White Claw Mango$7.00
- Duluth Cider Gitch$8.00
- Castle Danger Cream Ale$8.00
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed Juicy IPA$8.00
- Lake Monster Raspberry Sour$8.00
- Lake Monster Como Claw$8.00
- Surly Furious$9.00
- Guinness Stout$9.00
- Athletic Upside Dawn Golden NA$7.00