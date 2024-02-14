Pete's Drive-In
Kids or Light Eaters
Sandwiches
- Philly Cheese Steak$9.35
House smoked brisket with fire roasted peppers and onions and provolone cheese
- Brisket$12.55
House smoked
- Pulled Pork$9.35
House smoked
- BBQ Beef$3.95
- Chicken Sandwich$8.75
Breaded or grilled chicken breast. Sandwich comes with mayo, lettuce, pickle, and tomato
- Chicken Wrap$8.75
Breaded or grilled chicken breast. Wraps come with ranch, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Fish Sandwich$9.75
Tartar, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- Fish Wrap$9.70
Tartar, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
- BLT$7.60
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas toast
- Grilled Cheese$6.80
Texas toast with your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or provolone cheese
- Ham and Cheese$7.95
- Spicy Hawiian Chicken$9.95
Chicken & Seafood
Dogs
Desserts
- Small Shakes$3.00
- Medium Shakes$4.80
- Large Shakes$5.65
- Extra-Large Shakes$8.25
- Small Cones$1.75
- Medium Cones$3.55
- Large Cones$4.95
- Small Cups of Ice Cream$3.50
- Medium Cups of Ice Cream$4.80
- Large Cups of Ice Cream$5.65
- Extra-Large Cups of Ice Cream$8.25
- Small Cups of Float$3.50
- Medium Cups of Float$4.80
- Large Cups of Float$5.65
- Extra-Large Cups of Float$8.25
- Small Avalanche$4.50
- Medium Avalanche$5.50
- Large Avalanche$6.50
- Sundaes$4.45
12 oz
- Banana Split$6.95
Broasted Chicken
Fries & Sides
- Regular Fry$3.50
Hand cut daily
- Large Fry$7.90
- Regular Fry & Gravy$4.50
- Large Fry & Gravy$8.90
- Regular Onion Ring$4.65
- Large Onion Ring$8.75
- Regular Tater Tot$4.65
- Large Tater Tot$8.75
- Regular Sweet Potato Fries$4.65
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$8.75
- Regular Chili Chz Fries$6.05
- Large Chili Chz Fries$11.95
- Regular Cheese Fries$4.95
- Large Cheese Fries$10.95
- Deep Fried Breaded Mushrooms$6.85
- Deep Fried Breaded Pickles$6.85
- Deep Fried Cheese Curds$6.05
- Regular Cup of Chili$4.95
House made chili (cheese, onions by request)
- Large Cup of Chili$6.55
House made chili (cheese, onions by request)
- Frito Pie$4.65
12 oz. Cheese, onions by request
- Coleslaw$3.95
- BBQ Beans$3.95
- Mac N Chz$3.95
- Jalapenos coins$6.85
Drinks
- Small Coke$0.95
- Medium Coke$1.30
- Large Coke$1.75
- Extra-large Coke$2.50
- Small Diet Coke$0.95
- Medium Diet Coke$1.30
- Large Diet Coke$1.75
- Extra-large Diet Coke$2.50
- Small Dr. Pepper$0.95
- Medium Dr. Pepper$1.30
- Large Dr. Pepper$1.75
- Extra-large Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Small Root Beer$0.95
- Medium Root Beer$1.30
- Large Root Beer$1.75
- Extra-large Root Beer$2.50
- Small Sprite$0.95
- Medium Sprite$1.30
- Large Sprite$1.75
- Extra-large Sprite$2.50
- Small Mellow Yellow$0.95
- Medium Mellow Yellow$1.30
- Large Mellow Yellow$1.75
- Extra-large Mellow Yellow$2.50
- Small Lemonade$0.95
- Medium Lemonade$1.30
- Large Lemonade$1.75
- Extra-large Lemonade$2.50
- Small Ice Tea$0.95
- Medium Ice Tea$1.30
- Large Ice Tea$1.00
- Extra-large Ice Tea$2.50
- Umpqua Milk$0.95Out of stock
- Umpqua Chocolate Milk$0.95Out of stock
- Coffee$1.50
- Hot Coco$1.50
- Water
Burgers
- Big Top$7.45
1/4 lb burger, lettuce, pickle, and spread
- Roseburger$9.75
Big top with ham, cheese, lettuce, pickle, and spread
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.15
2 1/4 lb with bacon, cheese, lettuce, pickle, and spread
- Rodeo Burger$9.35
BBQ sauce, onion ring, cheese, and bacon
- Black and Bleu Burger$10.95
Bleu cheese
- Poutine Fries$11.25
House cut fries loaded with fried chz curds and brown gravy
- Chili Burger$10.45
Big top covered with chili, cheese, and onions by request
- Mushroom Bacon Swiss Burger$10.55
Big top with bacon, mushrooms, swiss cheese, minced garlic, and mayo
- Elk Burger$11.25
1/3 lb elk burger with lettuce, pickle, mayo
- Buffalo Burger$11.25
1/4 lb buffalo burger with lettuce, pickle, mayo
- Little Top$3.50
1/8 lb burger lettuce, pickle, spread
- Little Rodeo Burger$5.55
Little top with with bbq sauce, onion ring, cheese, and bacon
- Baby Bleu$6.50
With spread, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, and bleu cheese
- Beyond Burger$10.65
- Spicy Hawiian Burger$8.50