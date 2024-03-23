Petite Gateaux 200 N. Quebec Street Building 300 Unit 109
Main Menu
Cookies
Breakfast
- Danish$4.00
- Pecan Sticky Bun$3.75
- Cinnamon Nut Twist$3.50
- Plain Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Croissant$6.00
- Almond Croissant$6.00
- Muffin$3.50
- Scone$4.00
- Banana Nut Bread Slice$4.00
- Pear Cake Slice$4.00
- Sour Cream Pound Cake Slice$4.00
- Cinnamon Nut Coffee Cake Slice$4.00
- Everything Bear Claw$5.00
- Mixed Fruit Envelope$7.00
Individuals
Store Cake
- Funfetti$47.00
- Apricot Grand Marnier$55.00
- Carrot Cake$50.00
- Almond Black Cherry$50.00
- Marbled Raspberry Vanilla Cream$50.00
- Dark Chocolate Mousse$47.00
- Chocolate Coconut Cream$47.00
- Chocolate Vanilla Bean Cream$47.00
- Marbled Dark Chocolate Mousse$47.00
- German Chocolate$50.00
- Spice Cake Salted Caramel$47.00
- White Lemon Cream$47.00
- Chococlate Hazelnut$50.00
- Cookies n' Cream$50.00
- Tiramisu$55.00
- 10" Fruit Tart$45.00
- Flourless Chocolate Espresso$47.00
- Red Currant Raspberry Linzer$47.00
- Fruit Pizza$47.00
- 9" Cheesecake$47.00
- Pies$27.00
Beverages
Holiday
Custom Cake
Petite Gateaux 200 N. Quebec Street Building 300 Unit 109 Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 639-3928
Closed