Petros Chili and Chips Hamilton Place Mall - NEW
Petro's
- Original Petro - Small$5.99
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
- Original Petro - Medium$6.99
- Original Petro - Large$7.99
- Cheesy Queso Petro - Small$7.78
The Original Petro with Queso
- Cheesy Queso Petro - Medium$8.78
- Cheesy Queso Petro - Large$9.78
- Grilled Chicken Petro - Small$7.78
The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken
- Grilled Chicken Petro - Medium$8.78
- Grilled Chicken Petro - Large$9.78
- BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Small$7.78
The Original Petro with bbq pulled pork
- BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Medium$8.78
- BBQ Pulled Pork Petro - Large$9.78
- Baja Petro - Small$7.78
The Original Petro with salsa and guacamole
- Baja Petro - Medium$8.78
- Baja Petro - Large$9.78
- Vegan Baja Petro - Small$7.78
The Original Petro with vegetarian chili, salsa & guacamole
- Vegan Baja Petro - Medium$8.78
- Vegan Baja Petro - Large$9.78
Hot Dogs
Baked Potato
- Loaded Potato$6.99
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion
- Petro Potato$8.49
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, tomato, green onion and fritos corn chips
- Grilled Chicken Potato$8.49
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onion, grilled chicken and choice of sauce
- BBQ Pulled Pork Potato$8.49
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork and green onion
- Vegan Baja Potato$8.49
Giant baked potato with vegetarian chili, tomato, green onion, salsa and guacamole
Nachos
- Original Nachos$9.99
Chili, queso, cheese, tomato, sour cream and green onion
- Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, bbq pulled pork, sour cream, green onion
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce
- Vegan Baja Nachos$9.99
Vegetarian chili, tomatoes, salsa. guacamole and green onion
Sides & Desserts
Wedges
- Blue Cheese Wedge$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing
- Petro Wedge$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, chili, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, sour cream, Fritos corn chips
- BLT Wedge$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, green onion and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Grilled Chicken Ranch Wedge$7.49
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, shredded cheese, grilled chicken and ranch dressing
Kids Meal
- Petro Meal$5.69
chips, chili and cheese served with drink orange wedges and cookie
- Nacho Meal$5.69
Tortilla chips, queo and cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
- Mac' n Cheese Meal$5.69
Mac' n cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
- Hot Dog' n Chips Meal$5.69
Hot dog served with drink, orange wedges and cookie