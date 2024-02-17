Petros Chili & Chips - Oak Ridge Oak Ridge, TN
Original Petro's
- Original Petro - Small$5.99
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
- Original Petro - Medium$6.99
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
- Original Petro - Large$7.99
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
Chip, Chili, Cheese Petro's
Cheesy Queso Petro's
Grilled Chicken Petro's
BBQ Pulled Pork Petro's
Baja Petro's
Vegan Baja Petro's
Hot Dogs
Baked Potato
- Loaded Potato$6.99
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and green onion
- Petro Potato$7.99
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, tomato, green onion and fritos corn chips
- Grilled Chicken Potato$8.69
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, green onion, grilled chicken and choice of sauce
- BBQ Pulled Pork Potato$8.49
Giant baked potato with butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon, bbq pulled pork and green onion
- Vegan Baja Potato$8.69
Giant baked potato with vegetarian chili, tomato, green onion, salsa and guacamole
- Plain Potato$6.25
Nachos
- Original Nachos$9.99
Chili, queso, cheese, tomato, sour cream and green onion
- Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, bbq pulled pork, sour cream, green onion
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce
- Vegan Baja Nachos$9.99
Vegetarian chili, tomatoes, salsa. guacamole and green onion
Sides & Desserts
Wedges
- Blue Cheese Wedge$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles with blue cheese dressing
- Petro Wedge$6.89
Iceberg lettuce, chili, shredded cheese, tomato, green onion, sour cream, Fritos corn chips
- BLT Wedge$6.49
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomato, green onion and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Grilled Chicken Ranch Wedge$7.69
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, green onion, shredded cheese, grilled chicken and ranch dressing
Kids Meal
- Petro Meal$5.09
chips, chili and cheese served with drink orange wedges and cookie
- Nacho Meal$5.09
Tortilla chips, queo and cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
- Mac' n Cheese Meal$5.99
Mac' n cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
- Hot Dog' n Chips Meal$5.69
Hot dog served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
Beverages
Extras
