PH Eatery & Bar
Eatery Menu
April Takeout Promo
- Kimchi Fries w/ Soda$8.99
French fries loaded with stir-fried kimchi, cheese, sour cream and two House sauces garnished with green onions
- Kimchi Fries Burger w/ Soda$11.99
Toasted buns with single beef patty loaded with kimchi fries, topped with corn and green onions. Served with fries. Add protein for extra flavor!
- Rice Plate w/ Soda$11.99
Korean style rice plate. Bed of steamed rice with your choice of marinated protein, topped with green onions
Appetizers
- Kimchi Fries$12.99
French fries loaded with stir-fried kimchi, cheese, sour cream and two House sauces garnished with green onions
- French Fries$7.99
- Onion Rings$7.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
- Cheese Curds$9.99
- Pan-Fried Potstickers (6pcs)$9.99
- Soy Garlic Tofu Fries$11.99
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, garlic croutons with Parmesan cheese
- Jumbo Wings (6pcs)$13.99
Korean Style fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of flavor
- Chicken Fingers (3pcs)$13.99
Served with French fries and your choice of homemade sauce
- The Bomb$17.99
Fried boneless chicken on a bed of fries, topped with sugar-coated butter bread & spicy House sauce
Entrees
- Kimchi Fries Burger$15.99
Toasted buns with single beef patty loaded with kimchi fries, topped with corn and green onions. Served with fries. Add protein for extra flavor!
- Rice Plate$15.99
Korean style rice plate. Bed of steamed rice with your choice of marinated protein, topped with green onions
- Stir-Fried Beef Glass Noodles (Japchae)$18.99
Korean style glass noodles (made with potato starch) stir-fried with veggies and beef marinated with soy sauce
- Turkey Club Sandwich$12.99
Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, with green leaf lettuce and tomato, served on sourdough bread. Served with your choice of French fries, onion rings, or sweet potato fries
- PH Tacos (3pcs)$11.99
Corn tortillas, topped with sweet and tangy Asian-style cabbage slaw with your choice of protein
- Flour Fajita Tacos (2pcs)$11.99
Choice of chicken or beef fajita, with a mix of grilled onions and bell peppers, served with a side of cheese, sour cream, and roasted salsa
- Waco Special$11.99
Three scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, two bacon strips, served with Texas toast
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99Out of stock
Fettuccine with Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, mushrooms and scallions, topped with Parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread
- 8oz New York Steak$14.99
8oz New York steak, served with French fries and two pieces of toast
- 12oz Ribeye Steak$23.99
12oz Ribeye steak, served with French fries and two pieces of toast