Phat Patty's & Dogs

Appetizers

Cheddar Spuds

$5.00Out of stock

Our version of cheddar rounds.

Chili Cheese Sidewinder Fries

$6.00

Sidewinder fries topped with our homemade chili and nacho cheese.

Corn Nuggets

$5.00
Fresh Pork Rinds

$10.00

Fresh cooked pork rinds made with your choice of seasoning BBQ or Cajun.

Jalapeno Cheddar Munchers

$5.00

Our version of a spicy cheddar round.

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Your choice of crinkle or sidewinder fries topped with our homemade chili, nacho cheese, onions, sour cream and banana peppers.

Loaded Nachos

$10.00

Mountain of nachos topped with our homemade chili, nacho cheese, onions, sour cream and banana peppers.

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

12 mini corn dogs served with your choice of mustard or honey mustard.

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Mountain of fried pickle chips served with your choice of ranch or spicy ranch.

Pickle Fries

$6.00

8 deep fried pickle fries served with your choice of Ranch or Spicy Ranch. Get your Pickle on!!

Volcano Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Volcano Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Mountain of Nachos that will light you on fire! Made with our homemade chili topped with spicy nacho cheese, pepper relish, sour cream and jalapenos.

Entrees

Apollo Dog

$12.00

Hot dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried to perfection and topped with mayo, onions, chili, nacho cheese and coleslaw.

Beethoven Dog

$4.50

Hot dog with mustard, onion and chili

Benji Dog

$3.50

Hot dog with mustard, onion and relish

Bolt Dog

$10.00

Bratwurst with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut, served on a split top German bun.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

$10.00

Italian Sausage with marinara sauce, pepperonis, pepper jack cheese, topped with banana peppers.

Corn Dog

$3.00

Cujo Dog

$8.00

Hot dog with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and bacon topped with crumbled pork rinds.

Doug the Pug Dog

$7.00

Hot dog topped with sport peppers, crispy pickle spear, tomato halves, relish, onion and sprinkled with celery salt.

Ellie Dog

$4.00

Our version of a chili dog served with chili, mustard and onions.

Flash Dog

$5.00

Our version of a slaw dog. Hot dog with chili and coleslaw.

Foot Long Apollo

$18.00Out of stock

Foot Long Corn Dog

$6.00

Foot Long Ellie

$6.50Out of stock

Foot long chili bun served with chili, mustard and onions.

Lassie Dog

$12.00

Hot dog with chili, bacon, cheese, phat patty's sauce, relish, onion and topped with pickle fries.

Old Yeller Dog

$5.00

Hot dog with mustard, onion, chili and topped with nacho cheese.

Rin Tin 10 Dog

$7.00

Hot dog with cream cheese and nacho cheese, topped with French fried onion straws and jalapenos.

Scooby Dooby Dog

Out of stock

Tess the Talking Dog

$7.00

Hot dog topped with mustard, sauerkraut, onion and crispy bacon.

The Beast

$10.00

Bratwurst halved and served on a foot long bun topped with pepper jack cheese, nacho cheese, spicy pork rinds, bacon and spicy relish.

The NeverEnding Falkor

$4.00Out of stock

Foot long hot dog served any way that you wish.

THE Phat Patty

$8.00

Hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard, phat patty sauce, sauerkraut and grilled onions.

THE Phat Patty Burger

$10.00

Tiny Terror

$8.00

Hot dog with kimchi, mayo, chef-made sweet soy sauce and topped with a Carolina reaper sprinkle.

Toto Dog

$3.00

Plain Jane with only a weiner and a bun

Zeus Dog

$7.00

Hot dog topped with fresh made pico de gallo, coleslaw, hot sauce and pineapple.

Smokehouse Slam

$16.00

Smash burger combo

$12.00

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$3.50

Pickle Fries

$4.50

Sidewinder Fries

$4.00

Cheddar Spuds

$4.50Out of stock

Pickle Chips

$4.50

Fresh Pork Rind Chips

$3.50

Corn Nuggets

$3.50

Okra Bites

$3.50Out of stock

Super Shrooms

$5.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Corn Doggy Nuggies

$4.50Out of stock

Whole Pickle

$3.00

Dipper Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Mt. Dew Bottle

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade Bottle

$2.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Pepsi Can

$1.50

A&W Root Beer Can

$1.50

Mt. Dew Can

$1.50

Dr. Enuf Bottle

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Desserts

Cherry Rum

Pumpkin Pie

Huckleberry

Vanilla Bean

Sauce Cups

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.50

Phat Patty's Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Combos

Smash Burger (single w/cheese)

$12.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, thick cut bacon, melted cheese and our signature sauce.

2 Hotdog Combo

$8.97

2 Hotdogs with chili, fries and a can drink.

Fried Bologna Sammich Combo

$8.97

Fried bologna sammich with fries and can drink. Enjoy!

2 Pretzel Dogs

$12.00

Phat Pattys Event Menu

BURGERS AND DOGS

CHICAGO DOG

$6.00

NEW YORKER DOG

$5.00

SMASH BURGER

$10.00

CLASSIC BURGER TOPPED WITH LETTUCE ONION TOMATO PICKLE AND MAYO

SUNSHINE BURGER

$11.00

CLASSIC BURGER TOPPED WITH MOZZARELA AND A SUNNY SIDE UP EGG

GOURMET PHAT PATTY BURGER

$12.00

GOURMET PATTY MADE WITH BRISKET, SHORT RIB AND GROUND BEEF

AMERICAN DOG

$5.00

SLAW DOG

$5.00

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$11.00

SMOKED GOUDA WITH BBQ SAUCE. YUMMM!!!

CORN DOG

$3.00

FOOT LONG CORN DOG

$6.00

ONCE SAW A GUY EAT 6 OF THESE THING'S IN ONE SETTING.

SIDES

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

LOADED NACHOS

$10.00

FRESH PORK RINDS

$6.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.00

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$6.00

BEER BATTERED CRISYPY SIDEWINDER FRIES

$6.00

CORN NUGGETS

$6.00

SPICY PICKLE CHIPS

$6.00

CRINKLE FRIES

$6.00

DIPPER FRIES

$6.00

PICKLE FRIES

$6.00

MINI CORN DOGS

$6.00Out of stock

A BIG PICKLE

$3.00

ONE JUICY BIG PICKLE

COMBOS (UPGRADE YOUR SIDE FOR +$1.50)

SMASH BURGER

$14.00

CLASSIC AMERICAN HAMBURGER WITH LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE ONION AND MAYO. SERVIED WITH CRINKLE FRIES AND CAN DRINK

SUNSHINE BURGER

$15.00

GOURMET PHAT PATTY

$16.00

2 HOT DOGS

$13.00

YOUR CHOICE OF ANY TWO HOT DOGS (MIX AND MATCH) CRINKLE FRIES AND A CAN DRINK

FRIED BOLOGNA SAMMICH

$12.00

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$15.00

FOOT LONG HOT DOG

$12.00

YOUR CHOICE OF HOT DOG (AMERICAN / SLAW / NEW YORKER or CHICAGO) CRINKLE FRIES AND A CAN DRINK

DRINKS

BOTTLED DRINK

$2.50

CANNED DRINK

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

DESSERT

TRES LECHE

$6.00

THREE MILK CAKE

HOMEMADE RICE CRISPY TREATS

$3.00

VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

$3.00+

CHERRY RUM ICE CREAM

$3.00+

HUCKLEBERRY ICE CREAM

$3.00+

PUMPKIN PIE ICE CREAM

$3.00+