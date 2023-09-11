Phat Pattys 605 Trent St. Norton VA 24273
Phat Patty's & Dogs
Appetizers
Cheddar Spuds
Our version of cheddar rounds.
Chili Cheese Sidewinder Fries
Sidewinder fries topped with our homemade chili and nacho cheese.
Corn Nuggets
Fresh Pork Rinds
Fresh cooked pork rinds made with your choice of seasoning BBQ or Cajun.
Jalapeno Cheddar Munchers
Our version of a spicy cheddar round.
Loaded Fries
Your choice of crinkle or sidewinder fries topped with our homemade chili, nacho cheese, onions, sour cream and banana peppers.
Loaded Nachos
Mountain of nachos topped with our homemade chili, nacho cheese, onions, sour cream and banana peppers.
Mini Corn Dogs
12 mini corn dogs served with your choice of mustard or honey mustard.
Pickle Chips
Mountain of fried pickle chips served with your choice of ranch or spicy ranch.
Pickle Fries
8 deep fried pickle fries served with your choice of Ranch or Spicy Ranch. Get your Pickle on!!
Volcano Fries
Volcano Nachos
Mountain of Nachos that will light you on fire! Made with our homemade chili topped with spicy nacho cheese, pepper relish, sour cream and jalapenos.
Entrees
Apollo Dog
Hot dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried to perfection and topped with mayo, onions, chili, nacho cheese and coleslaw.
Beethoven Dog
Hot dog with mustard, onion and chili
Benji Dog
Hot dog with mustard, onion and relish
Bolt Dog
Bratwurst with spicy brown mustard and sauerkraut, served on a split top German bun.
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Italian Sausage with marinara sauce, pepperonis, pepper jack cheese, topped with banana peppers.
Corn Dog
Cujo Dog
Hot dog with BBQ sauce, coleslaw and bacon topped with crumbled pork rinds.
Doug the Pug Dog
Hot dog topped with sport peppers, crispy pickle spear, tomato halves, relish, onion and sprinkled with celery salt.
Ellie Dog
Our version of a chili dog served with chili, mustard and onions.
Flash Dog
Our version of a slaw dog. Hot dog with chili and coleslaw.
Foot Long Apollo
Foot Long Corn Dog
Foot Long Ellie
Foot long chili bun served with chili, mustard and onions.
Lassie Dog
Hot dog with chili, bacon, cheese, phat patty's sauce, relish, onion and topped with pickle fries.
Old Yeller Dog
Hot dog with mustard, onion, chili and topped with nacho cheese.
Rin Tin 10 Dog
Hot dog with cream cheese and nacho cheese, topped with French fried onion straws and jalapenos.
Scooby Dooby Dog
Tess the Talking Dog
Hot dog topped with mustard, sauerkraut, onion and crispy bacon.
The Beast
Bratwurst halved and served on a foot long bun topped with pepper jack cheese, nacho cheese, spicy pork rinds, bacon and spicy relish.
The NeverEnding Falkor
Foot long hot dog served any way that you wish.
THE Phat Patty
Hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard, phat patty sauce, sauerkraut and grilled onions.
THE Phat Patty Burger
Tiny Terror
Hot dog with kimchi, mayo, chef-made sweet soy sauce and topped with a Carolina reaper sprinkle.
Toto Dog
Plain Jane with only a weiner and a bun
Zeus Dog
Hot dog topped with fresh made pico de gallo, coleslaw, hot sauce and pineapple.
Smokehouse Slam
Smash burger combo
Sides
Crinkle Fries
Pickle Fries
Sidewinder Fries
Cheddar Spuds
Pickle Chips
Fresh Pork Rind Chips
Corn Nuggets
Okra Bites
Super Shrooms
Onion Rings
Corn Doggy Nuggies
Whole Pickle
Dipper Fries
Drinks
Coke Bottle
Pepsi Bottle
Mt. Dew Bottle
Strawberry Lemonade Bottle
Coke Can
Diet Coke Can
Sprite Can
Dr. Pepper Can
Pepsi Can
A&W Root Beer Can
Mt. Dew Can
Dr. Enuf Bottle
Water
Diet Coke Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Dr. Pepper Bottle
Sauce Cups
Combos
Phat Pattys Event Menu
BURGERS AND DOGS
CHICAGO DOG
NEW YORKER DOG
SMASH BURGER
CLASSIC BURGER TOPPED WITH LETTUCE ONION TOMATO PICKLE AND MAYO
SUNSHINE BURGER
CLASSIC BURGER TOPPED WITH MOZZARELA AND A SUNNY SIDE UP EGG
GOURMET PHAT PATTY BURGER
GOURMET PATTY MADE WITH BRISKET, SHORT RIB AND GROUND BEEF
AMERICAN DOG
SLAW DOG
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
SMOKED GOUDA WITH BBQ SAUCE. YUMMM!!!
CORN DOG
FOOT LONG CORN DOG
ONCE SAW A GUY EAT 6 OF THESE THING'S IN ONE SETTING.
SIDES
CHILI CHEESE FRIES
LOADED NACHOS
FRESH PORK RINDS
FRIED MUSHROOMS
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS
BEER BATTERED CRISYPY SIDEWINDER FRIES
CORN NUGGETS
SPICY PICKLE CHIPS
CRINKLE FRIES
DIPPER FRIES
PICKLE FRIES
MINI CORN DOGS
A BIG PICKLE
ONE JUICY BIG PICKLE
COMBOS (UPGRADE YOUR SIDE FOR +$1.50)
SMASH BURGER
CLASSIC AMERICAN HAMBURGER WITH LETTUCE TOMATO PICKLE ONION AND MAYO. SERVIED WITH CRINKLE FRIES AND CAN DRINK
SUNSHINE BURGER
GOURMET PHAT PATTY
2 HOT DOGS
YOUR CHOICE OF ANY TWO HOT DOGS (MIX AND MATCH) CRINKLE FRIES AND A CAN DRINK
FRIED BOLOGNA SAMMICH
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER
FOOT LONG HOT DOG
YOUR CHOICE OF HOT DOG (AMERICAN / SLAW / NEW YORKER or CHICAGO) CRINKLE FRIES AND A CAN DRINK