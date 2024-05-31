Phaya Thai express 4334 SE Hawthorne Blvd
FOODS
BOWLS
FAMILY ENTREES
- regular entree$12.00
- premium entree$13.00
- #1 Pad Ped (GF)
Chicken thigh, Thai eggplant, southern Thai curry.$12.00
- #2 Phaya Chicken (GF)
Crispy chicken thigh, house garlic sauce.$12.00
- #3 Palo (GF)
Pork belly, egg, fried tofu, Chinese 5 spice.$12.00
- OUT OF STOCK#4 Tom Kha Chicken (GF)
Chicken, coconut herb broth, mushroom, onion, tomatoOUT OF STOCK$12.00
- #5 Massaman Curry (GF)
Bone-in chicken thigh, potato, carrot, onion, peanut*$12.00
- #6 NY Steak Curry (GF)
NY steak, galangal, southern Thai curry$13.00
- #7 Fish Sauce Wing (GF)
Chicken wing, house fish sauce.$12.00
- #8 Fried Pork Belly (GF)
Marinated fried pork belly.$12.00
- #9 Pad Kra Pow Wagyu (GF)
Ground wagyu beef, holy basil, Thai chili.$13.00
- #10 Larb (GF)
Ground pork, chili lime dressing, Thai herbs.$12.00
- #11 Crispy Egg with Tamarind Sauce (VG)(GF)
Fried whole eggs, tamarind sauce$12.00
- #18 Basil Eggplant (V)(GF)
Chinese eggplant, onion, pepper, basil$12.00
- #19 Vegan Red Curry (V)(GF)
Tofu, Thai eggplant, pumpkin, bamboo, pepper, basil.$12.00
- #20 Stir Fried Vegetables (V)(GF)
Mixed vegetables, tofu, house garlic sauce.$12.00
- #21 Prik Khing Tofu (V)(GF)
Green bean, tofu, house curry, lime leaf$12.00
- #13 Hor Mok (GF)
Steamed Thai curry fish custard.$13.00
- #14 Prik King Catfish (GF)
Fried catfish, house curry, rhizome root, basil$12.00
- OUT OF STOCK#15 Pong Ka Ree Seafood (GF)
Shrimp, squid, rockfish, yellow curry powder, onion, eggOUT OF STOCK$13.00
- #16 Pla Sam Rod (GF)
Crispy rock fish, tamarind chili sauce.$12.00
- #17 Garlic Pepper Shrimp (GF)
Shrimp, salt, pepper, and garlic.$13.00
SNACKS
DRINKS
COCKTAILS
- Ube colada
Rum blend, Ube, coconut, frangelico, pineapple, lime$14.00
- Lemongrass daiquiri
Rum blended, lemongrass cordial, lime$13.00
- Hibiscus Mezcalita
Mezcal, hibiscus syrup, aperol, lime, chamoy rim$14.00
- Jasmine garden
Aimsir Gin, Giffard pamplemoose, jasmine dem, lemon$14.00
- Phaya Thai sour
Whiskey, lichi-li, lemon, saline, peychaud bitter$13.00
- Coco pandan Negroni
Coconut fat washed Campari, gin, pandan cordial, sweet vermouth, tiki bitters$14.00
- OUT OF STOCKTom kha milk punch
Galangal infused tequila, Accompani marigold, lemongrass cordial, coconut milk, lime, lime leaf foam, clarifiedOUT OF STOCK$16.00