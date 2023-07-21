Phillin Philly 2100 12th St
Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Hot Sandwiches
Other Hot
Cold Sandwiches
Specialty
Sides
Plain Philly
$10.00+
Philly Cheesesteak
$10.00+
Chicken Philly
$10.00+
Steak & Shrimp Philly
$12.00+
Veggie Philly
$8.00+
Beef Broccoli Philly
$12.00+
Pepper Steak Philly
$11.00+
Chicken Broccoli Pilly
$12.00+
Chopped Cheese Philly
$14.00
Cheeseburger
$5.50
Chicken Breast Fillet
$5.50
Beef Pastrami
$5.50
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.00
Double Cheeseburger
$10.00
M.T.O Hoagies
$10.00+
Turkey & Ham Sandwich
$10.00+
Turkey Sandwich
$10.00+
Beef Pastrami
$10.00+
Beef Bacon Cheeseburger
$7.50
Mushroom Cheeseburger
$7.00
Wings
$8.00+
Chicken Tenders
$6.00
Fries
$3.00
Seasoned Fries
$3.00
Onion Rings
$3.00
Cheese Fries
$4.00
Phillin Philly 2100 12th St Location and Ordering Hours
(434) 363-7395
2100 12th St, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Closed
All hours
