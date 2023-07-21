Hot Sandwiches

Plain Philly

$10.00+

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00+

Chicken Philly

$10.00+

Steak & Shrimp Philly

$12.00+

Veggie Philly

$8.00+

Beef Broccoli Philly

$12.00+

Pepper Steak Philly

$11.00+

Chicken Broccoli Pilly

$12.00+

Chopped Cheese Philly

$14.00

Other Hot

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Chicken Breast Fillet

$5.50

Beef Pastrami

$5.50

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Double Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cold Sandwiches

M.T.O Hoagies

$10.00+

Turkey & Ham Sandwich

$10.00+

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00+

Beef Pastrami

$10.00+

Specialty

Beef Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$7.00

Wings

$8.00+

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Cheese Fries

$4.00