Philly Bagels (Fitzwater) 2001 Fitzwater Street
Bagels
The Classics
- Bagel & Butter$3.00
- Bagel & Jelly$3.00
- Bagel & Cream Cheese$4.25
- Bagel & Flavored Cream Cheese$5.25
- Bagel & Lox Cream Cheese$6.00
- PB&J$5.00
Peanut butter with your choice of strawberry or grape jelly
- Breakfast Sammy$7.00
Egg & your choice of cheese on any bagel. Add meat for an additional charge
- Whitefish$12.00
Smoked whitefish salad on a bagel
- Lox Special$14.00
Nova lox, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes & red onion
- Whitefish Special$14.00
Smoked whitefish salad, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes & red onion
- Meat & Cheese$5.25
Choice of meat and cheese on any bagel (no egg).
Specialties
- Western Club$12.00
Spicy artichoke cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, avocado & ranch
- Turkey Cali$12.00
Turkey, avocado & pepper jack cheese
- Hot Honey$10.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar, hot honey & scallion or jalapeno cream cheese
- Veggie Sammy$10.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cucumbers, capers & pickles with your choice of cream cheese, hummus or sliced cheese
- Club Sammy$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & your choice of turkey, chicken salad or tuna salad
- The Joaquin$14.00
Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, nova lox & Sriracha
- Chicken Salad$9.00
House-made chicken salad on a bagel
- Tuna Salad$9.00
House-made tuna salad on a bagel
- BLT$8.00
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a bagel
Hand Crafted Bagels
Drinks
Cafe Drinks
- South Street Roast Drip$2.75+
12oz or 16oz. By Bean2Bean
- Cold Press Iced Coffee$4.00
20oz. Bean2Bean's Italian Market Espresso Bean.
- Latte$3.75+
- Iced Latte$5.00
20oz
- Red Eye$4.50
- Espresso$2.25+
Single or Double
- David Rio Chai$4.50
20oz. Hot or Iced Chai Tiger Spice. Make it "Dirty" w/ a shot of espresso
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
- Hot Tea$2.75
16oz