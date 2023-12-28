Philly Bagels (JFK BLVD) 1811 John F Kennedy Boulevard
BAGELS
CLASSICS
- BAGEL & BUTTER$3.00
- BAGEL & CREAM CHEESE$4.25
- BAGEL & FLAVORED CREAM CHEESE$5.25
- BAGEL & JELLY$3.00
- BAGEL & PEANUT BUTTER$4.00
- PB&JELLY$5.00
Peanut butter with your choice of strawberry or grape jelly
- BREAKFAST SAMMY$7.00
Egg & your choice of cheese on any bagel. Add meat for an additional charge
- LOX CREAM CHEESE$6.00
- WHITEFISH$12.00
Smoked whitefish salad on a bagel
- LOX SPECIAL$14.00
Nova lox, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes & red onion
- WHITEFISH SPECIAL$14.00
Smoked whitefish salad, cream cheese, capers, tomatoes & red onion
- MEAT & CHEESE$4.75
Choice of meat and cheese on any bagel (no egg).
- BAGEL & AVOCADO$4.00
SPECIALTIES
- WESTERN CLUB$12.00
Spicy artichoke cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, turkey, avocado & ranch
- TURKEY CALI$12.00
Turkey, avocado & pepper jack cheese
- HOT HONEY$10.00
Bacon, egg, cheddar, hot honey & scallion or jalapeno cream cheese
- VEGGIE SAMMY$10.00
Avocado, tomato, onion, cucumbers, capers & pickles with your choice of cream cheese, hummus or sliced cheese
- CLUB SAMMY$10.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & your choice of turkey, chicken salad or tuna salad
- THE JOAQUIN$14.00
Jalapeno cream cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, nova lox & Sriracha
- CHICKEN SALLY$9.00
House-made chicken salad on a bagel
- TUNA SALLY$9.00
House-made tuna salad on a bagel
- BLT$8.00
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a bagel
HAND CRAFTED BAGELS
DRINKS
CAFE DRINKS
- SOUTH STREET ROAST DRIP$2.75+
12oz or 16oz. By Bean2Bean
- COLD PRESS ICED COFFEE$4.00
20oz. Bean2Bean's Italian Market Espresso Bean.
- LATTE$3.75+
- ICED LATTE$5.00
20oz
- Red Eye$4.50
- Espresso$2.25+
Single or Double
- DAVID RIO CHAI$4.50
20oz. Hot or Iced Chai Tiger Spice. Make it "Dirty" w/ a shot of espresso
- HOT CHOCOLATE$4.00+
- Hot Tea$2.75
16oz