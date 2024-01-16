Phillys Wings N Things 2318 E A St
Beef Cheesesteaks
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Classic$13.50
Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions and Cheese on a 9" Hoagie Bun
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$14.00
Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Provolone cheese and Ranch on a 9" Hoagie Bun
- BBQ Chicken Swiss$13.50
Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, BBQ Sauce, Swiss Cheese on a 9" Hoagie Bun
- Buffalo Chicken Provolone$13.50
Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Provolone Cheese on a 9" Hoagie Bun
- Chicken Parm$13.50
Chopped Chicken, Grilled Onions, Marinara and Provolone Cheese on a 9" Hoagie Bun
Smash Burgers
- Hamburger$8.00
1/3 Lb Smash Burger with choice of sauce and toppings
- Cheeseburger$9.00
1/3 LB Smash Burger with choice of cheese, sauces and toppings
- Mushroom Bacon Swiss$10.50
1/3 LB Smash Burger with Mushroom, Bacon, Swiss and Garlic Aoli
- Pork Chili Cheeseburger$11.00
1/3 LB Smash Burger with American Cheese, Pork Chili, Sour Cream and Chives
- Super Spicy$9.50
1/3 LB Smash Burger with habanero/jalapeno jack cheese, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, hoagie hots and siracha mayo.
- Brunch Burger$12.00
1/3 LB Smash Burger with Cheese Whiz, Bacon, Grilled Onion, Grilled Pepper, Quac Sauce and Egg your way.
Loaded Fries
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.50
Chicken Tenders, Fries, Buffalo Sauce, Whiz, Bacon and Ranch.
- Pork Chili Cheesesteak$14.00
Chopped Steak, Grilled Onions, Provolone, Crinkle Cut Fries, Pork Chili, Queso, topped with Fry Sauce and Garlic Aoli.
- Carne Asada$13.50
Chopped Steak, Asada Sauce, Fries, Queso, Pico, topped with Quac Sauce, Crema and Cilantro
- Queso Baria$15.00
Chuck Roast, Fries, Queso, Pickled Red Onions, topped with Quac Sauce, Chipotle Sauce and Cilantro.
- Pizza Fries$13.00
Fries, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
- Pork Chili Fries$10.00
Seasoned Fries, Pork Chili, Whiz, Spring Onions, Sour Cream
WINGS
- 5 pc Wings$9.50
Choice of Flavored wings. Comes with one choice of dip sauce. (Additional Cost for more)
- 10 pc Wings$18.00
Choice of Flavored Wings, includes 2 sides of dip sauce. (Additional Cost for more)
- 20 pc Wings$34.00
Choice of Flavored Wings. Comes with 5 choice of dip sauce. (Additional Cost for more)