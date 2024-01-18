WINGS NOW AVAILABLE!!
Philly's Original Cheesesteaks 23202 Greater Mack Avenue
CheeseSteaks & Burgers
Cheese Steak
- Philly Special$8.50+
Melted White American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers,Grilled Mushrooms Our nod to the most gutsy play during the Eagles 2017 Super Bowl Win!
- The Vet$8.50+
Melted White American Cheese, No Vegetables Our nod to Veteran’s Stadium and the Original Philadelphia Cheesesteak
- The Tourist$8.50+
Melted Cheese Wiz, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms
- Chicken Cheese Steak$8.50+
Melted American Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms
- Philly Special Combo$14.00+
Comes With Fries And Soda
- The Vet Combo$14.00+
Comes With Fries And A Drink
- The Tourist Combo$14.00+
Comes With Fries And A Drink
- Chicken CheeseSteak Combo$14.00+
Comes With Fries And Soda
Smash Burger
Wings
