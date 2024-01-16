Phil's Burgers - Loganville 2715 Loganville Hwy. SW Ste 720
Food
Burgers
- The Classic$12.25
1/4 lb beef patty topped with American cheese, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. Served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.
- The Southern$13.50
Juicy beef patty with jalapeno jam, arugula, bacon, and slathered in pimento cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.
- The Tavern$14.00
Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and pub sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.
- Phil's Bacon Bleu$12.25
All beef patty with melty bleu cheese, tomato, arugula, and a toasted brioche bun coated in sweet and savory bacon jam. Served with one side.
- Peanut Butter Bacon Jam$12.75
All beef patty coated in melty peanut butter, blackberry jam, and bacon jam. Served on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of side.
Grilled Cheese
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$10.50
American, cheddar, and provolone cheese. Toasted to perfection on sourdough. Served with one side
- Grilled Tomato and Cheese$11.50
Perfectly toasted sourdough, with melty cheddar and American cheese. Served with one side.
- Bacon, Egg, and Maple Grilled Cheese$14.00
Perfectly toasted sourdough with maple drizzled bacon, fried egg, and cheddar cheese. Served with one side.
- Cuban Grilled Cheese$13.00
Traditional toasted ham and swiss cheese sandwich with mustard and pickles on perfectly toasted sourdough. Served with one side.
- Pimento Cheese & Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese$13.00
House made pimento cheese, topped with sweet and savory bacon jam on perfectly toasted sourdough. Served with one side.
- Pizza Grilled Cheese$12.00
Melty mozzarella cheese and house made marinara sauce on perfectly toasted sourdough. Served with one side.
- Turkey & Swiss Grilled Cheese$13.00
Melty swiss cheese makes this turkey and cheese sandwich hit the spot. Served on perfectly toasted sourdough with one side.
- Spinach & Feta Grilled Cheese$12.00
- Bacon Grilled Cheese$12.50
Melty American, provolone, and cheddar cheese topped with bacon on perfectly toasted sourdough. Served with one side.
- Cheeseburger Grilled Cheese$12.00
Hamburger, American cheese, pickles, tomato, and onion served on perfectly toasted sourdough with one side.
Gourmet Dogs
- Chi Town$13.00
Taste of Chicago. Jumbo, all beef hot dog topped with onion, relish, tomato, jalapeno, pickles, and mustard.
- Texas Chili$12.00
One of the favorites. Jumbo, all beef hot dog topped with chili, cheese, and onion.
- Memphis Cowboy$13.00
Cowboy up with this jumbo all beef hot dog covered in bacon, onion, and bbq.
- All American$12.00
Backyard favorite. Jumbo, all beef hot dog topped with mustard, ketchup, relish, and onion.
- Philly$13.00
A twist on Philly. Jumbo, all beef hot dog topped with shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese.
- Arizona$12.00
Spiced up just right, this Arizona jumbo, all beef hot dog is topped with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onion, pico, and jalapeno.
- Cali$12.00
Cali know the way. Jumbo, all beef hot dog topped with fries, pickles, and ketchup.
Sides
Quesadillas
Sandwiches & More
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Grilled Chicken topped with our House-made Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fried Chicken topped with our House-made Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.00
Served On A Hoagie Bun topped with Juicy Deep-fried Chicken Tenders, House-made Marinara and Provolone Cheese.
- Philly Cheese$10.00
Hoagie roll topped with Philly Steak, Sauteed Peppers & Onions, Covered in Provolone Cheese.
- Chicken Philly$11.00
- BLT$8.00
Toasted Sourdough topped with Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
- Brisket Sandwich$9.00
Served on Toasted Sourdough topped with Smoked Chopped Brisket, Slaw, Pickles, and Honey BBQ sauce.
- Loaded Chicken Fries$11.00
Battered Fries Topped with Chopped Fried Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Pico, & Scallions.
- Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Battered Fries Topped with house made chili and cheddar cheese!