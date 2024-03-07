Pho 1 Noodle and Grill 2201 S Oneida St, Ste 1
Appetizers
- A1. Vietnamese Eggrolls$7.75
Pork, shrimp, bean thread noodles, mushroom, and taro; served with sweet and sour sauce
- A2. Hmong Eggrolls$6.00
Chicken, bean thread noodles, cabbage, carrots, and onions; served with sweet and sour sauce
- A3. Spring Rolls$6.50
Vermicelli noodles, cucumber, lettuce, cilantro, mint, meat loaf, and shrimp wrapped in rice wrap (please request "veggie only" if vegetarian); served with peanut sauce
- A4. Crabmeat Rangoon$6.00
Cream cheese, imitation crabmeat, and onion; served with sweet and sour sauce
- A5. Fried Chicken Wings$8.75
Deep fried traditional wings coated in House Special batter; served with House Special sauce on the side
- A6. Stuffed Chicken Wing$4.50
Deep fried boneless chicken wing stuffed with chicken, bean thread noodles, cabbage, carrots, and onion; served with sweet and sour sauce on the side (10 minute wait time)
- A7. Fried Calamari$9.75
Deep fried thinly sliced calamari coated in House Special batter; served with House Special sauce
- A8. Korean Corndog$6.00
1/2 mozzarella cheese, 1/2 beef hotdog, and panko breadcrumbs; coated with sugar, honey mustard, and ketchup
- A9. Papaya Salad$9.00
Shredded raw papaya, tomato, Thai eggplant, lime, fish sauce, tamarind pulp, fermented fish paste, crab paste, sugar, peanuts, and MSG
Beef Broth Noodle Soup
- P1. House Combo Pho$14.00+
Rice noodles with sliced rare steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, meatballs, and shrimp.
- P2. Chicken Pho$12.50+
- P3. Seafood Pho$14.00+
Rice noodles with imiation crab, fish meatball, calamari, and shrimp.
- P4. Veggie Tofu Pho$12.00+
Rice noodles with tofu, napa cabbage, mushroom, carrots, baby corn, bamboo and broccoli
- P5. Plain Pho$8.50+
Vermicelli Noodle Salads
- V1. Vermicelli Noodle With Charbroiled Pork$14.00
All vermicelli salads come with vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, (1) Viet eggroll, peanuts, and sliced pork meatballs; served with Sweet and Sour dressing on the side
- V2. Vermicelli Noodle With Charbroiled Beef$14.00
All vermicelli salads come with vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, (1) Viet eggroll, peanuts, and sliced pork meatballs; served with Sweet and Sour dressing on the side
- V3. Vermicelli Noodle With Charbroiled Chicken$14.00
All vermicelli salads come with vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, (1) Viet eggroll, peanuts, and sliced pork meatballs; served with Sweet and Sour dressing on the side
- V4. Vermicelli Noodle With Charbroiled Shrimp$14.75
All vermicelli salads come with vermicelli noodles, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, (1) Viet eggroll, peanuts, and sliced pork meatballs; served with Sweet and Sour dressing on the side
Rice Dishes
- R1. Rice With Charbroiled Pork$14.00
All rice dishes come with a side of steamed white rice, lettuce, pickled cabbage & carrots, and cucumber; served with Sweet and Sour sauce on the side
- R2. Rice With Charbroiled Beef$14.00
All rice dishes come with a side of steamed white rice, lettuce, pickled cabbage & carrots, and cucumber; served with Sweet and Sour sauce on the side
- R3. Rice With Charbroiled Chicken$14.00
All rice dishes come with a side of steamed white rice, lettuce, pickled cabbage & carrots, and cucumber; served with Sweet and Sour sauce on the side
- R4. Rice With Hmong Sausage$13.00
All rice dishes come with a side of steamed white rice, lettuce, pickled cabbage & carrots, and cucumber; served with Sweet and Sour sauce on the side
Fried Rice Dishes
- F1. House Special Combo Fried Rice$14.00
All fried rice dishes come with carrots, peas, and egg
- F2. Beef Fried Rice$13.00
All fried rice dishes come with carrots, peas, and egg
- F3. Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
All fried rice dishes come with carrots, peas, and egg
- F4. Shrimp Fried Rice$13.75
All fried rice dishes come with carrots, peas, and egg
- F5. Plain Fried Rice$8.00
All fried rice dishes come with carrots, peas, and egg
House Specials
- S1. Beef Laab Served with Side of Sticky Rice$15.50
Beef, Tripe, Cilantro, Green Onions, Lemon Grass, Mint and Laab Seasoning
- S2. Diced Shaken Beef Served With Side of White Rice$16.75
- S3. Pad Thai With Choice of Meat$14.50
Choice of pork, chicken, or veggie (Contains Peanuts)
- S4. Kapoon$14.00
Shrimp, Beef Meatballs and Chicken Red Curry soup, Topped off with shredded cabbage, mint, cilantro, and green onions
- S5. Kao Piak$12.00
Chicken base soup with tapioca noodles and chicken; topped off with cilantro and green onions
Vietnamese Banh Mi Sandwhiches
- B1. Charbroiled Pork Banh Mi$8.50
All sandwiches come with pickled carrots & daikon radish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, and mayo
- B2. Charbroiled Beef Banh Mi$8.50
All sandwiches come with pickled carrots & daikon radish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, and mayo
- B3. Charbroiled Chicken Banh Mi$8.50
All sandwiches come with pickled carrots & daikon radish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, and mayo
Extras & Side Dishes
- Charbroiled Beef$5.50
- Charbroiled Chicken$5.50
- Charbroiled Pork$5.50
- Charbroiled Shrimp$5.50
- Side of Pho Broth$3.00
- Side of Pho Noodles$3.50
- Egg$1.50
- Tofu$1.50
- Bean Sprouts$1.50
- Blanched Veggies$3.50
- Side of White Rice$3.00
- Side of Fried Rice$4.00
- Side of Sticky Rice$4.00
- Extra Sauce
- Side of Pho Garnish$2.00
- Hmong Sausage$6.50