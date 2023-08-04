Online ordering now available through Toast!
PHO EVER 21
Appetizers
Spring Roll
$8.00
Shrimp, pork sausage, mint leaves, beansprouts and vermicelli wrapped in rice paper // 2 per order
Egg Roll (3)
$9.00
Ground pork minced with carrots, onion and vermicelli noodles deep fried and served with lettuce and fish sauce // 3 per order
Fries
$5.00
Fries with optional beef belly, cheese, green onions and house sauce topping.
Chicken Wings
$10.00
Egg roll (1)
$3.00
