Pho MdR Noodle Culture 2928 Washington Blvd
Appetizers
- Spring Rolls w/ Steamed Shirmp$10.45
Mint, carrots, vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, and steamed shirmp all wrapped up inside a fresh non-fried rice paper (2 per order), comes w/ a side of housemade peanut sauce.
- Spring Rolls w/ Marinated Tofu$9.45
Mint, carrots, vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, and marinated tofu all wrapped up inside a fresh non-fried rice paper (2 per order), comes w/ a side of housemade peanut sauce.
- MdR Veggie Rolls$11.95
Fresh hand made vegetarian style fried egg rolls stuffed with a unique blend of vegetables and spices, w/ a side of our house made nuoc cham sauce.
- MdR Veggie Rolls w/ Garlic Beef$13.45
Our classic MdR veggie roll w/ garlic beef inside, w/ a side of our hosue mad nuoc cham sauce.
- Chicken Satay$13.45
Chicken skewers marinated for over 24hrs in our house made blend of spices & seasonings, w/ a side of our signiture house made peanut dipping sauce and house made pickled veggies. Serving five skewers per order.
- Fried Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings$10.95
8 Fried dumplings stuffed with a unique blend of chicken, mixed veggies and spices, w/ a side of black vinaigrette and topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic
- Steamed Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings$10.95
8 steamed dumplings stuffed with a unique blend of chicken, mixed veggies and spices, w/ a side of black vinaigrette and topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.
- Fried Vegan Dumplings$10.95
8 Fried vegan vegetable dumplings stuffed with a unique blend of mixed veggies and spices, w/ a side of black vinaigrette and topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.
- Steamed Vegan Dumplings$10.95
8 steamed vegan vegetable dumplings stuffed with a unique blend of mixed veggies and spices, w/ a side of black vinaigrette and topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.
- MdR Tofu Fries$10.45
vegan, gluten-free. Tofu fries with a side of sweet and sour sauce (contains peanuts in sauce)
- Crispy Rice Crackers$5.95
Vegan, gluten-free. Crunchy asian style rice crackers, w/ a side of our house made peanut sauce.
- Prawn Crackers$6.95
Common snack food in southeast asian cuisine.
- Roti Curry$10.95
2 pieces of butter roti bread w/ a side of our house made yellow curry as a dipping sauce.
- MdR Wings$11.45
Mild spicy wings w/ sweet and sour sauce.
- Crispy Shrimp Wontons$10.45
10 whole shrimp individually wrapped in a wonton sheet served w/ a side of sweet and sour sauce.
- Crispy Calamari$13.45
House made lemon pepper batter fried calamari ring hand cut, w/ sweet and sour sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp$13.45
8 Sweet and crispy coconut shrimp fried to golden brown perfection, w/ a side of sweet and sour sauce.
- Shumai (Pork & Shrimp)$13.45
These chinese steamed dumplings have a classic juicy pork and prawn filling, enclosed with wonton wrappers. Topped with crispy garlic and comes with a side of black vinegar sauce. Comes with 5 per order.
- Isaan Sausage$12.45
Traditional north-eastern thailand style fermented pork and rice sausage. Comes with a side of sliced ginger, thai chili, cabbage, and in house roasted peanuts.
- Pork Jerky$13.45
Crispy and juicy hand cut pork shoulder marinated for over 48hrs in our house made marinade.
- Vietnamese Fried Pork Sausage$11.45
Gluten-free. Saigon-style sausage braised in fish sauce and black pepper w/ a side of sriracha hot sauce
- Side of Jasmin White Rice$3.45
Fresh made jasmin white rice
- Side of Sticky Rice$3.45
House made sticky rice
Salads
- Vermicelli Noodle Salad$14.95
Mild spicy, dry vermicelli noodle salad with a blend of mixed vegetables: house made pickled daikon & carrots, chopped romaine, cilantro, mint, bean sprouts, and your choice of protein. Topped w/ crushed peanut & crispy garlic w/ a side of our house made nuoc cham sauce.
- Thai Papaya Salad$13.45
Gluten-free. Green papaya, carrot, green beans, tomatos, thai chili, garlic, roasted peanut, fresh lime tossed in our house made tamarind fish sauce dressing.
- Vietnamese Papaya Salad$13.45
Green papaya, carrot, cilantro, mint, crispy onion, crushed peanut tossed in our homemade nuoc cham sauce, gluten-free.
- MdR Salad w/ Peanut Dressing$12.95
Vegan, gluten-free. Fresh assortment of romaine, red bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, and mint tossed in our houee made peanut sauce dressing, topped w/ crispy onion.
- Pickled Veggie Salad$12.45
Vegan, gluten-free. Our house made pickled veggies: daikon, carrot, cucumber, red onion, tossed in our house made sweet vinaigrette sauce on a bed of chopped romaine.
- Cucumber Salad$13.45
Vegan, gluten-free. Thinly sliced cucumber & red onion & daikon, cherry tomatoes, minced sweet golden radish, chopped mint, tossed in a house made sweet vinaigrette. Vegan.
Banh Mi
- Garlic Beef Banh Mi$14.95
Classic vietnamese sandwich on a soft warmed to order french baguette w/ house pickled daikon and carrots, jalapeños, cilantro, house made chili chutney spread, and garlic beef.
- Spicy Shredded Chicken Banh Mi$14.95
Classic vietnamese sandwich on a soft warmed to order french baguette w/ house pickled daikon and carrots, jalapeños, cilantro, house made chili chutney spread, and spicy shredded sriracha chicken breast.
- Fried Pork Sausage Banh Mi w/ Asian Coleslaw$14.95
Classic vietnamese sandwich on a soft warmed to order French baguette w/ \ fried pork sausage, chili chutney spread, house made asian coleslaw, jalapeños, and cilantro.
- Marinated Tofu Banh Mi$14.45
Vegan Classic vietnamese sandwich on a soft warmed to order French baguette w/ house made pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeños, cilantro, vegan mayo, house made peanut sauce, and marinated baked tofu.
Pho
- Pho Chicken$15.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup w/ hand shredded chicken breast, chicken pho broth, served with rice noodles topped with green onions, white onion, cilantro, black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Rare Beef Loin NY$15.95
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup topped with in-house trimmed thinly sliced rare new york strip loin, green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, black pepper w/ pho beef broth. Served with a side of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Cooked Beef Loin NY$15.95
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup topped with in-house trimmed thinly sliced cooked new york strip loin, green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, black pepper w/ pho beef broth. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Stewed Brisket$15.95
Gluten-free. Stewed brisket cooked to perfection, sliced white onion, green onion, cilantro, black pepper, pho beef broth, rice noodles, and comes with a "side bag" of beansprouts, basil, jalapeños, and a lime.
- Pho Beef Meatballs$15.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup topped with beef meatballs, green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, black pepper w/ pho beef broth. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Tender Beef Tongue$16.45
Gluten-free. Pho beef broth, rice noodles, sliced white onion, green onion, cilantro, black pepper, sliced tender beef tongue. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho MdR Beef Combo$17.95
Gluten-free. Cooked beef loin NY, stewed brisket, tender beef tongue, beef tripe, cilantro, green onion, black pepper, sliced white onion, rice noodles, and beef pho broth. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Surf & Turf Combo$17.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup with shredded chicken, cooked new york strip loin, shrimp in beef pho broth topped with green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, and black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Catfish$15.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup w/ house cut catfish topped with green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, ginger, and black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime. Comes with chicken Pho broth
- Pho Shrimp$15.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup w/ steamed shrimp topped with green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, and black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime. Comes with chicken Pho broth
- Pho Calamari$15.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle soup w/ house cut calamari rings topped with green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, ginger, and black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime. Comes with chicken Pho broth
- Pho Seafood Combo$17.45
Gluten-free. Shrimp, calamari, catfish, w/ chicken pho broth. Rice noodle topped with green onion, cilantro, ginger, sliced white onion, and black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Vegetable$14.95
Vegan. Rice noodle soup with bok choi, carrot, ginger in vegan vegetable pho broth topped with green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, and black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho Steamed Tofu$14.95
Vegan. Rice noodle soup with steamed tofu in vegan vegetable pho broth topped with green onions, sliced white onion, cilantro, and black pepper. Served with a side bag of bean sprouts, basil, jalapeno, hoisin, sriracha sauce, and lime.
- Pho For Kids w/ Plain Rice Noodles$11.95
Vegan. Plain rice noodles w/ vegan vegetable pho broth. Served with a side bag of beansprouts, jalapenos, lime, and thai basil, siracha and hoisin
Noodle Culture
- Tom Kha Chicken Noodle Soup$17.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle, shredded chicken breasts, coconut broth, galanga, lemongrass, red onion, bean sprout, cilantro, lime juice.
- Spicy Ground Pork Noodle Soup$16.95
Pork broth, ground pork, rice noodles, bean sprout, fried garlic, green onion, crushed peanut, hot and sour flavor
- Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup$17.45
Egg noodle, 6 whole shrimp steamed wontons, bok choy, sesame oil, fried garlic, green onion in light chicken & vegetable broth.
- Tom Yum Shrimp Noodle Soup$17.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle, lemongrass tom yum broth, red onion, bean sprout, cilantro, lime juice, chili oil, milk, creamy tom yum hot and sour flavors. Spicy, gluten free
- Boat Beef Noodle Soup$17.95
Cooked beef loin NY and beef meatballs in a thick beef broth w/ chinese broccoli, basil, bean sprout, fried garlic, and green onion., rice noodles.
- Spicy Seafood Noodle Soup$17.95
Gluten-free. Rice noodles, Shrimp, calamari, catfish. Rice noodle topped with green onion, cilantro, red onion, thai basil, in ginger lemongrass broth. Gluten-free.
- Ginger Catfish Noodle Soup$17.45
Gluten-free. Rice noodle, steamed catfish, ginger, onion, celery, shitake mushroom, black pepper, fried garlic, green onion in light ginger chicken vegetable broth.
- Miso Noodle Soup$15.95
Vegan, gluten-free. Rice noodle, white miso broth, steamed tofu, bean sprout, seaweed, green onion.
Stir-Fry
- Pad See Ew$14.95
Flat rice noodles, american broccoli, egg, chinese broccoli, white pepper, garlic, house made stir fry sauce, sweet black soy sauce, protein choice.
- Pad Thai$14.95
Gluten-free. Thin rice noodle, house made tamarind sauce, egg, garlic, fried tofu, red onion, green onion, bean sprout, sweet radish, crushed peanut, lime, protein choice.
- Pad Kee Mow$14.95
Flat rice noodles, white onion, red bell pepper, basil, finger root, sweet chili paste, young peppercorn, garlic, sweet black soy sauce, house made stir fry sauce, finished with a splash of fish sauce, protein choice.
- Fried Rice$14.95
jasmin rice, Egg, garlic, white pepper, house made stir fry sauce, green onion, white onion, tomatoes, cucumber slice, chinese broccoli (broccoli only for chicken and tofu option), protein choice.
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Jasmin rice, Basil, garlic, red bell peppers, white onion, sweet black soy sauce, house made stir fry sauce.
- Glass Noodles$15.45
Glass noodle, shiitake mushroom, ginger celery, garlic, black pepper, sesame oil, house made stir fry sauce, protein choice.
- Sweet & Sour Crispy Chicken$15.45
Crispy karaage chicken, Cherry tomato, green onion, house made sweet and sour sauce, white onion, cucumber slice, on a bed of white rice.
- Ka Pow$14.95
Thai Basil, garlic, house made stir fry sauce, sweet black soy sauce, green beans, red bell peppers, finished with a splash of fish sauce served over rice, choice of protein.
- Stir-Fry Broccoli$14.95
American broccoli, garlic, black pepper, house made stir fry sauce, sesame oil on a bed of white rice.
Curry
- Yellow Curry$16.45
Vegan, gluten-free. Yellow curry, white onion, potatoes, carrots, peanuts, with side of white rice, is vegan only if ordered with tofu & veggies as protein choice.
- Panang Curry$16.45
Vegan, gluten-free. Panang curry, basil, red bell peppers, lime leaf, protein choice, with side of white rice, is vegan only if ordered with tofu & veggies as protein choice.
Desserts
- Fried Banana w/ Chocolate$5.95
8 pieces of sweet fried banana filled wontons, with a side of chocolate sauce. Vegan without chocolate sauce.
- Fried Banana w/ Coconut Ice Cream$8.95
4 pieces of sweet fried banana filled wontons, with a side of chocolate sauce, and coconut ice cream. Vegan without chocolate sauce.
- Coconut Ice Cream$6.45
Vegan Thai coconut ice cream
- Sticky Rice Banana w/ Coconut Cream$8.95
Thai banana and red bean wrapped in sweet sticky rice, served with a side of house made coconut cream.
- Coconut Jelly, Pandan Jelly & Red Bean In Coconut Syrup on Ice$8.45
- Side of Sweet Sicky Rice$3.95
House made sweet coconut sticky rice
- Mango Sticky Rice$10.45
Classic Thai dessert. Mango, house made sweet coconut sticky rice, and a side of our house made coconut cream. *seasonal
- Chocolate Roti$5.95
Butter roti bread served with sweet condensed milk and chocolate sauce.
Drinks
- Thai Tea$5.95
Made in small batches this is a delightfully crafted Thai oolong tea sweetened to perfection and splashed with milk.
- Vegan Thai Tea$5.95
Vegan, gluten-free. Classic Thai Tea made with coconut milk.
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.45
Strong coffee, sweet condensed milk, and milk.
- Can of Soda$2.95
- Lemonade$4.45
- Sparkling Water (san pellegrino)$4.45
- Acqua Panna$4.45
(500mL) bottle
- Harmless Coconut Water$4.95
(414mL) bottle
- Unsweetened Ice Green Tea$4.45
- Hot Tea$2.95
Alcohol
- Asahi, 330mL bottle beer (5.2% ABV)$6.00
- Singha, 330mL bottle beer (5% ABV)$6.00
- Stella Artois, 330mL bottle beer (5% ABV)$6.00
- Sapporo, 330mL bottle beer (4.9% ABV)$6.00
- Jinro Peach, 375mL bottle soju (13% ABV)$14.00
- Jinro Strawberry, 375mL bottle soju (13% ABV)$14.00
- Jinro Green Grape, 375mL bottle soju (13% ABV)$14.00
- Nigori Silky, 375mL bottle sake (15% ABV)$15.00
- Kikusui Junmai, 300mL bottle sake (15% ABV)$24.00
- J.Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon$10.00
- J.Lohr Chardonnay$10.00
- Lamarca Prosecco$10.00