Pho My | Union Grove
Appetizer
- 7. SPRING ROLLS$6.50
2 pieces. Iceberg lettuce and vermicelli noodles, pork,sprimp,rolled in fresh rice paper and served with peanuts sauce.
- 8, Eggs Roll$6.99
- Spring Rolls Tofu$6.50
2 pieces. Iceberg lettuce and vermicelli noodles, fried tofu, rolled in fresh rice paper and served with peanuts sauce.
- Spring Rolls Chicken$6.50
2 pieces. Iceberg lettuce and vermicelli noodles,chiken white meat,rolled in fresh rice paper and served with peanuts sauce.
Entrees
- (1) Pho My$13.99
Rare steak,well done brisket, beef Meat balls,Served in beef broth with fresh white rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, lime, onion, cilantro, green onion, hoisin sauce and chili sauce.
- (3) Pho shrimp$13.99
sprimp,Served in beef broth with fresh white rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, lime, onion, cilantro, green onion, hoisin sauce and chili sauce.
- (4) Pho chicken$13.99
Chicken white meat,Served in beef broth with fresh white rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, lime, onion, cilantro, green onion, hoisin sauce and chili sauce.
- Pho no meat$10.50
- Pho Grilled Chicken$14.50
grilled,Served in beef broth with fresh white rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, lime, onion, cilantro, green onion, hoisin sauce and chili sauce.
- Pho Grilled Pork$14.50
- Pho Vegetables$12.99
fried tofu,broccoli, carrots,Served in beef broth with fresh white rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, jalapeño slices, lime, onion, cilantro, green onion, hoisin sauce and chili sauce.
Vermicelli
- 5, vermicelli with gril pork and egg rolls$13.99
Accompanied with Vermicelli dry noodles, grilled pork,egg rolls,carrots,iceberg lettuce,bean sprouts,cucumbers,crushed peanuts on the side,fish sauce,
- vermicelli with grill chicken and egg rolls.$13.99
Accompanied with Vermicelli dry noodles, grilled chicken , egg rolls, carrots, iceberg lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, crushed peanuts on the side.fish sauce