Pho n’ rice
Appetizers
- Short Ribs$8.00
Charcoal grilled "Very tender" beef short ribs, special marinated in house sweet herbal BBQ sauce to perfection served with a cucumber salad
- Crispy Roll Cha Gio$7.00
4 pieces. Crispy fried roll filled with ground chicken, carrot, taro root, and sweet potato, served with homemade sauce (available in vegetarian)
- Fresh roll$7.00
A delicate rice paper rolled around shrimp or tofu, lettuce, mint and steamed rice vermicelli, served with Vietnamese peanut sauce
- Chicken Satay$8.00
4 pieces. Chicken skewers marinated in Thai herbs and coconut milk, served with cucumber salad and Thai peanut sauce
- Gyoza$7.50
6 pieces. Steamed or fried dumplings filled with a mixture of pork, chicken, and mixed vegetables served with ginger dipping sauce
- Shumai$7.50
6 pieces. Steamed or fried shumai filled with shrimp, served with spicy soy sauce
- Wings$8.50
5 pieces. Marinated chicken wings with special Thai herbs, served with hot sweet & sour sauce
- Curry Puff$8.00
3 pieces. Curry puff with chicken, diced onions, and potato chunks, fried until golden brown and crispy, served with sweet & sour sauce
- Scallion Pancake$7.00
Crispy scallion pancake served with ginger soy sauce
- Crab Rangoon$7.00
6 pieces. A crispy shell with a delicious squishy center of cream cheese, crab meat, onion, and carrot, served with pineapple sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed Japanese green soy bean with lightly salted
- Crispy wonton$7.00
Salad
- House Salad$8.00
Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, and peppers, topped with hard-boiled egg and Thai chicken satay, served with Thai peanut dressing
- Goi salad$8.00
A Vietnamese shredded cabbage salad tossed with fresh carrot and Vietnamese dressing, topped with roasted peanut and shallot
- Papaya Salad$8.00
Shredded papaya, steamed shrimp, tomato, string beans, and peanut in spicy lime juice
- Larb Gai$9.00
Spicy minced chicken with fresh mint, red onion, dried chili, lime, and cilantro
- Beet Salad$12.00
Soup
- Tom Yum$5.00
Thai-style hot & sour soup with a choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu with mushroom, lime juice, tomato, scallion, and cilantro
- Watercress Soup$5.00
Choice of chicken, shrimp, or tofu with fresh watercress in aromatic chicken broth topped with cilantro and garlic oil
- Wonton Soup$5.00
Lean pork and shrimp dumplings gently boiled in clear chicken broth with lettuce, onion, scallion cilantro, and roasted pork
- Tom kha$5.00
Pho
- Dac Biet$14.50
Bowls of Vietnamese beef noodles with rare steak, well-done Frank, tendon, and tripe
- Pho Tai$13.00
Bowls of beef noodle soup with rare steak
- Bo Vien$13.00
Bowls of noodle soup with seasoned meatball
- Pho Ga$13.00
Bowls of chicken noodle soup, shredded chicken with aromatic chicken broth
- Mi Hoanh Thanh$13.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings and yellow noodles with lettuce, pork, sprinkled with scallion and cilantro in chicken broth, and fried garlic
- Pho sate’$14.50
Medium spicy beef noodle soup rare eye round, beef flank and meat ball with watercress onions Scallions and cilantro
- Pho Chay$13.00
Vegetarian noodle soup with fresh tofu and assorted vegetables in vegetarian broth
- Duck Noodle$16.00
Roasted duck leg with bean sprouts, and Chinese broccoli in Vietnamese herb soup. Rice noodles & fried garlic
- Bun Bo Hue$13.50
Lemongrass noodle soup, special vermicelli noodles, beef lemongrass broth with frank steak, and tendon
- Tom Yum Noodle$13.00
Thai-style hot & sour soup with rice noodles, ground chicken, shrimp, mushroom, tomato, crispy wonton, scallion and cilantro
- Khao Soi$13.00
Egg noodles, stewed chicken, drumstick, red onion, and cilantro in curry broth topped with fried egg noodles, carrot, and pickle
- Pho Rau Cai$13.00
Vegetable noodles soup with Chicken broth
- Tom cua$14.00
Seafood noodles soup wit shrimp fish cake crap stick onions scallions cilantro and lettuce with clear chicken broth
- Bun Curry$13.00
Vermicelli noodles serve with homemade chicken green curry sauce
Stir-Fried Noodle
- Pad Thai$13.00
A famous stir-fried noodle with egg, bean sprouts, and scallion in thai tamarind sauce. Topped with ground peanuts
- Country Pad Thai$13.00
Spicy pad Thai with egg, bean sprouts, scallion, sriracha, and Thai tamarind sauce, topped with ground peanut
- Basil Pad Thai$13.00
Stir-fried pad Thai noodle with egg, bean sprouts, and scallion in chef's special spicy basil sauce
- Lo Mein Noodle$13.00
Stir-fried Chinese-style lo mein noodles with assorted vegetables, bean sprouts, and scallion
- Pad See Ew$13.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, Chinese broccoli, and egg in a special dark sauce
- Drunken Noodle$13.00
Flat rice noodles stir-fried with onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoots, string bean, and basil in spicy basil sauce
- Crazy Udon$13.00
Stir-fried udon noodles with onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoots, string bean, and basil leaves in spicy sauce
- Kua Kai ND$13.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg and scallion in house brown sauce with fried garlic, topped with lettuce and cilantro
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$13.00
- Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Spicy fried rice with egg, onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, mushroom and basil leaves in Thai spicy basil sauce
- Com Chien Fried Rice$13.00
Vietnamese fried rice with a combination of shrimp. Chicken Chinese, sausage, and mired vegetables in Vietnamese chef's special sauce
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
The most famous Thai fried rice with onion, broccoli, carrot, tomato, curry powder, cashew nut in pineapple chunks
- Mad Ness Fried Rice$14.00
Spicy Thai fried rice with roasted chili, onion, red pepper, and scallion, topped with crispy chicken and fried egg
Sauté (Wok)
- Pik Pow$13.00
Mixed vegetables with spicy roasted Thai chili and basil
- Basil$13.00
Sautéed your choice of protein with string beans, bamboo shoots, carrot, bell pepper, onion, and basil
- Ginger$13.00
Your choice of protein with scallion, bell pepper, mushroom, carrot, broccoli, and fresh ginger
- Pik-King$13.00
Pan-fried your choice of protein with string bean, and pepper in spicy curry sauce and topped with sliced lime leaves
- Spicy Eggplant$13.00
Your choice of protein stir-fried with eggplant, bamboo shoots, string bean, carrot, bell pepper, and basil leaves in spicy basil sauce
- Peanut Sauce$13.00
Your choice of protein stir-fried with mixed vegetables in light brown sauce and topped with Thai peanut sauce
- Lemongrass$13.00
Vietnamese-style lemongrass sauce sautéed with string bean, broccoli, carrot, onion, scallion, and topped with ground peanut
- Broccoli$13.00
Your choice of protein stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, onion, and scallion
- Cashew Nut$13.00
Stir-fried your choice of protein with pineapple, mushroom, onion, scallion, carrot, and red pepper in spicy sauce and cashew nut
Curry Dishes
Special
- Jungle$16.00
Combination of chicken and beef in Thai spicy curry sauce with mixed vegetables, and basil
- One in Somerville$16.00
Crispy chicken topped with Thai spicy tamarind sauce over mixed vegetables
- Tamarind Duck$22.00
Crispy boneless roasted duck with steamed assorted vegetables topped with Thai tamarind sauce
- Spicy Ginger Fish$16.00
Your choice of crispy catfish or grilled Atlantic salmon topped with onion, bell pepper, Thai basil leaves and fresh ginger in chef's special sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$16.00
8 oz. Grilled salmon with homemade teriyaki sauce, served with mixed vegetables
- Duck Panang Curry$22.00
- Gra Paw Kai Dow$14.00
Choice of ground chicken or pork stir-fried with red pepper, jalapeño, and basil sauce on top of steamed rice, topped with fried egg
- Chicken Teriyaki$14.50
Grilled chicken topped with mixed vegetables
- Tofu Teriyaki$13.00
Crispy tofu and a side of steamed vegetables with teriyaki sauce
- Pad ped moo krob$15.00
Crispy pork belly stir fried with bell peppers string beans basil and chili paste served with rice and fried egg
- Ka pow moo krob$15.00
Crispy pork belly stir fried with beef pepper onion mushrooms with Thai basil sauce served with rice and fried egg