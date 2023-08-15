2x points now for loyalty members
Pho Sai Gon LLC 605 N 7th Ave, #102
Small Dishes
PopCorn Chicken
Snack on addictive bite-sized Vietnamese Popcorn Chicken coated in an incredibly crisp and light crust. They are tossed in a homemade roasted seasoning mix while the classic marinade makes each bite ultra-juicy.
Vietnamese Egg Rolls
An authentic, crispy, golden-brown roll of delicate hors d’oeuvre with flavors of ground pork, shrimp, carrot, taro, and mushroom, dipped in a homemade sweet and sour sauce with a savory flavor.
Spring Rolls
A fresh, healthy, soft, chewy rice paper roll that consists of lean pork, prawn, lettuce, rice vermicelli, and herbs dipped in a rich, creamy hoisin peanut sauce with the right balance of sweet and savory
Sai Gon Wing
The wings are coated with golden garlic bits and a sticky sweet-savory sauce that will rock your taste to the next level
Sautéed Corn
It is a fun street food snack in Sai Gon. Each bite is filled with sweetness from corn, slight saltiness from dried shrimp, and richness from butter.
Coconut Shrimp
Golden, sweet, and crisp coconut shrimp is a crowd-favorite finger food for every party in Vietnam, and it always flies off the serving platter. It will be served with our homemade sweet and sour sauce.
The Ultimate Ball
One of our famous childhood Street foods. It includes deep-fried Fish balls, Beef meatballs, and Seafood balls that serve with hoisin sauce or sweet and sour sauce.
Pho - Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup
Com Tam - Broken Rice
Bun - Rice Vermicelli
Desserts and Drinks
Vietnamese Coffee
Vietnamese coffee is an intensely strong and sweet coffee that will dissolve your morning daze and perk you up for the day. Dark roast coffee and potent condensed milk slowly dripped through a metal filter (phin) make this a unique coffee. It will be served as hot or iced.
Tri-Color Bean Pudding on Ice
This is a refreshing Vietnamese dessert of ice slush, a contrast of soft mung beans, red beans, and bouncy Panda Leaves favored jelly bites, topped with layers of rich coconut sauce
Preserved Logan Fruit
Preserved longan is simply dried fresh longan fruit that has been shelled and pitted. It has a deep brown color and a sweet taste, somewhat like dates. The drink has a pleasant aroma and sweetness, creating a relaxing effect.
Vietnamese Herbal Drink
Vietnamese Herbal Drink is usually served with ice, which makes it a refreshing drink in the middle of a hot and humid summer day. This drink is inspired by Chinese medicine focusing on ingredients with “cooling” properties such as Artichoke, Pandan Leaves, Lemon Roots, and Sugar Cane.
Coffee Flan
This silky, velvety smooth Vietnamese crème caramel flan or bánh flan is our family’s favorite dessert! It is delicate, creamy, and has just the right amount of sweetness for an ultra-luxurious experience.