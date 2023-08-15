Pho - Vietnamese Beef Noodle Soup

Pho is a good, deep, beefy broth that is slightly sweet and hints of caramel from charred onions and ginger. Our restaurant uses a blend of special spices, simmering our broth for eight hours plus to get a rich, layered, cozy blend of flavors. Experience a bowl of hearty pho with steamy fresh rice noodles and the beef cuts of your choice.