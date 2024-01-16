Pho Saigon Night 5625 W Broad St
Food Menu (In House)
Pho
- #7 Pho Ga (chicken)$13.95
Chicken Pho noodle soup. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #8 Pho Tai$13.95
pho with eye of round. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #9 Pho Tai Bo Vien (eye round & meatballs)$14.50
Pho with eye of round and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #10 Pho Tai Chin (eye of round & brisket)$14.50
Pho with eye of round and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #11 Pho Tai Chin Bo Vien (eye round, brisket, meatballs)$14.95
Pho with eye of round, brisket and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #12 Pho Tai Lan (shaking beef)$16.95
Pho with shaking beef and ginger. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #13 Pho Tai Chin Gan Sach Bo Vien$16.50
Pho with eye of round, brisket, tendon, omasa and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #14 Pho Chin Gan Bo Vien$15.50
Pho with brisket, tendon and meatballs. Pho with eye of round and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #15 Pho Chay (vegetarian)$13.95
Vegetarian pho w/ mushrooms, tofu, broccoli, carrots & onions.
- #17 Pho Do Bien (Seafood Pho)$19.50
Seafood Pho with shrimp, scallops, crab stick & calamari (veggie, beef, or chicken broth)
- #18 Bun Bo Hue$15.95
Balance of salty and sweet flavors, lemongrass, brisket, Vietnamese ham w or w/o pork red pudding.
- #19 Mi Hoanh Thanh (Wonton Noodle Soup)$16.95
Egg noodles, roasted pork, shrimp, wontons, chives, fried onions
- #20A Oxtail Pho$17.50
Oxtail, eye of round and brisket.
- #21 Pho Bo Kho$16.50
Flavorful beef stew in low cook brisket with herbs, minced ginger, lemongrass, and carrots.
- Large Beef Broth$7.00
- Large Chicken Broth$7.00
- Large Vegetarian Broth$6.00
- Want: Egg noodles
- Want: Rice Noodles
- Want: Bun Bo Hue
- To Go
Banh Mi
Salad
Children
- 54. Chicken Noodles (Bun Ga-Kid)$8.00
grilled chicken rice noodles
- 55. Shrimp Noodles (Bun Tom-Kid)$9.00
Grilled shrimp and rice noodles
- 56. Chicken Rice (Com Ga -Kid)$8.00
Grilled chicken and rice
- 57. Shrimp Rice (Com Tom-Kid)$9.00
Grilled chicken and rice
- 58. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga-Kid)$9.00
- 59. Beef Pho (Pho Bo-Kid)$9.00
Dessert
Side Orders
Food Menu (3PD)
Appetizers
- #1 Goi Cuon (Spring Roll)$5.50
Two Vietnamese Spring Roll with fresh iceberg lettuce, bean sprout, basil, cilantro, with choice of meat and served with hoisin and peanut dipping sauce.
- #2 Cha Gio (Crispy Roll)$5.50
Two crispy egg rolls
- #3 Sup Hoanh Thanh (Wonton Soup)$6.50
dumplings, pho broth
- #4 Dumplings$6.50
5 pieces steamed/fried dumplings or 4 steamed/fried veggie dumplings.
- #4B Banh Bao (Steamed Chicken)$7.00
5 pieces steamed chicken Banh Bao.
- #5 Calamari$13.00
Five-spice calamari are rings of squid and tentacles deep-fried to a crispy golden perfection served with sesame dipping sauce.
- #6 Bot Chien (Fried Taro Cakes)$12.00
Fried up taro rice flour cubes with egg, green onions, and oil with tangy soy sauce
- #6A Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepe)$16.00
Rice batter with Indian saffron stuffed with pork and shrimp or vegetarian (tofu and mushroom), beans sprouts serving with Thai basil, cilantro, lettuce for wrapping and chili fish sauce.
- #6B Banh Hoi Heo Quay (pork belly)
Crispy pork belly with woven fine rice vermicelli noodles. Served with basil, lettuce and fish sauce.
- #6C Tom Chien Dua (Crispy Coconut Shrimp)$8.00
Jumbo shrimp coated in a sweet coconut coating
- #6D Canh Ga Chien Nuoc Mam (Fish Sauce Chicken Wings)$8.00
5 pieces crispy, golden wings are coated in a sweet and savory fish sauce glaze.
- #6E Khoai Chien (Sweet Potato Fries)$5.00
- #6F. Crab Rangoon$5.00
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with crab imitation, cream cheese, and seasonings.
- #6G. Appetizer Platter$12.00
The platter includes: pork crispy egg roll (1), pork and shrimp soft spring roll (1), rocket shrimp (2), fried pork dumpling (3) crab rangoon (3)
- To Go
Pho
- #7 Pho Ga (chicken)$13.95
Chicken Pho noodle soup. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #8 Pho Tai$13.95
pho with eye of round. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #9 Pho Tai Bo Vien (eye round & meatballs)$14.50
Pho with eye of round and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #10 Pho Tai Chin (eye of round & brisket)$14.50
Pho with eye of round and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #11 Pho Tai Chin Bo Vien (eye round, brisket, meatballs)$14.95
Pho with eye of round, brisket and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #12 Pho Tai Lan (shaking beef)$16.95
Pho with shaking beef and ginger. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #13 Pho Tai Chin Gan Sach Bo Vien$16.50
Pho with eye of round, brisket, tendon, omasa and meatballs. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #14 Pho Chin Gan Bo Vien$15.50
Pho with brisket, tendon and meatballs. Pho with eye of round and brisket. All veggies are packing in one separate bag include 3 veggies types (green onions, white onion, and culantro), basils, cilantro, bean sprouts, limes and jalapenos.
- #15 Pho Chay (vegetarian)$13.95
Vegetarian pho w/ mushrooms, tofu, broccoli, carrots & onions.
- #17 Pho Do Bien (Seafood Pho)$19.50
Seafood Pho with shrimp, scallops, crab stick & calamari (veggie, beef, or chicken broth)
- #18 Bun Bo Hue$15.95
Balance of salty and sweet flavors, lemongrass, brisket, Vietnamese ham w or w/o pork red pudding.
- #20A Oxtail Pho$17.50
Oxtail, eye of round and brisket.
- #21 Pho Bo Kho$16.50
Flavorful beef stew in low cook brisket with herbs, minced ginger, lemongrass, and carrots.
- Large Beef Broth$7.00
- Large Chicken Broth$7.00
- Large Vegetarian Broth$6.00
- Want: Egg noodles
- Want: Rice Noodles
- Want: Bun Bo Hue
- To Go
Com
- #28 Com Thit Nuong$14.95
Rice platter with grilled meat (pork, chicken, beef or tofu).
- #28 Com Thit Nuong with fried egg$16.50
Rice platter with grilled meat (pork, chicken, beef or tofu) and an egg.
- #29 Com Suon$15.95
Rice platter with grilled pork chop.
- #30 Curry Tom$18.00
Coconut curry shrimp with vegetables (broccoli, carrots, and onion).
- #31 Curry Dau Hu$13.95
Coconut curry tofu with vegetables (broccoli, carrots, and onion).
- #32 Curry Chicken$15.00
Coconut curry chicken with vegetables (broccoli, carrots, and onion).
- #32A. Com Ga Xoi Mo$14.00
Pan fried chicken leg with sweet glaze and serve with garlic fried rice or fried sticky rice.
Banh Mi
Salad
Children
- 54. Chicken Noodles (Bun Ga-Kid)$8.00
grilled chicken rice noodles
- 55. Shrimp Noodles (Bun Tom-Kid)$9.00
Grilled shrimp and rice noodles
- 56. Chicken Rice (Com Ga -Kid)$8.00
Grilled chicken and rice
- 57. Shrimp Rice (Com Tom-Kid)$9.00
Grilled chicken and rice
- 58. Chicken Pho (Pho Ga-Kid)$9.00
- 59. Beef Pho (Pho Bo-Kid)$9.00