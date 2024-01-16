Pho 79 Bar & Grill 2040 Coliseum Drive A5
Food Menu
Phở
- P1. Round Steak Pho$10.49
Phở Tái
- P2. Round Steak & Meatball Pho$10.49
Phở Tái, Bò Viên
- P3. Beef Meatball Pho$10.49
Phở Bò Vien
- P4. Round Steak, Flank & Brisket Pho$10.49
Phở Tái, Nam, Gau
- P5. Round Steak & Beef Tripe Pho$10.49
Phở Tai, Sach
- P6. Round Steak, Flank & Tendon Pho$10.49
Phở Tái, Nam, Gan
- P7. Round Steak, Flank & Beef Tripe Pho$10.49
Phở Tai, Nam, Sach
- P8. Brisket, Flank, Tendon & Beef Tripe Pho$10.49
Phở Nam, Gån, Sach
- P9. Combination Pho$10.49
Phở Đặc Biệt
- P10. Chicken Pho$10.49
Phở Gà
- P11. Shrimp Pho$10.99
Phở Tôm
- P12. Pho No Meat$8.25
Phở Không Thịt
- P13. Ribeye Steak Pho$21.49
Ribeye Steak Phở
Appetizers
Hủ Tiếu and Bún Bò Huế
Cơm - Rice Dishes
- C1. Cơm Bi Suón Chá$19.99
Grilled Pork Chop, Shredded Pork and Pork Egg Custard with rice
- C2. Cơm Đặc Biệt$19.99
Combination lemongrass marinated grilled meat of beef, chicken, and pork with rice
- C3. Cơm Gà Nuong$17.99
Lemongrass marinated grilled chicken with rice
- C4. Cơm Heo Nuóng$17.99
Lemongrass marinated grilled pork with rice
- C5. Cơm Bò Nuong$19.99
Lemongrass marinated grilled beef with rice
- C6. Cơm Tôm Nuong$19.99
Lemongrass marinated grilled shrimp with rice
- C7. Suon Dai Hàn (Short Ribs)$19.99
Two grilled Korean style beef short ribs with rice
Mi Xào - Egg Noodle Stir Fry
- M1. Mi Xào Gà$18.49
Chicken and mixed vegetables stir-fried in brown sauce
- M2. Mi Xào Bò$20.49
Beef and mixed vegetables stir-fried in brown sauce
- M3. Mi Xào Heo$18.49
Pork and mixed vegetables stir-fried in brown sauce
- M4. Mi Xào Đồ Biển$19.49
Seafood (shrimp, squid, and fish ball) and mixed vegetable stir fried in white sauce
- M5. Mí Xào Thập Cám$19.49
Combination of chicken, beef, fish ball, squid, shrimp and mixed vegetables stir-fried in brown sauce
Bún - Vermicelli Bowls
- B1. Bún Đặc Biệt$19.99
Rice vermicelli with lemongrass marinated grilled pork, chicken and beef.
- B2. Bún Gà Nuóng$17.99
Grilled lemongrass chicken over rice vermicelli
- B3. Bún Heo Nuong$17.99
Grilled lemongrass pork over rice vermicelli
- B4. Bún Bò Nuong$19.99
Grilled lemongrass beef over rice vermicelli
- B5. Bún Tóm Nuóng$19.99
Grilled lemongrass shrimp over rice vermicelli
- B6. Bún Chá Gio$17.99
Four crispy fried pork egg rolls over rice vermicelli
Cơm Chien - Fried Rice
Sizzling
Chay - Vegetarian
- VA1. Gói Cuốn Chay$6.50
2 Vegetarian Spring Rolls with Tofu
- VA2. Chá Gió Chay$8.50
4 Vegetarian Egg Rolls
- V1. Vegetarian Phở with Fried Tofu$9.49
Vegetarian noodle soup with broccoli, mushroom, carrots and fried tofu.
- V2. Bún Tofu$17.99
Rice vermicelli with fried tofu, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, peanuts, and pickled radish & carrots
- V3. Bún Chả Giò Chay$17.99
Rice vermicelli with vegetarian egg rolls, lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, peanuts, and pickled radish & carrots.
- V4. Tofu Xào Xa (Sizzling Lemongrass Tofu)$18.49
Fried tofu sauteed with lemongrass, onions, and bell peppers.
- V5. Stir Fried Vermicelli with Mixed Vegetables and Tofu$18.49
Stir fried rice vermicelli with broccoli, carrots and mushrooms
Banh Mì - Sandwiches
Kid's Menu
Extras
- Extra Noodles$4.50
- Extra Pho Toppings$4.50
- Large Broth$6.00
- App Broth$3.00
- 2 Fried Eggs$2.00
No Modifications
- Extra Side Rice$3.00
- Extra Side Fried Rice$7.00
- Extra Grilled Beef$7.00
Lemongrass marinated beef
- Extra Grilled Chicken$7.00
Lemongrass marianted chicken
- Extra Grilled Pork$7.00
Lemongrass marianted pork
- Extra Grilled Shrimp$8.00
Lemongrass marianted shrimp
- Extra Pork Chop$8.00
Lemongrass marianted pork chop
- Extra Short Rib$7.00
- Extra Ribeye$8.49
- Banh Mi Bread Only$3.50