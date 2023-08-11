Support Your Local Restaurant By Ordering Direct From Our Site!
Pho Che - Fort Lee NJ 247 Main Street
Pho
5. House combo
6. Rare steak
7. Brisket
8. Rare Steak & Brisket
9. Rare Steak & Brisket & Tendon
10. Rare Steak & Meat Ball
11. Meat Ball
12. Brisket & Tendon
13. Rare Steak & Tendon
14. Tendon & Meat Ball
15. Shrimp
16. Tendon
17. Veggie & Tofu
17a. Veggie & Tofu (Beef Broth)
18. Dumpling Pho
19. Plain
20. Brisket & Meat Ball
C1. Chicken
S1. Spicy
Banh mi
21. BBQ Beef Banh mi
Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.
22. BBQ Pork Banh mi
Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.
23. BBQ Chicken Banh mi
Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.
24. Veggie-Fried Egg Banh mi
Banh Mi served with pickled carrots & daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro, and mayonaise.
Vermicelli
#34 vermicelli with 4 spring rolls
4 Piece Pork
#35 vermicelli chicken Spring Roll(1pcs)
Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.
#36 vermicelli pork Spring Roll(1pcs)
Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.
# 37vermicelli beef Spring Roll(1pcs)
Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.
# 38 vermicelli Shrimp ( 6PCS )
Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.
# 39 vermicelli Veggie Special w/ Tofu
Served with salad, vermicelli noodles with fish sauce topped with scallions, crushed peanuts, and sauteed shallots.
Rice dish
25. BBQ Pork Rice Dish
Served with salad, rice, and soup topped with crushed peanuts, sautéed shallots, scallions, and cilantro.
26. BBQ Chicken Rice Dish
Served with salad, rice, and soup topped with crushed peanuts, sautéed shallots, scallions, and cilantro.
27. BBQ Beef Rice Dish
Served with salad, rice, and soup topped with crushed peanuts, sautéed shallots, scallions, and cilantro.
Pork only (2)
Chicken only(2)
Beef only(2)
Fried rice
28. House Combo Fried Rice
Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.
29. Chicken Fried Rice
Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.
30. Beef Fried Rice
Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.
31. Shrimp Fried Rice
Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.
32. Pork Fried Rice
Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.
33. Veggie Fried Rice
Served with salad, topped with scallions and cilantro.