SOUL FOOD ENTREES
- FRIED CHICKEN
Hand-Breaded Jumbo Party Wings$13.50
- FRIED FISH
Hand-Breaded and, Seasoned Whiting Filet$14.50
- MEATLOAF
Seasoned Ground Beef baked & served with Gravy$11.99
- PORK CHOPS
Center Cut Chops Smothered with Onions & Gravy$13.00
- TURKEY WINGS
Seasoned with gravy$13.99
- 8 PIECE CHICKEN breaded Wing Dinner$11.50
- 8 PIECE SHRIMP$11.99
- Extra Jerk Chicken$4.99
- Veggie Plate$8.99
- 2 Piece Extra Fish$3.99
- Henny Wings$15.00
- Extra Turkey Wing$5.00
- Extra Chicken Wing$2.00
- Small Wing Platter$40.00
- Chicken Tender Platter$50.00
- Fried Shrimp Platter$80.00
- Large Wing Platter$70.00
- Sweet Tequila Wings$15.00
CARIBBEAN ENTREES
SIDE ITEMS
FRIED BASKETS
- 8 WINGS Basket
Jumbo Party Wings fried to perfection and served with fries and choice of Phoenix Soul Cafe dipping sauce!$12.00
- 8 FRIED SHRIMP Basket
Jumbo Shrimp hand-breaded seasoned, lightly fried and served with cocktail sauce or choose to toss them in one of Phoenix Soul Cate dipping sauce!$12.00
- 5 TENDERS Basket
Chicken Breast Tenderioins hand-breaded, seasoned, fried and served with your choice of Phoenix Soul Cate dipping sauce$12.00
- 3PC FRIED WHITING Basket
Fish Filet fried, hand-breaded, seasoned, and served with your choice of Phoenix Soul Cafe dipping sauce$12.00
