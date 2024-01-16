Skip to Main content
Phuse Cream - Sunrise New 2806 North University Drive
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Phuse Cream - Sunrise New 2806 North University Drive
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
One Scoop
$5.06
Two Scoops
$7.06
Three Scoops
$8.06
Sugar Cone One Scoop
$6.06
Sugar Cone Two Scoops
$8.06
Sugar Cone Three Scoops
$9.06
Pink Waffle Cone One Scoop
$7.06
Pink Waffle Cone Two Scoops
$9.09
Pink Waffle Cone Three Scoops
$10.06
Phuse Cream - Sunrise New 2806 North University Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(954) 695-6640
2806 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL 33322
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement