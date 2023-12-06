Pi Bon An Pi Bon An Restaurant
Appetizer
Fritay
- Griyo Fritay (served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$18.00
- Goat Fritay (served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$23.00
- Chicken Fritay (served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$18.00
- Turkey Fritay (served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$19.00
- Medium Fried Fish Fritay (served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$32.00
- Large Fried Fish Fritay (served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$37.00
- Fried Shrimp Fritay (served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$20.00
- Beef Taso(served with marinad, akra, plantain and patat)$19.00
Main Course
- Fried Pork - Griyo (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$18.00
- Fried Beef - Taso (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$21.00
- Chicken Fried (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$18.00
- Chicken Sauce (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$18.00
- Turkey Fried (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$19.00
- Turkey Sauce (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$19.00
- Fried Goat (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$21.00
- Red Snapper (served with plantain and salad) With 1 choice of white rice, rice and beans, djondjon rice or white rice and beans sauce)$40.00
Side Orders
- Seafood Macaroni Salad$10.00
Shrimp and crab meat
- Fried Plantain$6.00
- Haitian Bake Macaroni$10.00
- Fried Chicken$10.00
- Marinade$5.00
- Accra$7.00
- Rice and Beans$7.00
- Fried Goat$14.00
- Griyo Pork$10.00
- Boulette Meatballs$12.00
- White Rice$6.00
- Turkey$12.00Out of stock
- Black Beans Sauce$6.00Out of stock
- Pikliz (sm jar 16 oz)$10.00
- Plikliz (lg jar 32oz)$18.00
- Extra Plikliz$1.00
- Kokiyol$5.00
- Sos pwa$10.00
- DjonDjon rice$12.00
Drinks, Shakes, Desserts
(781) 885-7598
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 9:30AM