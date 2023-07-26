Picasso's Pizza Lancaster
Pizza
Slice Cheese
Medium Cheese (8 slices)
Large Cheese (18 slices)
Party Cheese (32 slices)
Gluten Free Cheese (6 slices)
Large 1/2 Red 1/2 White
Large pizza. 1/2 cheese & pepperoni + 1/2 classic white. 1/2 red, 1/2 white, sou you're not blue.
1 Slice & 20oz
2 Slices & 20oz
3 Slices & 20oz
Medium Cheese (combo)
Large Cheese (combo)
Party Cheese (combo)
Bold Pies
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (medium)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Steak in The Grass (medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Chicken Finger (medium)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
The Kitchen Sink (medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Hawaiian (medium)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
Chicken Wing (medium)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Stinger (medium)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
Veggie Supreme (medium)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
Classic White (medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (large)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Steak in The Grass (large)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Chicken Finger (large)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
The Kitchen Sink (large)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Hawaiian (large)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
Chicken Wing (large)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (large)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Stinger (large)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
Veggie Supreme (large)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
White (large)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (party)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Steak in The Grass (party)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Chicken Finger (party)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
The Kitchen Sink (party)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Hawaiian (party)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
Chicken Wing (party)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (party)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Stinger (party)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
Veggie Supreme (party)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
White (party)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (1/2 medium)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Steak in The Grass (1/2 medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
Chicken Finger (1/2 medium)
Sauce. Mozzarella. Chopped chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce.
The Kitchen Sink (1/2 medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Hawaiian (1/2 medium)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
Chicken Wing (1/2 medium)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (1/2 medium)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Stinger (1/2 medium)
Blue cheese and wing sauce. Chicken fingers. Steak. Fried onions.
Veggie Supreme (1/2 medium)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
White (1/2 medium)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza (gluten free)
Tangy BBQ sauce. Buttermilk ranch. Grilled chicken.
Steak in The Grass (gluten free)
Garlic butter. Romano. Mozzarella. Steak. Onions. Hot Peppers. Spinach.
The Kitchen Sink (gluten free)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Mushrooms. Hot and sweet peppers. Black and green olives. Onions.
Hawaiian (gluten free)
Ham. Pineapple. Chopped bacon
Chicken Wing (gluten free)
Blue cheese. Mozzarella. Shredded chicken. Your choice of sauce.
Da Boss's Favorite (gluten free)
Sauce. Pepperoni. Sausage. Banana peppers. Onions.
Veggie Supreme (gluten free)
Garlic butter. Roasted red peppers. Spinach. Artichokes. Mushrooms.
White (gluten free)
Garlic butter. Romano. Garlic, pepper & oregano. Ripe tomatoes. Fresh diced onions. More spices.
Gluten Free 1/2 & 1/2
Breadsticks
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.
Pizza Calzone
Think about how fantastic our pizza is, now think about how that would be inside of our fantastic calzones.
Buffalo Wing Calzone
Chicken, bleu cheese, wing sauce & Mozzarella. In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce.
Meatball Parmesan Calzone
Meatballs + Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection inside of our famous calzone.
Stinger Calzone
Steak and Chicken Fingers, bleu cheese & medium sauce base, add in mozzarella with fried onions.In a word: Fantastic! Bet ya can't finish one!! All served with a side of dipping sauce
Steak Supreme Calzone
Garlic butter base, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms, onions and steak! Whoa!
Appetizers
Regular Fries
BBQ Fries
Charred! Sweet & tangy w/ a cup of bleu cheese.
Italian Fries
Baked with garlic and Romano cheese, served with bleu cheese.
Cajun Fries
Loaded Fries
Mozzarella, bacon, and jalapeños. Side of BBQ and ranch.
Mozzarella Sticks
Pizza Logs
EXTRA Bleu Cheese
Side Dressing
Side Sauce
Fried Dough
Subs
Assorted (whole)
(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)
BBQ Chicken Ranch (whole)
BLT (whole)
Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.
Cappicola Sub (whole)
Cheese (whole)
Chicken Finger (whole)
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
Chicken Wing (whole)
Ham (whole)
N' in the Grass (whole)
Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.
Parm It! (whole)
Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.
Philly (whole)
Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.
Pizza (whole)
(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)
Royal (whole)
Sausage. Capicola. Yes.
Salami Sub (whole)
Sausage (whole)
Steak & Sausage (whole)
Steak (whole)
Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.
Steak Bacon Bleu (whole)
Stinger (whole)
Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.
Tuna (whole)
Turkey (whole)
Turkey Club (whole)
Turkey Ranch Melt (whole)
Assorted (half)
(HAM, SALAMI, CAPICOLA)
BBQ Chicken Ranch (half)
BLT (half)
Mmm bacon—10 slices of it. You know the rest.
Cappicola Subs (half)
Cheese Sub (half)
Chicken Finger (half)
Lettuce. Tomato. Your choice of cheese.
Chicken Wing
Ham (half)
N' in the Grass (half)
Spinach. Fried hot peppers and onions. Melted mozzarella.
Parm It! (half)
Spaghetti sauce. Baked mozzarella. Your choice of meatball or chicken finger.
Philly (half)
Fried onions and sweet peppers. Mozzarella. Your choice of chicken, steak, or sausage.
Pizza (half)
(SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, PEPPERONI)
Royal (half)
Sausage. Capicola. Yes.
Salami (half)
Sausage (half)
Steak & Sausage (half)
Steak (half)
Lettuce. Tomato. American cheese.
Steak Bacon Bleu (half)
Stinger (half)
Chicken fingers. Steak. Provolone. Lettuce. Tomato. Fried onion.
Turkey (half)
Turkey Club (half)
Turkey Ranch Melt (half)
Sub Platter
Sub Platter Combo#3
Salads
Antipasto (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Caesar (small)
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.
Chef (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.
Chopped (small)
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.
Etaleiano (small)
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad (small)
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Julianne (small)
Antipasto (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Caesar (large)
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.
Chef (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.
Chopped (large)
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.
Etaleiano (large)
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad (large)
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Julianne (large)
Antipasto (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, salami, capicola, ham, garbanzo beans, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, artichokes, hot peppers, onions, pepperoni, mozzarella, pepperoncinis.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncinis, croutons, cubed chicken fingers, blue cheese.
Caesar (party)
Romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, romano cheese, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons. Add chicken or steak for a little extra.
Chef (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, onions, pepperoncinis, homemade croutons.
Chopped (party)
Mixed greens, provolone cheese, black olives, grilled chicken, tomatoes, vidalia onions. All chopped and served with crushed croutons, caesar and blue cheese dressings.
Etaleiano (party)
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, provolone, pepperoncinis, balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad (party)
Lettuce, tomatoes, marinated chicken, green olives, pepperoncinis, croutons.
Julianne (party)
Breads
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (half)
A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.
Italian Ucci Bread (half)
Italian Ucci Bread (whole)
Mozzarella Garlic Bread (whole)
A Picasso favorite! Our own freshly baked rolls with our famous homemade garlic butter and mozzarella cheese. Use a cup of Picasso's red sauce for dipping.
Artichoke & Spinach Bread (whole)
Just think about it...on a bed of seasoned spinach we add artichoke hearts and smothered it all with mozzarella cheese & garlic butter. Then it's baked and topped with Romano cheese.
The Kitchen Sink Bread (whole)
Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!
The Kitchen Sink Bread (half)
Our own recipe of Picasso's tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, hot & sweet peppers, black & green olives & onions. Bet-cha order this one again!
